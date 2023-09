Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split after 27 years of marriage.

Hugh and Deborra married less than a year later. The two went on to adopt two children: Oscar, now 23; and Ava, 18. The two were still publicly assumed to be together until relatively recently, with Hugh posting in April, "I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."