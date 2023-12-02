Just 32 Products With Truly Glowing Reviews

1. Chic, somehow-only-$15 sunglasses that some folks say are comparable to a certain brand that rhymes with Shmay-Span.
Promising review: "I am still in shock that these sunglasses were so nice. I bought them for the style and look (trendy yet comfortable) and figured the polarized label was a gimmick (polarized sunnies I’ve bought in the past have been well over $200). I was going on a trip and needed some sunglasses I wouldn’t cry over if I didn’t return with them (always lose mine). These sunglasses were packaged beautifully. They came with a polarized tester! They passed the test as well as my Ray-Bans I knew were polarized, but when I kept switching back and forth between these and my Ray-Bans I’m pretty sure the lenses on these are even CLEARER. Maybe because they were brand new, but I was so impressed!! They are so cute and stylish while also so comfortable with an amazing lens. BUY THESE!! Super-good deal, you won’t be disappointed! They also seem so sturdy, so I’m hoping they will last me a while. Update: I still have these sunglasses and I’m still obsessed!!! ONLY issue I have had with them is the lens glue is kinda melting down but I think it’s because I left them out alone in Arizona 110-degree weather, just boiling them out there. Still look amazing, still so strong. I’ve sat on them 8,574,927 times and they are still alive. Amazing. I’ll never buy expensive sunnies again." —liz
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 18 colors).
2. A beyond fuzzy faux fur throw you (and your pets) won't need any time to warm up to — just ask the 9,000+ people who've left 5-star ratings.
It's machine-washable, so when it gets dirty you can get it clean and back around yourself ASAP.
Promising review: "Un-freaking-believable! My family fights over this blanket. It's like being wrapped in a silky, feathery, warm cloud! It's even soft on both sides. I've been told to buy more so my family will stop fighting. It's simply like chicken noodle soup for your body." —Melinda Deas
Get it from Amazon for $25.73+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
3. The TubShroom, a possibly magical drain protector that over 86,000 (!!!!!!!) people depend on to make the process of cleaning their nasty, clogged-up drain as easy and un-gag-worthy as possible.
This thing collects all the icky loose hair neatly around it (at the bottom, so you can't see it when the TubShroom is in place), so all you have to do is wipe it off! It's super simple, yet so genius that some folks are about ready to make it their religion — read for yourself:
Promising review: "The TubShroom is a life-changer. To market this simply as a revolutionary bathtub strainer is to degrade the perfection of the TubShroom. People often describe their life split into ages, from childhood to college, from marriage to the birth of their children, career growth to retirement. I see my life divided into two distinct periods centered on one singular event: the gloomy, pestilent dark ages before TubShroom, and all the glorious, magnificent days thereafter. No amount of glowing, favorable adjectives will ever do justice to the magnificence of the TubShroom. These are but feeble, limiting words, which by their very nature, cannot capture the richness, splendor, and transcendent power that is the TubShroom. The TubShroom is embodied enlightenment disguised as a humble implement to avoid bathtub clogs." —Zerubba U Levi
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors). If you don't have a sunken-in drain that can fit the TubShroom, Oxo makes a good universal drain protector you can get from Amazon for $11.99.
4. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry winter skin and feel like a whole new person.
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while. 😂
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in sets of one or two).
5. A roll-on headache and migraine relief stick, which I haven't stopped recommending and buying since I first tried — and I don't plan on stopping any time soon.
It's made by a small biz specializing in migraine relief products!
I started using this magical product (which is made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils) a few years ago and since then have told approximately 1,089,642 people about it. I keep one in my purse and one on my dresser, and I reorder before I'm actually close to running out — I would be lost without it. While it won't kill a major migraine on its own, it feels super soothing and cooling. If I end up taking ibuprofen for my headache, this is really nice to use while it kicks in. Also, if I just have a slight headache or just the beginnings of one, a few swipes of this (lightly on my temples and forehead and as heavily as I want on my neck) can actually knock it out or delay it getting worse. It's so great to help me get through my busy workdays and social activities, and I really wish I'd had it during high school and college to help me get through the day then! Read my full review here.
Promising review: "This works so well I never go without it. I have noticed throughout my work day I will begin to get the dreaded afternoon headache. One where Advil can help, but it isn’t a guarantee, and I normally hate waiting for it to kick in. This migraine stick is my new go-to. The second I feel a headache coming on, I just roll this on and within seconds I feel it working. Within a minute or so I feel fine again. I have also noticed it gives a little boost of energy as well. I have also used it when I feel a full-blown migraine coming on. All I can say is it really works. There is still some lingering pain, but this has worked better than anything else I have used. In addition to taking the pain away, it also provides a tingly sensation. Wherever you roll it on tingles after application. This also helps distract from the pain. I am now a customer for life and love love love this product. I have also noticed that even if I use it often it keeps working. You don’t grow a tolerance to it. If you are a headache sufferer this is a must. Between how reliably it works and how quickly it works, I would recommend this product to anyone." —Corinne Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
6. A super compact bidet for anyone who is ready to stop buying and using so dang much TP. This sleek and easy-to-install (we're talking under 10 minutes) wonder will spritz your tush clean with adjustable settings and has a self-cleaning nozzle and an antimicrobial knob. No ~butts~ about it — it's pretty great!
Check out BuzzFeed's full Tushy bidet review.
