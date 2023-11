Louis Tomlinson Seemingly Responded To The Fan Theory That He And Harry Styles Were Secretly In A Relationship

Louis actually addressed the theory for the first time in 2017, where he noted the pressure it put on his ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder, as well as how it impacted his relationship with Harry. He then explicitly denied it, saying, "It's a funny thing, people can believe what they want to believe. But it's like anything — if you google 'Conspiracy on iPhones,' you're going to get a conspiracy. So it's one of these things that people love to buy into, but in reality, obviously, there's no truth to it. Obviously."