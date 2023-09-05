Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Divorcing After Four Years Of Marriage

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.
In documents obtained by Today, the files claim "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."
This past weekend rumors began swirling about the relationship when TMZ reported that Joe allegedly hired divorce attorneys, leaving many fans blindsided after watching the two interact lovingly on social media and in person during recent weeks.
Meanwhile, during the last few weeks, Joe has been spotted without his wedding ring, fueling the breakup rumors. However, within the last 72 hours, Joe has been spotted onstage and on social media wearing his wedding ring again, leading fans to believe the rumor was false.
The couple first connected through Instagram DMs back in 2016, at the time Sophie was 20 and Joe was 27.
They later got engaged in 2017, after seeing each other for about a year and officially got married at their Las Vegas wedding in 2019.
The couple has two children together, Willa who is three years old, and a 14-month old whose name they have not shared publicly.