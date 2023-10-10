BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 34 Quirky Things To Impulse Buy Before Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight

    Impulse buys are fun. Impulse buys while they’re on sale for less money = *way* more fun.

    by
    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends tonight! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.

    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    2. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.95, available in two colors)

    3. A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). it even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price)

    4. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 39% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Price: $8.91 (originally $14.49)

    5. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 43% off that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    6. A vampire-shaped garlic press for 40% off so your hands don't reek for the next three days. Just twist the Count's head to crush the garlic — easy peasy garlic squeezy. Be careful not to have too much fun with this or you'll end up crushing more garlic than you need...which is not a bad problem to have tbh.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer

    Price: $17.95 (originally $29.95)

    7. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    8. An Echo Dot bundle for 49% off so you can ask Alexa — er, I mean, Baby Yoda — to stream your favorite music, read the news, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

    Price: $39.98 (originally $77.98; available in other colors and styles — you can also get just the Echo Dot for 54% off!)

    9. A fidget toy for 20% off that keeps your fingers busy with two magnetic pucks that you can flip, stack, and flick in combinations to learn real tricks.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is literally the best fidget ever made. The magnets are not only fun to play with, but the sound they make is satisfying. If you flip the puck over, if provides a nice little resistance against your hand when fidgeting with it. The silicone (I guess?) on the outside is also good for tactile type fidgeting. I wish they were a bit cheaper, but the price didn't deter me from buying two of them, plus a couple booster packs." —Tiger

    Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99)

    10. A Kitsch's satin heatless curling set (including the Barbie version!) 20% off — it includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies — to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap your locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up with natural-looking dimension.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the Kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10PM and unwrapped it at around 8AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

    Price: $12.78+ (originally $15.98+; available in four styles)

    11. A set of loud-and-proud Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches for 20% off that'll absorb the gunk in your breakouts, help reduce redness, protect your skin from bacteria, and prevent you from picking your popped zit.

    model wearing the yellow star-shaped patches on their face
    Amazon

    Starface World is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products. 

    Promising review: "I wouldn’t recommend anything else but these. My pimples always go down without scarring when I wear stars. There’s a cute little mirror in it and there’s so many stars that it will last you a long time." —Jess

    Price: $11.98 for 32 stickers (originally $14.97)

    12. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off so you can your BFF can literally be connected from head to toe (or, er, ankle?).

    model wearing calf-high socks that have eyes on them and magnetic hands
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer

    Price: $7.98+ (originally $9.98+; available in several colors and in multipacks)

    13. A sloth mug for 48% off that is just — wow! — a forever mood.

    reviewer holding a white mug with a sloth hanging out of it and the mug says &quot;today, I will do absolutely nothing&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought as gift for friend whose favorite animal is a sloth, she absolutely loves it." —KH

    Price: $12.95 (originally $24.95)

    14. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

    Price: $79.92 (originally $129.99; available in five colors)

    15. Squishmallows — so many of them! — for up to 26% off if you could use a little boost of serotonin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We got this for our 8-years-old niece's birthday. She is a huge fan of Squishmallows and probably owns over 20 of them. This was an instant hit when she opened it and loved it. The design is very cool and was a great addition to her collection. Would highly recommend this." —michael oshiro

    Price: $14.99 for the pumpkin spice latte (originally $19.99) and $18.49 for the Hello Kitty (originally $24.99)

    Check out the rest of the Squishmallows on salethey're up to 30% off!

    16. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off — it's an easy-to-learn, fast-paced card-slapping game to whip out at the next family game night.

    the game box and cards, which have cute illustrations on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive :D" —ChocorateChippu

    Price: $7.95 (originally $9.99)

    17. A hair-removing glove for 40% off that'll curb your dog's shedding as well as satisfy his endless desire for some rubbies. It's also great if your dog or cat goes running at the sight of a brush.

    The grooming glove with silicone nodules, full of hair held in front of a French bulldog
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand." —AnaMaria Glavan

    Price: $5.99 (originally $9.99)

    18. A set of succulent fridge magnets for 20% off because not everyone is cut out to own real plants (*points angrily at myself*) but that doesn't mean your home can't be without greenery.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "What fun! Very well made and super cute. We were delighted just unpacking them. Every one is different!" —Alyssa widmark

    Price: $13.59 for 14 magnets (originally $16.99; available in four variety packs)

    19. A set of four flower claw clips that are up to 52% off for a quick style with a super cute touch. They'll be your go-to for the days where you wanna throw your hair up in two seconds but still wanna give looks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's been so hot that I wanted a clip that would hold all my hair. These do that. They have a really firm grip, but they don't pull at my scalp. They hold all my hair for hours while I clean my house and they don't come out. I also get compliments on how nice my hair looks. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. NOTE: These are huge." —Rheba

    Price: $6.67+ (originally $13.99; available in 10 styles on sale).

    20. Wreck This Journal, an interactive book for 52% off to encourage your creativity and serve as an outlet for worries, stresses, and feelings they don't feel comfortable sharing with anyone else. It's filled with prompts that range from creative, to destructive, to just plain fun.

    Reviewer photo of a page of their journal with the prompt, &quot;cover this page in tape (create some kind of pattern)&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought for my 13-year-old stepdaughter for Christmas. She loves it, and looking through it before giving it to her, I loved the prompts and ideas. Great way to be destructive without parents getting upset!" —Mamameg

    Price: $7.67 (originally $16)

    21. A duck salad bowl for 24% off because *this* will almost definitely be the thing that makes you finally put together a meal instead of looking at phone, realizing it's 8 p.m., and saying, "Guess we're having dry cereal straight from the container tonight!"

    model holding a shallow bowl that has a duck face on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee

    Price: $13.59 (originally $17.99)

    22. A set of moisturizing animal-themed sheet masks for 20% off so you can treat your skin to some much-needed hydration. They're a great option to have on hand for sleepovers and you might as well stock up now when they're on sale because they're *great* stocking stuffers.

