  • Viral badge

I Am Completely Convinced Love Died In 2023 After These 43 Couples Broke Up

Things really started to go downhill in the summer.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

2023 seems to be the year EVERYONE is breaking up.

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

And now, I truly can't believe these two fell victim to the slaughter!

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

Because love is dead, let's recap who we've lost this year...

A woman standing on a balcony looking forlorn while holding a single rose
Kashin Sergey Alekseevich / Getty Images

1. The first noteworthy split of 2023 was Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the verrrrry beginning of January.

Billboard / Penske Media via Getty Images

2. A few weeks after that, we heard Noel Gallagher and his wife of 12 years, Sara MacDonald, announced their divorce.

Jo Hale / Redferns / Getty Images

3. In February, we found out that Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun were breaking up.

Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

4. Just after that, Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby announced their own breakup after five years together.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

5. A few days after that, Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin called it quits.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Then there was the great Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix breakup that I feel we're still talking about today!

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

7. I'm sure you were mega-depressed when Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George, broke up just after that.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

8. By the end of March, Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz were dunzo.

Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

9. In early April, AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle, announced they were temporarily separating.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. That brings us to Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons and his wife, Aja Volkman, who filed for divorce in April.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for GLAAD

11. Then we heard about Shannen Doherty filing for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage.

Vivien Killilea / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ended things in April after dating for six years.

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

13. Halsey and her boyfriend of three years, Alev Aydin, announced their breakup next.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Glen Powell and Gigi Paris called it quits after all of that Sydney Sweeney drama at the end of April.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

That brings us to the summer, when things really sped up in the celeb breakup department...

15. The first casualty of summer was Cher and her boyfriend of six months, A.E. Alexander.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

16. Then we heard about Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Costner, breaking up after 18 years of marriage.

David Livingston / Getty Images

17. Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, announced their split next.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for evian

18. After that tragic split, we said bye bye to Jeremy Allen White and his wife of four years, Addison Timlin.

Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were next. They announced their breakup after dating for less than a year.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

20. Following that was the breakup of that extremely messy Vanderpump Rules affair couple, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Bravo / Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

They're the two on the left.

21. Juust after that, we heard that Emma Watson and Brandon Green were toast.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for evian, Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

22. Then we had a biggie: At the beginning of June, it was announced that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke up.

Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

23. Following that, Carly Pearce and Riley King called it quits after two years of dating.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for CMT

24. Damiano David of Måneskin and his girlfriend, Giorgia Soleri, broke up next.

Antonio Masiello / Getty Images

25. By the middle of June, we witnessed the death of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's 17-year marriage.

Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images

26. Then Kyle Richards announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

27. At the beginning of July, former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray announced their separation after 29 years together.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

28. A day later, Billy Porter and his husband of six years, Adam Smith, said they were divorcing.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Literally one day later, one of the most handsome couples ever, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, announced their own separation after six years of marriage.

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

30. In the middle of July, we found out that Euphoria's Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer were finished.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

31. Up next, we found out about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce after two years of marriage.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

32. That same July day, we heard the tragic news about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello breaking up after seven years of marriage.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

33. After them, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman ended things after dating for two years.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for EMERGE

34. At the end of July, news broke that Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro called off their engagement.

John Parra / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

35. That brings us up to Ethan Slater, aka SpongeBob, aka Ariana's maybe new boyfriend, filing for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay.

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

36. After that mess, we heard about Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson, getting a divorce.

Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic / Getty Images

37. At the beginning of August, Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, announced they were breaking up after 18 years of marriage.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

38. After that, Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes announced they were separating after 13 months of marriage.

Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

39. Our next casualty was Corey Feldman and his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, who announced their split after seven years of marriage.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

40. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari broke up in mid-August after one year of marriage.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

41. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders called it quits next. They dated for eight months.

Peacock / Rosalind O'Connor/Peacock via Getty Images

42. In early September, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's divorce announcement after four years of marriage rocked the world.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

43. And lastly, just today, we found out Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

In conclusion, love does not exist anymore. It is dead.

An older woman looking contemplatively out a window
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto