After Kourtney Kardashian Recently Gave Birth, We Now Seemingly Know More About How Her And Travis Barker Are Doing

After weathering public criticism for her pregnancy photos, Kourtney faced a different level of adversity when she was hospitalized for an "urgent family matter" that caused Travis and Blink-182 to postpone several shows overseas.
After the dust settled, Kourtney revealed that she underwent an emergency fetal surgery, which is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a procedure performed on an unborn baby (fetus) in the uterus (in utero) to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects."
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she shared at the time. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."
Now that they've made it out to the other end of things with a new addition to their family, a source is telling People magazine how Kourtney and Travis have been doing since the birth.
“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," the source claims. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."
They add, "She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed."
The source also tells the publication that Travis "keeps being amazing" and that "he brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital."
They say, "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."
We've reached out to Kourtney's and Travis's reps to see if they have anything else to add, and we'll let you know if they do.