1. When Joe Jonas was accused of launching a smear campaign against Sophie Turner amid their divorce.
4. When the whole GMA scandal with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach unfolded.
5. When Matt Rife tried to be funny with a domestic violence joke and turned off much of his fanbase, which was largely made up of women.
6. When Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with their Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel Leviss.
7. When Harry Styles won the Album of the Year Grammy and said, "This doesn’t happen to people like me very often."
8. When Mena Massoud appeared to shade The Little Mermaid remake by saying it wouldn't make as much money as his live-action Aladdin film.
9. When Jonah Hill was exposed for alleged texts to his ex Sarah Brady as she accused him of "emotional abuse."
10. When Jason Aldean tried to explain the "Try That In A Small Town" music video.
11. When Dax Shepard got into a heated conversation with Jonathan Van Ness about trans rights.
12. When Tristan Thompson went on a very late apology tour for his treatment of Khloé Kardashian.
13. When Trace Cyrus criticized women on OnlyFans and said they "have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals," as if that's what every woman wants in life.
14. And lastly, when more of Justin Timberlake's alleged mistreatment of Britney Spears emerged, including how she felt she had to get an abortion because he "didn't want to be a father."
