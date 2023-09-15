Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split after 27 years of marriage.
The Australian actors met on the 1995 set of Corelli. "Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you,'" Hugh recalled in 2017. "I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"
Hugh and Deborra married less than a year later. The two went on to adopt two children: Oscar, now 23; and Ava, 18. The two were still publicly assumed to be together until relatively recently, with Hugh posting in April, "I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."
Earlier today, the pair shared a statement with People. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," it began.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
"This is the sole statement either of us will make," they concluded, signing the letter “Deb and Hugh Jackman."
Upon release of the statement, Hugh's name began trending on the website formerly known as Twitter: