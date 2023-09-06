The Jonas Brothers singer filed for a dissolution of marriage from the Game of Thrones star on Tuesday in Miami. In documents obtained by Today, the filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."
Early this morning, Sophie and Joe released a joint statement to their Instagram accounts, officially announcing their divorce. They revealed the decision was mutual and amicable.
They also addressed the many rumors that have been floating around since talks of their split went public — from their "different lifestyles" to Sophie really missing her home country — by stating their divorce was a "united decision" despite the speculative narratives.