    29 Famous People Who Decided To Embrace The "Free The Nipple" Movement On The Red Carpet

    When people criticized Florence Pugh for showing her nipples, she said, “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is… Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    In recent years, celebrity looks have become more and more daring — especially as a lot more famous people embrace the "free the nipple" movement on the red carpet.

    Closeup of a woman wearing a sheer frock
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    With sheer clothing a popular trend and the launch of Kim K's nipple bra, nipples aren't as "scandalous" as they were once believed to be — they're an accessory!

    And while not everyone has such positive views on the trend, celebs like Florence Pugh have even called out the haters, asking, "Why are you so scared of breasts?"

    Closeup of Florence Pugh
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Here are 29 celebrities who've taken part in this trend and bared the nip on the red carpet:

    1. Doja Cat at the VMAs in 2023:

    Doja Cat
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    2. Emily Ratajkowski at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023:

    Emily Ratajkowski
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    3. Florence Pugh at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 in 2022:

    Florence Pugh
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

    4. Maggie Rogers at Glamour's Women of the Year event in 2023:

    Maggie Rogers
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

    5. Emma Mackey at the Opera National De Paris at Opera Garnier in 2023:

    Emma Mackey
    Antoine Flament / Getty Images

    6. Dua Lipa at the LA premiere of Barbie in 2023:

    Dua Lipa
    Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic,

    7. Bella Hadid at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Bal Masque event in 2017:

    Bella Hadid
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images for Dior

    8. Zoë Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019:

    Zoe Kravitz
    Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

    9. Kelly Rowland at the Christopher Esber fashion show in 2023:

    Kelly Rowland
    Pierre Suu / Getty Images

    10. Charli XCX at the Brit Awards in 2023:

    Charli XCX
    Jo Hale / Redferns

    11. Rihanna at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014:

    Rihanna
    Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

    12. Taylor Russell at the Loewe fashion show in 2023:

    Taylor Russell
    Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

    13. Cody Fern at a For Your Consideration event red carpet for FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse in 2019:

    Cody Fern
    Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

    14. Vivica A. Fox at the Femmy Gala in 2015:

    Vivica A. Fox
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Underfashion Club

    15. Julia Fox at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary event in 2023:

    Julia Fox
    Victor Boyko / Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

    16. Kendall Jenner at Chopard Secret Night in 2017:

    Kendall Jenner
    Antony Jones / Getty Images for Chopard

    17. Olivia Wilde at the People's Choice Awards in 2022:

    Olivia Wilde
    Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBC via Getty Images

    18. Camila Morrone at the Brit Awards in 2017:

    Camila Morrone
    David M. Benett / Getty Images

    19. Halsey at the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2023:

    Halsey
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    20. Nikita Dragun at the launch of Patrick Ta's Beauty Collection in 2019:

    Nikita Dragun
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    21. Rita Ora at the VMAs in 2018:

    Rita Ora
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    22. Lily-Rose Depp at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020:

    Lily-Rose Depp
    Lia Toby / Getty Images

    23. Indya Moore at the Time 100 Gala in 2019:

    Indya Moore
    Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

    24. Rina Sawayama at the Brit Awards in 2023:

    Rina Sawayama
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    25. Allison Janney at the LA premiere for The People We Hate at the Wedding in 2022:

    Allison Janney
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    26. Lil Nas X at the VMAs in 2022:

    Lil Nas X
    Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

    27. Amelia Gray Hamlin at the CFDA Awards in 2023:

    Amelia Gray Hamlin
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    28. Noah Cyrus at GLSEN's Rise Up LA Benefit in 2023:

    Noah Cyrus
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    29. And finally, Janelle Monáe at the Critics Choice Awards in 2015:

    Janelle Monae
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic