    After Kourtney Kardashian Recently Gave Birth, We Now Seemingly Know More About How Her And Travis Barker Are Doing

    It sounds as if the couple have come out of a stressful situation with nothing but smiles.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In case you missed it, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together recently.

    Close-up of Kourtney and Travis at a media event
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Kourtney also has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

    The news capped quite a journey for the couple, which began when Kourtney revealed the news at a Blink-182 show with a very Blink-182-referencing audience sign.

    The couple revealed their baby's sex in June, and Travis even hinted at the baby's name around that time too. (His daughter, Alabama, wasn't a huge fan of his potential choice at first, but she changed her mind later.)

    Close-up of Kourtney and Travis holding hands and walking
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    After weathering public criticism for her pregnancy photos, Kourtney faced a different level of adversity when she was hospitalized for an "urgent family matter" that caused Travis and Blink-182 to postpone several shows overseas.

    Close-up of Kourtney and Travis holding hands and walking
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    After the dust settled, Kourtney revealed that she underwent an emergency fetal surgery, which is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a procedure performed on an unborn baby (fetus) in the uterus (in utero) to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects."

    Close-up of Kourtney smiling at a media event
    NBC / Helen Healey / NBC via Getty Images

    "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she shared at the time. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

    Close-up of Kourtney holding a bouquet of many red roses
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

    Now that they've made it out to the other end of things with a new addition to their family, a source is telling People magazine how Kourtney and Travis have been doing since the birth.

    Close-up of Travis and Kourtney holding hands at a media event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

    “Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," the source claims. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

    Close-up of Kourtney at a media event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Boohoo

    They add, "She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed."

    Close-up of Kourtney wearing overalls
    Gotham / GC Images

    The source also tells the publication that Travis "keeps being amazing" and that "he brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital."

    Close-up of Travis wearing sunglasses
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Aww.

    They say, "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."

    Close-up of Travis wearing sunglasses
    Nino / GC Images

    We've reached out to Kourtney's and Travis's reps to see if they have anything else to add, and we'll let you know if they do.