29 Famous People Who Decided To Embrace The "Free The Nipple" Movement On The Red Carpet

When people criticized Florence Pugh for showing her nipples, she said, “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is… Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”