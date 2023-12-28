Skip To Content
14 Times Celebrity Men Failed Horribly In 2023

Big cringe.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. When Joe Jonas was accused of launching a smear campaign against Sophie Turner amid their divorce.

Sophie was painted in the press as a party girl, while Joe was described as a homebody, which clashed with her previous comments. Joe addressed the backlash and denied making any "disparaging" statements purportedly made on his behalf.

2. When Ashton Kutcher tried to explain his and Mila Kunis's court letters on behalf of Danny Masterson ahead of his sentencing on rape charges.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Mila said in a video with Ashton. “They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that," Ashton continued, adding, "We’re sorry if that has taken place.”

3. When Matty Healy went viral for his controversial interview on The Adam Friedland Show.

In the interview, Matty mocked rapper Ice Spice's ethnicity, admitted he'd masturbated to porn of Black women being "brutalized," and more. Matty responded to the backlash by calling the people upset at him "deluded" before eventually apologizing at a concert for his band, The 1975.

4. When the whole GMA scandal with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach unfolded.

When the news of their relationship broke, they were married to other people. However, they've insisted that they were both "in the middle of divorces" and never cheated on their spouses.

5. When Matt Rife tried to be funny with a domestic violence joke and turned off much of his fanbase, which was largely made up of women.

Matt posted a link to his "apology" on Instagram, only for it to take viewers to a site for special needs helmets. Sigh.

6. When Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with their Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel Leviss.

People dragged him online and boycotted his bar.

7. When Harry Styles won the Album of the Year Grammy and said, "This doesn’t happen to people like me very often."

People pointed out that most AOTY winners have been cisgender white men, just like him.

8. When Mena Massoud appeared to shade The Little Mermaid remake by saying it wouldn't make as much money as his live-action Aladdin film.

He reportedly tweeted: "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is [The Little Mermaid] doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel." Mena deleted his account amid the ensuing backlash.

9. When Jonah Hill was exposed for alleged texts to his ex Sarah Brady as she accused him of "emotional abuse."

In some messages, a contact saved under his name asked Sarah not to post certain content online and to avoid surfing with men out of respect for his "boundaries." Jonah did not respond to Sarah's claims.

10. When Jason Aldean tried to explain the "Try That In A Small Town" music video.

He said the video — which people felt was racist and pro-guns — had been misinterpreted.

11. When Dax Shepard got into a heated conversation with Jonathan Van Ness about trans rights.

The anti-trans and anti-science vitriol from Dax left Jonathan in tears.

12. When Tristan Thompson went on a very late apology tour for his treatment of Khloé Kardashian.

The Kardashians captured Tristan visiting sister after sister to apologize for all of his wrongdoing during his relationship with Khloé, which appeared to end for good in 2021 after the news that he secretly impregnated another woman while he and Khloé were planning to have a second baby. Knowing his history and continually sus behavior, fans didn't find it genuine. 

13. When Trace Cyrus criticized women on OnlyFans and said they "have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals," as if that's what every woman wants in life.

He said, “I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now, saying they can’t get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don’t look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner.”

14. And lastly, when more of Justin Timberlake's alleged mistreatment of Britney Spears emerged, including how she felt she had to get an abortion because he "didn't want to be a father."

The claims were made in Britney's 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

Did I miss any other celebrity men fails? Tell me in the comments below.