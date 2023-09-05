  • Viral badge

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Divorcing After Four Years Of Marriage

In documents obtained by Today, the files claim "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

closeup of the two at an event
Axelle / FilmMagic

A closeup of Joe and Sophie at an event
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

This past weekend rumors began swirling about the relationship when TMZ reported that Joe allegedly hired divorce attorneys, leaving many fans blindsided after watching the two interact lovingly on social media and in person during recent weeks.

the couple walking outside
Gotham / GC Images

Meanwhile, during the last few weeks, Joe has been spotted without his wedding ring, fueling the breakup rumors. However, within the last 72 hours, Joe has been spotted onstage and on social media wearing his wedding ring again, leading fans to believe the rumor was false.

comments about him wearing the ring including, &quot;he really said: here&#x27;s the ring. now shut up&quot;
@joejonas / instagram.com

The couple first connected through Instagram DMs back in 2016, at the time Sophie was 20 and Joe was 27.

A closeup of the couple on the red carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

They later got engaged in 2017, after seeing each other for about a year and officially got married at their Las Vegas wedding in 2019.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looking at each other as they stand on the red carpet at a premiere event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The couple has two children together, Willa who is three years old, and a 14-month old whose name they have not shared publicly.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Read Joe and Sophie's joint statement here.

sophie turner with her arms around joe jonas at an event
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair