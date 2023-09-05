    Joe Jonas Posted Amid The Sophie Turner Split Reports, And You Can Clearly See His Wedding Ring

    "Y'all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring."

    By now, you've likely heard that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly split.

    Closeup of Joe and Sophie on the red carpet
    On Sunday, TMZ first reported that sources claimed that Joe had hired a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage and two children with the actor. The news came as a shock to many, as Joe and Sophie had interacted on social media in recent weeks in a seemingly loved-up manner. However, as TMZ noted, Joe had been spotted without his wedding ring in recent weeks.

    Closeup of Joe and Sophie at event
    Shortly before TMZ broke the story, the Jonas Brothers account posted a picture of the three brothers enjoying Labor Day weekend together — where Joe can clearly be seen sporting his wedding ring:

    Then, that night, the JoBros took to the stage in Austin — where Joe was seen wearing his wedding ring onstage.

    Joe Jonas singing onstage
    Then, in his first post-divorce-reports post, Joe shared an image taken in Austin where his wedding ring is rather clear:

    Naturally, it was what fans gravitated to:

    Screenshot of Instagram comments. One person said, &quot;Y&#x27;all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet lmao&quot;
    That being said, neither Sophie nor Joe have commented on the reports themselves — but we'll keep you posted if they do.

    UPDATE Joe has filed for divorce and the two have issued a statement.