Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.
Jodie and Joshua first met at a party in 2018. The two privately tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, together the following year.
The two were seen together as recently as Sept. 7, where they posed arm-in-arm at a press event.
Court documents obtained by BuzzFeed show the pair's date of separation as Sept. 13 of this year. The standard "irreconcilable differences" is given under legal grounds, and joint legal and physical custody is requested.
In an interview in April this year, Joshua said that he initially did not see himself getting married or having kids, but that he and Jodie would "spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time" when they first met. "Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant, and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife," he continued.
Jodie said of their relationship in March, "Everything happened at the same time for me. It was like, I fell in love right before I started this movie that would basically change my life, and then by the time I was putting this movie out, I was pregnant, I was secretly married, and I was trying to have one moment and not let the other moment overshadow it, which is why I tried to keep it secret.”
UPDATE A previous version of this post incorrectly stated the date of separation.