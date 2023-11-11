Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

"Damn, He Really Does Cheat On A Normal Basis": Fans Are Reacting To Tristan Thompson's New Comments About His Infidelity

In a promotional teaser of The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson shared how he feels after cheating and his response isn't going over well with the fans.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

We need to talk about Tristan Thompson and his word choices.

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

You've probably heard that despite being accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian multiple times throughout their on-and-off relationship, he's remained a supporting character in the family's reality show — and their lives.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

In the promo for next week's episode of The Kardashians, Tristan attempted to make amends with the entire family after years of infidelity — but the fans are not having it.

Mega / GC Images

The 32-year-old NBA star contacted several family members, and a soundbite from his conversation with Kourtney Kardashian has ruffled feathers.

The clip started with Kylie Jenner saying, "Tristan is coming over. I do feel a little nervous."

Hulu

When he arrived, Tristan told Kylie, "Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most," referring to a 2019 incident with Kylie's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Hulu

The aftermath was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Jordyn even discussed it on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

However, Tristan already had several cheating accusations toward him before the Jordyn situation even occurred.

Bellocqimages / GC Images

In 2018, Tristan was accused of allegedly kissing multiple women just before he and Khloé welcomed their daughter, and it wouldn't be the last incident.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Khloé and Tristan share a daughter, True, 5, and a son, Tatum, who is 15 months old.

After briefly rekindling their relationship, Khloé discovered that Tristan had fathered a child with a different woman — while they were in the process of having a second child through surrogacy.

Hollywood To You / GC Images

He publicly apologized and took responsibility for what he did, and the entire ordeal was featured on The Kardashians. Tristan and Khloé split for good in December 2021 following the paternity scandal.

Tristan has had quite the cheating history, so it makes sense why Kourtney, whose ex-partner Scott Disick is consistently featured on the Hulu show, was vocal about being "triggered" by Khloé's ex.

Hulu

Their relationship explains why her line of questioning pulled no punches.

When Tristan made his next apology tour stop at Kourtney's house, he showed us that while he's a great basketball player — a wordsmith, he's not.

Kourtney bluntly asked him, "Do you feel anything?"

Hulu

And Tristan responded, "When I cheat? I feel disgusted the next day."

Hulu

Kourtney quickly rebutted, "So, then why do you do it again?"

Hulu

And now, many people have a lot to say about Tristan's poor choice of words:

x.com

instagram.com / Via Twitter: @takecarehours

Twitter: @felix_jnf

The Weinstein Company / Via Twitter: @HaterReport_
x.com

Twitter: @GojoxGoku

Twitter: @ryryscientist

Twitter: @honestpapito

20th Century Fox / Via Twitter: @LilBlue03331228
x.com

20th Television Animation / Via Twitter: @prettygirlxclub
x.com

NBC / Via Twitter: @ChukMorka

Twitter: @jeazous

You can watch the latest episode of The Kardashians now on Hulu or via Disney+ internationally.