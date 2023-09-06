    Kourtney Kardashian Said Why She Was Hospitalized, And Wow, I'm Glad She's Okay

    "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    After reports that Travis Barker had to leave a Blink-182 tour to tend to an "urgent family matter" and photos of them together at a hospital, Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about what happened.

    A closeup of Kourtney Kardashian
    The reality star and soon-to-be mother of four took to Instagram and revealed she underwent an emergency fetal surgery.

    Kourtney standing on the side of a stage
    Fetal surgery is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a procedure performed on an unborn baby (fetus) in the uterus (in utero) to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects."

    "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she shared. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian stand side by side for photos at a GQ event. Travis is wearing an open coat with no shirt and Kourtney is wearing a sheer blouse and pants
    Kourtney said the experience gave her "a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

    Kourtney holds her phone up as she and Travis watch a show
    "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she said in the post, before also thanking her husband and "rock" Travis Barker for his support. "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

    "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing 🙏🏼🤍," Kourtney concluded in her post, which featured a photo of her and Travis holding hands in the hospital, where her bandaged belly could be seen in the background.

    Kourtney and Travis walking outside hand-in-hand
    Travis also shared in a tweet that he was "thankful" for fans' support and that the tour would resume this week.

    So glad you're okay, Kourtney! Wishing you a fast recovery and a safe delivery when it's time. Read her full post here.