2023 seems to be the year EVERYONE is breaking up.
And now, I truly can't believe these two fell victim to the slaughter!
Because love is dead, let's recap who we've lost this year...
2.
A few weeks after that, we heard Noel Gallagher and his wife of 12 years, Sara MacDonald, announced their divorce.
6.
Then there was the great Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix breakup that I feel we're still talking about today!
7.
I'm sure you were mega-depressed when Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George, broke up just after that.
8.
By the end of March, Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz were dunzo.
9.
In early April, AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle, announced they were temporarily separating.
10.
That brings us to Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons and his wife, Aja Volkman, who filed for divorce in April.
11.
Then we heard about Shannen Doherty filing for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage.
12.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ended things in April after dating for six years.
13.
Halsey and her boyfriend of three years, Alev Aydin, announced their breakup next.
14.
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris called it quits after all of that Sydney Sweeney drama at the end of April.
That brings us to the summer, when things really sped up in the celeb breakup department...
15.
The first casualty of summer was Cher and her boyfriend of six months, A.E. Alexander.
16.
Then we heard about Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Costner, breaking up after 18 years of marriage.
17.
Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, announced their split next.
18.
After that tragic split, we said bye bye to Jeremy Allen White and his wife of four years, Addison Timlin.
19.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were next. They announced their breakup after dating for less than a year.
20.
Following that was the breakup of that extremely messy Vanderpump Rules affair couple, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.
21.
Juust after that, we heard that Emma Watson and Brandon Green were toast.
22.
Then we had a biggie: At the beginning of June, it was announced that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke up.
23.
Following that, Carly Pearce and Riley King called it quits after two years of dating.
24.
Damiano David of Måneskin and his girlfriend, Giorgia Soleri, broke up next.
25.
By the middle of June, we witnessed the death of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's 17-year marriage.
26.
Then Kyle Richards announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.
27.
At the beginning of July, former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray announced their separation after 29 years together.
28.
A day later, Billy Porter and his husband of six years, Adam Smith, said they were divorcing.
29.
Literally one day later, one of the most handsome couples ever, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, announced their own separation after six years of marriage.
30.
In the middle of July, we found out that Euphoria's Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer were finished.
31.
Up next, we found out about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce after two years of marriage.
32.
That same July day, we heard the tragic news about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello breaking up after seven years of marriage.
33.
After them, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman ended things after dating for two years.
34.
At the end of July, news broke that Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro called off their engagement.
35.
That brings us up to Ethan Slater, aka SpongeBob, aka Ariana's maybe new boyfriend, filing for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay.
36.
After that mess, we heard about Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson, getting a divorce.
37.
At the beginning of August, Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, announced they were breaking up after 18 years of marriage.
38.
After that, Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes announced they were separating after 13 months of marriage.
39.
Our next casualty was Corey Feldman and his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, who announced their split after seven years of marriage.
40.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari broke up in mid-August after one year of marriage.
41.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders called it quits next. They dated for eight months.
42.
In early September, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's divorce announcement after four years of marriage rocked the world.
43.
And lastly, just today, we found out Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
In conclusion, love does not exist anymore. It is dead.