    Reviewers in animal face masks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought as a gift for my mom to take to her girls' weekend trip earlier this year. They were such a hit! I will treasure the picture of six 60-year old women in animal face masks for a long time." —M Kim

    Price: $11.04 for six masks (originally $13.75)

    23. A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 38% that you'll wanna keep in stock for every outdoorsy adventure. No more slathering yourself with sticky, stinky bug sprays!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

    Price: $7.99 for a set of10 (originally $12.99)

    24. A disco ball diffuser for 32% off about to turn your living room into a party every single day. Add 2–3 drops of essential oils, and you'll get a dose of relaxing scent with it. There's nothing stopping you from throwing on some tunes and having a midday dance break. 🕺

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising reviews: "I love this product so much! I saw it on Tiktok and immediately added it to my cart. It’s perfect." —Clarissa M Diaz

    "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather

    Price: $30.38 (originally $45)

    25. A mini hot dog stapler for 20% off — certainly I don't need to explain why you need this. It's a dachshund...dressed like a hot dog...and it's a stapler...

    a mini stapler shaped like a dachshund hot dog
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got this as a gag gift for a coworker and she absolutely loves it and uses it everyday." —KSlye19

    Price: $11.98 (originally $14.98)

    26. A spoon holder and steam releaser for 29% off because Agatha, yes, she has a name, will keep watch over your bubbling cauldron and make sure that it doesn't overflow. You do NOT want to go through the trouble of getting more eye of newt.

    reviewer photo of the purple witch-shaped spoon holder on a wooden spoon
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "She is just adorable! Works great to lift lid for steam release. Works best with a round handle spoon. Would make a great stocking stuffer for Christmas for that special person who loves to cook. Would recommend." —Redhead

    Price: $11.95 (originally $16.95)

    27. A Govee smart floor standing lamp for up to 40% off about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $99.99; available in two colors)

    28. A foldable Magic Mushroom funnel for up to 25% off if, ~funnel-y enough~, you don't have something like this in your kitchen drawers. Instead of half of your homemade hot sauce ending up *outside* of the bottle, grab this lil fungi and he'll make the pour as smooth as your sauce.

    Amazon

    To use it, just flip it inside out and stick the "stem" through your container's opening. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem

    Price: $13.95+ (originally $17.95; available in two sizes)

    29. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.

    the packaging
    Amazon

    Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple and Classic Original

    Price: $12.59 (originally $17.99)

    30. A ~bone-chilling~ (get it...it's a collection of bones...chilling) flameless skeleton candle for 38% off to add some ~humerus~ Halloween vibes without worrying about accidentally leaving the house with a lit candle still burning.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how it looks like he's taking a bath! It is the perfect combination of spooky, cute and relaxing. And the size is just right. I think I'll display this candle year round." —jacky

    Price: $13.59 (originally $21.99)

    31. Bananagrams for 24% off – it'll *lit*erally bring a smile to any bookworm's face — it combines all the fun of crossword puzzles and Scrabble for a fast-paced game anyone who loves words will appreciate.

    bananagrams the game
    Amazon

    Bananagrams is a small business!

    Promising review: "Definitely a lot of fun! Got this for a friend after having bought two previous versions for us and for some cousins. Everybody loves playing it and ends up spending hours at a time! Helps you learn new words and while not exactly Scrabble, knowing a bunch of two letter words comes in handy when you're trying to win!" —Minion

    Price: $12.97 (originally $17.02)

    Check out our full review of Party Bananagrams (#2 in the post)!

    32. An at-home slushy-making cup for 20% off here to turn any drink (yes, you read that right, anything from a Coke, to LaCroix, or even juice) into a slushie. And it's so easy to use — just freeze the cup for four hours, add your cold drink, and crush the side of the cup until slush forms. It even comes with a spill-proof lid so they won't make a mess!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick

    Price: $8.79+ (originally $10.99; available in a variety of colors and in multipacks)

    33. A set of floating candles for up to 36% off (plus an extra 20% off when you clip a coupon) with a magic wand remote to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling and actually transform your dining room into the Great Hall. Sure, this is a cool Halloween decoration, but pretty sure once you put these up, they're going to stay up all year round.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I purchased these after I saw them in a viral TikTok video, and they did not disappoint! Every single one of the candles works perfectly and the flame flickers just like a real candle. They were really easy to put up into the ceiling because they were already strong with the fishing line. I just used clear thumbtacks and wrapped the line around it and hung it to the ceiling. The wand is so cool and works perfectly well for turning on and off the lights. I definitely would purchase more to add a little bit more magic throughout the house! Absolutely worth it!" —Korg

    Price: $25.54+ (originally $39.99; available in six varieties — clip the code to see that price reflected at checkout!)

    34. A rolling desk bike for 30% off that will be one of the best multitasking products you own. You can knock out your work and exercises at the same time, which means you can do so many other things after you've closed your laptop.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    amazon.com

    Not only is the rolling desk bike compact, but it's also height adjustable to make it fit perfectly for you. The pedaling is also quiet, there's eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more.

    Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $349.30 (originally $499.99; available in black and white)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.