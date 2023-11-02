Alabama Barker just reacted to the news that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have named their son Rocky 13.
ICYMI, Travis made the revelation on a recent episode of the One Life One Chance podcast. He was talking about a show his band Blink-182 had recently wanted to play when he said he couldn't because it was around the time Kourtney was due to give birth to their son.
“It’s the week that Rocky’s due,” he casually said. When the host commented on the baby's full name, Travis confirmed it would be “Rocky 13 Barker.”
He had previously teased the name over the summer during a joint interview with Alabama. Travis told Complex, "I like Rocky 13. ... That's this name that's just been going through my head lately. … Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."
Alabama laughed and said, "That's so bad!"
She also doubled down when Travis tried to defend the name, calling it a "bad" name once again.
But now it looks as if she's had a change of heart! Alabama recently told E! News, "It's a cool name. We all have very authentic, weird names."
She also reiterated, "I love 'Rocky'; I do. Definitely like 'Rocky.'"
And she shared her overall excitement about her new sibling. She told the outlet, "I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
In addition to Alabama, Travis shares son Landon with his ex Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Shanna's daughter, Atiana. Meanwhile, Kourtney has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.