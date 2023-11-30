Their daughter's name is Adaiba Lee Nonyem, and Uzo shared a couple of sweet moments with her newborn in her post.
"My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours," Uzo wrote.
"We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem — Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you," she continued. "I’m a Mommy you guys."
She ended her post noting she's officially joined the "motherhood" club. "Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful," she wrote.
Celebs were quick to celebrate Uzo in the comments, including Naomi Campbell. She wrote, "Congratulations @uzoaduba and your beautiful bundle of joy ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Gabrielle Union left a series of heart emojis, while Octavia Spencer wrote, "Congratulations. You’re glowing."
Several of Uzo's Orange Is the New Black costars also shared their well wishes, including Jackie Cruz, Laura Gómez, and Lauren Lapkus. Danielle Brooks, who also appeared on the series with Uzo, wrote, "My God. This is so beautiful, congratulations on the expansion of your beautiful family Uzo 💜."
Other celebs to congratulate Uzo included Gigi Hadid, America Ferrera, Yvonne Orji, and Iman, among many others.
Uzo opened up about pregnancy and motherhood in an October interview with The Bare magazine, including what it's like to also have her sister expecting a child at the same time.
"My sister has been great with checking in on me and seeing how I’m doing, and we send a lot of information back and forth because we’re in the same stage of life, which I appreciate. It’s not just her alone. I have a lot of women in my life who have been there during this season, which I truly appreciate," Uzo said.
You can view Uzo's Instagram post here. Congratulations once more!