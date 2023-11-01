Louis Tomlinson Seemingly Responded To The Fan Theory That He And Harry Styles Were Secretly In A Relationship

If you are VERY ONLINE™, it's likely that you've come across the words "Larry Stylinson," even if you're not a One Direction fan.
In short, Larry is the ship name given to Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. People who call themselves Larries (which has its own Wikipedia page) believe that Louis and Harry were secretly in a relationship. Some even go as far as to suggest that Louis's child Freddie with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth isn't real, or that Harry and Louis are actually married.
Louis actually addressed the theory for the first time in 2017, where he noted the pressure it put on his ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder, as well as how it impacted his relationship with Harry. He then explicitly denied it, saying, "It's a funny thing, people can believe what they want to believe. But it's like anything — if you google 'Conspiracy on iPhones,' you're going to get a conspiracy. So it's one of these things that people love to buy into, but in reality, obviously, there's no truth to it. Obviously."
Well now, in the year of 2023, Louis has addressed the theory once again — but to understand it, you must first understand the importance of chicken.
In 2010, Harry tweeted, "Louis' first ever cooking experience ;)" along with a picture of Louis making chicken. He later said in interviews that the first meal he cooked was chicken stuffed with mozzarella wrapped in parma ham (which, for the purposes of today, we'll be calling chicken Parmesan, though it is not).
Then in 2012, Louis was asked, "What's the most romantic thing you've ever done for a girl?" He replied, "I can't really cook, but the first dish I ever made was for my girlfriend Eleanor. I made chicken breast wrapped in ham, homemade mashed potatoes, and gravy."
In the minds of Larries, as Eleanor and Louis hadn't met when Harry tweeted in 2010, the difference in stories is part of the evidence that Harry and Louis had to downplay their secret romantic relationship.
Which is how we get in this, the year of 2023, someone replying to a tweet of Louis's asking, "How do you make chicken Parmesan?"
Louis himself then replied, "You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy."
