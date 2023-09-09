    Rihanna's Bold Second Baby Name Spurred A Bunch Of Jokes, And Here They Are

    "Sounds like a My Little Pony name."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This week, the world finally learned what Rihanna and ASAP Rocky named their second baby — Riot Rose Mayers.

    A closeup of the couple
    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    The name was revealed on a birth certificate obtained by People and Access Hollywood — which also showed that he was born on Aug. 1 at 7:41 a.m. at Los Angeles's Cedar Sinai Hospital.

    closeup of rihanna looking over Asap&#x27;s shoulder as he stands with his back to the camera
    James Devaney / GC Images

    Naturally, people had a lot to say about the name they chose for their child — and lots of jokes, too:

    Bravo / Twitter: @thePLAINESTjane

    Twitter: @leecyles

    Twitter: @djw77imma

    irokotv / Twitter: @VickyShegzy

    10K Projects/Capitol Records, Rich Fury / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin,  Twitter: @yuptoni

    Twitter: @YSLONIKA

    Ice Spice / Taylor Hill/WireImage / Twitter: @cheifqueef3000

    Kumawood / Twitter: @bvBillionVille

    Twitter: @BlanchardBlair

    Rich Fury / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin / Twitter: @KrystaIHuntress

    The Hollywood / Rich Fury / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin / Twitter: @ihysisi

    Twitter: @steadydey

    Twitter: @RISHELE

    If you were wondering what it actually means, a source told Entertainment Tonight it has a special meaning to both Rihanna and Rocky.

    the two holding hands at an event
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    "Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers," the source said. "He loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once."

    rocky in a car showing off his grill
    Melodie Jeng / Getty Images

    They said Rihanna loves flowers, too — her favorites are roses — and that they may have even teased at the name at the Met Gala this year, where they wore this floral look:

    the two at the met
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Riot also continues the couple's tradition of naming their children things that start with the letter "R" after they named their first child RZA in May 2022. While the source did not share the inspo behind Riot's first name, Rocky famously released a song of the same name this summer, which happens to include lyrics about his lady love.

    the two walking in the street at night
    Gotham / GC Images

    Personally, I like Riot Rose! Tell me how you're feeling about it in the comments below.