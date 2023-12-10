Celebrity·Posted on Dec 10, 202326 Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2023This year, Paris Hilton welcomed two babies and named them both after cities — Phoenix and London!by Kristen HarrisBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Soooo many celebrities and famous couples expanded their families this year! Here are 26 celebs and famous couples who welcomed babies in 2023: 1. In January, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @parishilton Then, in November, Paris shared that they'd also welcomed a daughter named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @parishilton 2. In November, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images 3. On March 30, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kaleycuoco 4. On Aug. 1, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their daughter, Riot Rose Mayers. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images 5. In June, Naomi Campbell welcomed her son. Antoine Flament / Getty Images 6. In February, Blake Lively subtly confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds had privately welcomed their fourth child together. Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for American Cinematheque 7. In June, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah had their son, Roman Pacino. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @nooralfallah 8. In July, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas had their son, Luai. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix 9. In August, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams announced the birth of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alexisohanian 10. In November, Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting announced the birth of their daughter, Adaiba Lee Nonyem. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @uzoaduba 11. On April 18, Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas had their daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @rumerwillis 12. On Feb. 25, Keke Palmer welcomed her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @keke 13. In July, Constance Wu confirmed that she and Ryan Kattner had privately welcomed their son after announcing her pregnancy in February. Marla Aufmuth / Getty Images for Conference for Women, David Crotty / Getty Images 14. In July, Cordae and Naomi Osaka welcomed their daughter, Shai. Cassy Athena / Getty Images 15. In June, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced that they'd welcomed their son a few weeks prior. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images 16. In April, Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke confirmed the birth of their son. John Nacion / Getty Images 17. On July 6, Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart welcomed their son, True Legend Harris-Dupart. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sosobrat 18. In May, Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman welcomed their son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jessiej 19. In May, Sarah Snook subtly confirmed the birth of her and Dave Lawson's child. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sarah_snook 20. In July, LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice confirmed that they'd welcomed a new baby, whose name and sex they chose to keep private. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair 21. In April, Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider welcomed twins, a boy and a girl. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hilaryswank 22. In May, Ireland Baldwin and RAC confirmed the birth of their daughter, Holland. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @irelandirelandireland 23. On April 6, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen had their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vanity Fair 24. On July 1, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their second son, Barry Bruce Trainor. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @meghantrainor 25. On Feb. 26, Sophia Grace welcomed her son, River. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @therealsophiagrace 26. And finally, on Jan. 13, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had their daughter Esti Maxine Stephens. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @chrissyteigen Then, on June 19, they welcomed their son Wren Alexander Stephens. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @johnlegend