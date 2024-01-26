On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said, "I'm pretty much going down the [stripper] pole, doing my little sexy drop down, and boom, I feel air. I'm like, 'OK, there's definitely a breeze going on.' And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there. You know what the worst part is? At the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me, and they were tugging on the pants. I was like, 'Please God, no.’ ... It was perfect timing. If they would've ripped any other time during the performance, everything...over...I want everyone who thought it was a publicity stunt to see that. It was not. I would never rip my pants in public on purpose."