Then, in 2017, he told the Sun, "I've never actually been asked about it directly. It's a funny thing. It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy. When it first came around, I was with Eleanor [Calder], and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now."



He also said that fans' constant over-analyzation of his friendship with Harry was hard on the two of them. He said, "I'm so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable. I think [what's happened since] shows that it was never anything 'real' if I can use that word."

Then, in 2023, replying to a fan who asked him how to make chicken Parmesan and referencing the theory that he'd made the dish as a romantic dinner for Harry back in 2010, Louis tweeted, "You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff."