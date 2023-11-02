And she shared her overall excitement about her new sibling. She told the outlet, "I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

In addition to Alabama, Travis shares son Landon with his ex Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Shanna's daughter, Atiana. Meanwhile, Kourtney has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

