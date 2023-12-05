Skip To Content
2023 Was Quiiiiite The Year For Celebrity Breakups — Here Are 23 Couples We Lost This Year

2023 was a rough year for couples.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

The couple broke up after about six years of dating. Neither have said anything publicly about the split, but a source told People that they just weren't the "right fit" for each other. 

2. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
@dalton_jacob

The couple's split was announced in July, with news of their divorce filings coming out in September. They were together for two years. 

3. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie back in September, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." They were married for about five years. 

4. Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The couple split back in July after being married for seven years. In a joint statement, they said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

5. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The couple called it quits after 27 years of marriage. In their joint statement, they said, "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

6. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The couple split after six years together. In an Instagram post, Britney said, "6 years is a long time to be with someone, so, I’m a little shocked, but…I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore, honestly."

7. Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic

Sophia and Grant's divorce news came out publicly just a month after they celebrated their one-year anniversary. A source told People that they'd continue running their nonprofit together and "remain friends." 

8. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro
Manny Hernandez / Wireimage

The couple broke off their engagement after two years together. After the announcement came out, Rosalía shut down any cheating rumors by saying, "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

9. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

The pair announced their divorce after six years of marriage. In an interview with Telemundo, Ricky shared that the split was not a "recent decision," and that they'd been planning this "pre-pandemic." 

10. Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Billy Porter and Adam Smith
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

The couple split after six years of marriage. In a statement made by Billy's rep, they said, "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."

11. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless

The couple announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage. However, as of July, the couple was still living together and not in the process of getting a divorce. 

12. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Axelle / FilmMagic

The couple split after seven months together. A few months after their breakup, Billie shared that the two are still "very, very good friends only."

13. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Robert Kamau / GC Images

The couple split after seeing each other for a month. A source told People that "there was no drama" and the relationship had "run its course."

14. Elle Fanning and Max Minghella

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Elle confirmed their split back in April and said that despite going through a breakup, she still considers herself a "hopeless romantic." The couple was first linked in 2018 when they met on the set of Teen Spirit and sparked dating rumors shortly after. 

15. Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Brie confirmed her breakup back in March by saying, "I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open." They'd been together since 2019. 

16. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The couple split after 12 years of marriage. In a statement on Instagram, they said, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

17. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
Bravo / Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Their split was announced back in March, and they'd been together for nine years. A few months later, on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the end of their relationship played out in front of the entire world and showed that Tom had been cheating on Ariana with her friend and castmate Raquel Leviss. 

18. Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Their split was rumored in December 2022, but neither had ever confirmed the breakup. However, in March, Phoebe unintentionally confirmed she and Paul were no longer together when she was caught kissing Bo Burnham in one of Keith Urban's TikToks. 

19. Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin
Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May. The couple has two children together, who they continue to coparent. 

20. Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Mondrian Shoreditch

The couple split after five years together. In an Instagram story, Maisie announced the split herself, saying, "Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers...and it will continue to do so."

21. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The couple called off their engagement after two years together. In an Instagram post, Mod acknowledged the breakup by saying, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔."

22. Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

The news of their divorce went public in October, and the legal papers cited  "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. A source told People, “[Jodie] decided that she is done. It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

23. Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage
Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

The couple's divorce was announced back in November. Their split comes just six months after they got married and eight months after they publicly confirmed they were dating. 