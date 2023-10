Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.

In an interview in April this year, Joshua said that he initially did not see himself getting married or having kids, but that he and Jodie would "spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time" when they first met. "Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant, and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife," he continued.