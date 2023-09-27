Here’s Why Dax Shepard’s Trans Rights Comments To Jonathan Van Ness Are So Damaging

On Monday, an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast with Jonathan Van Ness was published. In it, he "debates" trans rights with Jonathan, who is nonbinary and uses any pronouns, for over 25 minutes — to the point where JVN was left "exhausted" and in tears.
The thing is, the rhetoric that Dax used is rooted in anti-science and reeks of anti-trans rhetoric. There is danger in covering trans rights as a "both sides" issue, as it elevates the "critical" side to something above what it is: garbage. It's the same reason that I wouldn't "both sides" a discussion on, say, climate change or interracial marriage.
Throughout the episode, JVN brought up a number of excellent and well-researched points. As Dax somewhat acknowledged, it shouldn't be on a NB person to have to defend their right to exist while a cis man engages in what they think is a debate. So, as lots of people probably won't listen to the full episode, here's a breakdown of what Dax said and why it's so harmful:
Dax: "I think to say that someone can't question without threatening to take someone's rights away, to explore these things. Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning. They're challenging that. How do we know that the person's not going to change their mind?"
Dax: "Then there's another counter argument: Well, if they kill themselves, that's fucking permanent."
Dax: "To even question it makes you an enemy — I don't think that's the way forward."
Dax: "Do I wish that the trans woman athlete had access and could play and follow her dreams? I do. Will I elevate her rights over women? We're pretending that women aren't the ultimate marginalized class throughout history."
Dax: "People have written 'cervix haver' and she goes, 'No, no, no, there's a name for us. You can't steal my identity to help your cause. You can't take away the defining characteristic that allows me to relate to all these other women that have been oppressed.'"
Dax: "There's hate-mongers. There's people that don't fucking like trans people. What people are questioning, which is could the captain of the water polo team that was male for 19 years, next month, or in one year, compete against girls and women — would that be fair to girls and women?"
Dax: "There are many people targeting queer people. Don't want them to have rights. I agree with you. I don't have those opinions."
Dax: "If you and I can't have a conversation about it, who are both well [intentioned]..."
Dax: "I did not intend at all to get into a debate with you about this. I didn't want that at all."
Dax: "We're in a trans moral panic."
Bingo.