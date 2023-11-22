In recent years, celebrity looks have become more and more daring — especially as a lot more famous people embrace the
"free the nipple" movement on the red carpet.
And while not everyone has such positive views on the trend, celebs like
Florence Pugh have even called out the haters, asking, "Why are you so scared of breasts?"
Here are 29 celebrities who've taken part in this trend and bared the nip on the red carpet:
3.
Florence Pugh at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 in 2022:
4.
Maggie Rogers at Glamour's Women of the Year event in 2023:
5.
Emma Mackey at the Opera National De Paris at Opera Garnier in 2023:
6.
Dua Lipa at the LA premiere of Barbie in 2023:
7.
Bella Hadid at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Bal Masque event in 2017:
8.
Zoë Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019:
9.
Kelly Rowland at the Christopher Esber fashion show in 2023:
10.
Charli XCX at the Brit Awards in 2023:
11.
Rihanna at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014:
12.
Taylor Russell at the Loewe fashion show in 2023:
13.
Cody Fern at a For Your Consideration event red carpet for FX's
American Horror Story: Apocalypse in 2019:
14.
Vivica A. Fox at the Femmy Gala in 2015:
15.
Julia Fox at the Art of Elysium
Paradis 25th anniversary event in 2023:
16.
Kendall Jenner at Chopard Secret Night in 2017:
17.
Olivia Wilde at the People's Choice Awards in 2022:
18.
Camila Morrone at the Brit Awards in 2017:
19.
Halsey at the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2023:
20.
Nikita Dragun at the launch of Patrick Ta's Beauty Collection in 2019:
21.
Rita Ora at the VMAs in 2018:
22.
Lily-Rose Depp at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020:
23.
Indya Moore at the Time 100 Gala in 2019:
24.
Rina Sawayama at the Brit Awards in 2023:
25.
Allison Janney at the LA premiere for
The People We Hate at the Wedding in 2022:
26.
Lil Nas X at the VMAs in 2022:
27.
Amelia Gray Hamlin at the CFDA Awards in 2023:
28.
Noah Cyrus at GLSEN's Rise Up LA Benefit in 2023:
29.
And finally, Janelle Monáe at the Critics Choice Awards in 2015: