    Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Released A Joint Statement Announcing Their Divorce, While Shutting Down The "Speculative Narratives" About It

    "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

    After four years of marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially called it quits.

    The Jonas Brothers singer filed for a dissolution of marriage from the Game of Thrones star on Tuesday in Miami. In documents obtained by Today, the filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

    Early this morning, Sophie and Joe released a joint statement to their Instagram accounts, officially announcing their divorce. They revealed the decision was mutual and amicable.

    They also addressed the many rumors that have been floating around since talks of their split went public — from their "different lifestyles" to Sophie really missing her home country — by stating their divorce was a "united decision" despite the speculative narratives.

    Joe and Sophie tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, after nearly three years of dating. They share two daughters together — 3-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old daughter whose name they haven't publicly revealed.

    Both Joe and Sophie are asking that the public respect their privacy at this time for their family's sake.