Matt's special begins with the TikTok-famous comedian mocking a woman for having a black eye.
Matt Rife: my special is for guys...— AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) November 20, 2023
Immediately opens up with a domestic violence joke. pic.twitter.com/IyG0v4AfK5
Matt Rife opens his special with a “if a woman could cook she wouldn’t have a black eye” joke. Really? This is your god?— Alison Klemp/Fridson (@alisonklemp) November 16, 2023
*Matt Rife walks onstage* OHHH hope I don’t get CANCELLED for my jokes!!! DIPPING MY TOES IN to make sure you guys are COOL!!! Here goes NOTHING! Why did the chicken cross the road 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴— Robin Tran 🏳️⚧️ (@robintran04) November 17, 2023
im just a silly female tho so idk anything about comedy 🤪 LMFAOOOOOOOO♬ original sound - Drew Afualo