    Sophie Turner And Peregrine Pearson Made Their First Appearance Together, And They Looked Stunning

    They looked great.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are stepping out.

    After quietly dating for the past few months, the pair made their public debut as boyfriend and girlfriend last night at the Year of the Dragon Celebration in London for Chinese New Year.

    Closeup of Sophie Turner
    Sophie wore a gray ruched crop top with a matching skirt and black pointed-toe heels, while Peregrine sported a black suit and black shoes. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a rusty red lip, while he added a festive pocket square as a finishing touch.

    Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner
    If you haven't been following along thus far, Sophie and Peregrine have been linked since October 2023, when they were seen kissing in Paris.

    Closeup of Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner
    He was also seen backstage with Sophie at the 2023 Rugby World Cup the same weekend, seemingly supporting her as she presented a trophy.

    Sophie and Peregrine backstage at the Rugby World Cup with other people
    The sighting came two months after the Game of Thrones star split from Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

    Sophie Turner
    Joe, if you're wondering, has since been linked to model Stormi Bree.

    So far, neither Sophie nor Peregrine has commented on their relationship, but it obviously seems to be getting more serious. Sophie even made things Instagram-official with him last month.

    Sophie Turner with two other people at an event
    Very cute! 🫶