    Uzo Aduba Announced The Birth Of Her First Child, And Celebs Are Showering Her With Praise

    Congratulations to the Orange Is the New Black alum!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Congratulations are in order for Uzo Aduba!

    Closeup of Uzo Aduba on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

    On Thursday, the actor announced on Instagram that she has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband Robert Sweeting.

    Closeup of Uzo Aduba holding her small baby bump in a crop top and matching pants
    Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images

    Uzo and Robert married in 2020.

    Robert Sweeting cradling Uzo Aduba&#x27;s baby bump
    Nina Westervelt / CBS via Getty Images

    Their daughter's name is Adaiba Lee Nonyem, and Uzo shared a couple of sweet moments with her newborn in her post.

    "My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours," Uzo wrote.

    Uzo Aduba at a media event in a short dress and platform heels
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    "We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem — Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you," she continued. "I’m a Mommy you guys."

    Closeup of Uzo Aduba
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    She ended her post noting she's officially joined the "motherhood" club. "Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful," she wrote.

    Closeup of Uzo Aduba
    Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Celebs were quick to celebrate Uzo in the comments, including Naomi Campbell. She wrote, "Congratulations @uzoaduba and your beautiful bundle of joy ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

    Screenshot of Naomi&#x27;s comment
    @uzoaduba/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Gabrielle Union left a series of heart emojis, while Octavia Spencer wrote, "Congratulations. You’re glowing."

    &quot;Congratulations. You&#x27;re glowing.&quot;
    @uzoaduba/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Several of Uzo's Orange Is the New Black costars also shared their well wishes, including Jackie Cruz, Laura Gómez, and Lauren Lapkus. Danielle Brooks, who also appeared on the series with Uzo, wrote, "My God. This is so beautiful, congratulations on the expansion of your beautiful family Uzo 💜."

    Screenshot of Danielle Brooks&#x27;s comment
    @uzoaduba/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Other celebs to congratulate Uzo included Gigi Hadid, America Ferrera, Yvonne Orji, and Iman, among many others.

    &quot;Congrats mama&quot;
    @uzoaduba/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Uzo opened up about pregnancy and motherhood in an October interview with The Bare magazine, including what it's like to also have her sister expecting a child at the same time.

    Closeup of Uzo Aduba
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    "My sister has been great with checking in on me and seeing how I’m doing, and we send a lot of information back and forth because we’re in the same stage of life, which I appreciate. It’s not just her alone. I have a lot of women in my life who have been there during this season, which I truly appreciate," Uzo said.

    Closeup of Uzo Aduba
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

    You can view Uzo's Instagram post here. Congratulations once more!