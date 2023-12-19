Sydney Sweeney addressed her relationship with Jonathan Davino and rumors about an affair with her Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell.
For context, Sydney has been with 38-year-old Jonathan for six years. The two are rumored to be engaged, but neither of them had previously officially commented on their relationship. They actually work together, as the couple are both executive producers on the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You.
Suspicion surrounding Glen and Sweeney reached a fever pitch earlier this year after photos from set showed the chemistry between the two — and was only heightened after Glen's real-life girlfriend, Gigi Paris, split from the Top Gun: Maverick actor.
When it came to speculation surrounding her and Glen, Sydney told Glamour UK in a new interview, “It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad…because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much."
"Also, I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories,” she continued.
Later on in the interview, Sydney discussed the pressure that came from acting from a young age and how it translates to her private life. She explained, “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much, and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”
The 26-year-old further said that "all wrong information" comes up when you try and google him. For one, she said, "He’s not a restaurateur. I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company."
Instead, she said, “He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now, and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”
“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down," she continued.
She further discussed their working relationship, adding, "It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision, and your voice [...] And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?”
As for whether or not she's engaged: "No comment."