Promising reviews: "Life changer. No more clogged toilets, plumber visits due to wipes creating issues, endless 'paperwork' sessions...just an all-around upgrade that has increased my confidence in my cleanliness no matter how formal or intimate the rest of the day may be!" —Nick S.
"Love It! I need one everywhere I go. Can you invent something that attaches to my bottom? Asking for my husband." —Cheryl F.
Get it from Tushy for $129 (available in nine colors) or Amazon for $91.95+ (available in 11 versions).
7. A clever plush pal designed to be worn on your baby's back to protect the back of their head when they take a tumble (which they do constantly). As an added bonus, wearing this will make 'em look even cuter, if that's even possible.
Promising review: "This has saved my baby from hitting his head in the floor so many times. He is so determined to walk and even when we are holding his hand or walking with him, he can get wild and go down (parents out there, you know what I mean!). Anyway, this is probably the MVP of all our baby stuff. We call it his 'backpack' and anytime someone is watching him, every always asks, 'where’s his backpack???' because they know its powers of padding protection. This sort of helped him when he was learning to sit, but has been an essential item for him as he’s learning to walk! Only thing I wish is that the strap across the chest could be tighter." —Michelle H. Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in nine animals).
8. A pair of extra-long oven mitts any accident-prone or anxious cook needs in their arsenal ASAP. These waterproof silicone wonders have *literally* got you covered and are a much-needed upgrade to the flimsy fabric oven mitt you've had forever.
Promising review: "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size).
9. A Revlon oil-absorbing facial roller to get your lovely face looking marvelously matte in no time. Why have you been burning through all those blotting papers when this wonderful reusable option exists???
You can remove the stone part, rinse and wash it with cleanser, and put it back in to be used again!
Promising reviews: "I bought two of these. One for myself and one for my daughter. She used hers first and fell in love and said, 'Mom you have to try yours right now! This is AHmazing! I love it!' She was right. It’s awesome and now resides in my purse so I’ll have on me all the time. My skins gets oily mid-afternoon and there’s still so much of the day left that I don’t like walking around with an oily sheen on my face. I pat with tissues but that’s wasteful. A simple roll over the face with this gets rid of the oil and actually makes my skin feel nice. I might have to buy more and leave them in different places so I never have to go without." —Tired Mom of 3
"I have very oily skin and just a few rolls of this across my face and abracadabra...smooth, non-oily skin; skin has a smooth matte look to it. I love this product!" —cindy higgins
Get it from Amazon for $9.27.
10. An amazing hair-removing broom with a built-in squeegee designed to sweep up all the shedding from your pet — or, let's face it, your constantly molting head — like no other. I know you don't want to think about all the hair probably caked into your carpet, but won't it be nice knowing it's all gone?
It has a built-in squeegee that works on spills, too. Check out one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's hair broom review.
Promising review: "Life changing. I got this because I have two guinea pigs and I'm messy, they're messy, so hay inevitably gets on the carpet. Vacuum cleaners do not like hay. I get to work with this magnificent rake and it is amazing. I also have a black dog that sheds and the vacuum does pick up quite a bit of his fur. I also shed and the vacuum picks up quite a bit of my hair. Imagine my surprise when I start using this and realize that my freshly vacuumed carpet is hiding mountains of dog and human hair. Two hours later, I have raked my entire apartment and I feel so much worse and better. I am never living without this again." —Jennasaurus
Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (also available in a collapsible version).
11. A gluten- and cruelty-free mascara that's only $5 — but will produce results worth a heck of a lot more than that. It'll feel like a major upgrade even if the mascara you currently use is more expensive.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd (whose lovely face is pictured above) says it really lives up to the hype! Check out her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising reviews: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect, and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like wild, and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
"I have a confession. In my adult life, I have always paid at least $25-$35 for a tube of mascara. I thought the more I paid, the better results. Boy was I wrong. My niece came to visit and showed me her new mascara that she found on Amazon for a great price and gave her great results. I have to say that I was skeptical. However, I caved and bought a tube of this mascara, and boy was I glad I made that decision. This mascara is affordable and buildable (depending on how much lash volume you want. I use two layers). It does smudge a bit when it’s very hot outside and you're sweaty and your face gets oily. This mascara is very easily taken off with a cotton ball and eye makeup remover. Not only have I saved money on mascara, but I get the same results I got from the higher-priced mascaras. I will be a lifelong customer!!" —Jenna Wylie
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A Pink Stuff combo pack including the magical, TikTok-beloved cleaner in both paste and spray form, so you can scrub anything from cookware to walls and bathroom fixtures to rubber shoes shiny clean. Just ~pink~ of all the icky, stained things in your home you can finally clean with this stuff!
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for I either wipe it and it comes right off or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. 😀😀 Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it — you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get it from Amazon for $16.39.
13. The Cat Dancer, a super-simple wire toy that every cat and owner alike will become paws-itively obsessed with. It's the under-$5 way to get your cat to perform the most hilarious antics of their nine lives, so I suggest having a camera ready.
Promising reviews: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go wild. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I've never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
"I have fostered around 35–40 cats and have never found a toy as consistently loved as this one! This is super cheap and a crowd pleaser! Your cat will not be disappointed. I am still on my first one, despite my latest litter of kittens trying their best to rough it up. I ordered a stack for the rescue a while ago. I just received a stack to give out to the adopters of my current litter of kittens as a going home present." —Katherine Cole
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.