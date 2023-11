Rob later posted that he and Chyna had broken up after she took their now-6-year-old daughter, Dream, and left. "I have never been this heartbroken in my life," he wrote . "I loved every inch of that woman and loved everything that came with her. I truly loved Angela. I gave everything I owned for her. Didn't know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her, and I am so hurt and never felt this before. It's different when you have a kid with someone. And after reading Chyna's messages to her best friend, she was going to drop me after a year. She didn't even make it to that. I am so broken. This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest, and I was none of that to her."