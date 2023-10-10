Just 34 Quirky Things To Impulse Buy Before Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight

Popular products from this list
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends tonight! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.
2. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.
3. A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). it even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.
4. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 39% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.
5. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 43% off that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
6. A vampire-shaped garlic press for 40% off so your hands don't reek for the next three days. Just twist the Count's head to crush the garlic — easy peasy garlic squeezy. Be careful not to have too much fun with this or you'll end up crushing more garlic than you need...which is not a bad problem to have tbh.
7. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
8. An Echo Dot bundle for 49% off so you can ask Alexa — er, I mean, Baby Yoda — to stream your favorite music, read the news, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.
9. A fidget toy for 20% off that keeps your fingers busy with two magnetic pucks that you can flip, stack, and flick in combinations to learn real tricks.
10. A Kitsch's satin heatless curling set (including the Barbie version!) 20% off — it includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies — to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap your locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up with natural-looking dimension.
11. A set of loud-and-proud Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches for 20% off that'll absorb the gunk in your breakouts, help reduce redness, protect your skin from bacteria, and prevent you from picking your popped zit.
12. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off so you can your BFF can literally be connected from head to toe (or, er, ankle?).
14. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!
15. Squishmallows — so many of them! — for up to 26% off if you could use a little boost of serotonin.
16. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off — it's an easy-to-learn, fast-paced card-slapping game to whip out at the next family game night.
17. A hair-removing glove for 40% off that'll curb your dog's shedding as well as satisfy his endless desire for some rubbies. It's also great if your dog or cat goes running at the sight of a brush.
18. A set of succulent fridge magnets for 20% off because not everyone is cut out to own real plants (*points angrily at myself*) but that doesn't mean your home can't be without greenery.
19. A set of four flower claw clips that are up to 52% off for a quick style with a super cute touch. They'll be your go-to for the days where you wanna throw your hair up in two seconds but still wanna give looks.
20. Wreck This Journal, an interactive book for 52% off to encourage your creativity and serve as an outlet for worries, stresses, and feelings they don't feel comfortable sharing with anyone else. It's filled with prompts that range from creative, to destructive, to just plain fun.
21. A duck salad bowl for 24% off because *this* will almost definitely be the thing that makes you finally put together a meal instead of looking at phone, realizing it's 8 p.m., and saying, "Guess we're having dry cereal straight from the container tonight!"
22. A set of moisturizing animal-themed sheet masks for 20% off so you can treat your skin to some much-needed hydration. They're a great option to have on hand for sleepovers and you might as well stock up now when they're on sale because they're *great* stocking stuffers.
23. A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 38% that you'll wanna keep in stock for every outdoorsy adventure. No more slathering yourself with sticky, stinky bug sprays!
24. A disco ball diffuser for 32% off about to turn your living room into a party every single day. Add 2–3 drops of essential oils, and you'll get a dose of relaxing scent with it. There's nothing stopping you from throwing on some tunes and having a midday dance break. 🕺
25. A mini hot dog stapler for 20% off — certainly I don't need to explain why you need this. It's a dachshund...dressed like a hot dog...and it's a stapler...
26. A spoon holder and steam releaser for 29% off because Agatha, yes, she has a name, will keep watch over your bubbling cauldron and make sure that it doesn't overflow. You do NOT want to go through the trouble of getting more eye of newt.
27. A Govee smart floor standing lamp for up to 40% off about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.
28. A foldable Magic Mushroom funnel for up to 25% off if, ~funnel-y enough~, you don't have something like this in your kitchen drawers. Instead of half of your homemade hot sauce ending up *outside* of the bottle, grab this lil fungi and he'll make the pour as smooth as your sauce.
29. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.
30. A ~bone-chilling~ (get it...it's a collection of bones...chilling) flameless skeleton candle for 38% off to add some ~humerus~ Halloween vibes without worrying about accidentally leaving the house with a lit candle still burning.
31. Bananagrams for 24% off – it'll *lit*erally bring a smile to any bookworm's face — it combines all the fun of crossword puzzles and Scrabble for a fast-paced game anyone who loves words will appreciate.
32. An at-home slushy-making cup for 20% off here to turn any drink (yes, you read that right, anything from a Coke, to LaCroix, or even juice) into a slushie. And it's so easy to use — just freeze the cup for four hours, add your cold drink, and crush the side of the cup until slush forms. It even comes with a spill-proof lid so they won't make a mess!
33. A set of floating candles for up to 36% off (plus an extra 20% off when you clip a coupon) with a magic wand remote to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling and actually transform your dining room into the Great Hall. Sure, this is a cool Halloween decoration, but pretty sure once you put these up, they're going to stay up all year round.
34. A rolling desk bike for 30% off that will be one of the best multitasking products you own. You can knock out your work and exercises at the same time, which means you can do so many other things after you've closed your laptop.
