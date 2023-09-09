  • Viral badge

People Are Disowning Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis After They Wrote Letters Supporting Danny Masterson In His Rape Case

"Thought they were some of the good ones. Guess not."

This post contains discussions of sexual assault.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have received widespread criticism for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson ahead of his sentencing this past Thursday.

Danny was found guilty back in May of raping two women in the early 2000s during the height of his That '70s Show fame. He was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison.

After the guilty verdict, the judge in the case received over 50 letters asking for leniency, Variety reports. Ashton said in his that Danny was a "role model," while Mila spoke in her letter about the "genuine care" he has for others and how he's personally been a "tremendous positive influence" on her.

“I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him," Mila said. "His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

It's worth noting that Danny was accused of drugging women in the case.

Meanwhile, Ashton also said he did "not believe [Danny] is an ongoing harm to society" and asked that he receive a lesser sentence because "having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself."

"While I’m aware that the judgement [sic] has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," he wrote.

People on Twitter found it shocking, disappointing, and, as one Twitter user put it, "fucking unconscionable" to see them speaking on his behalf.

They also called them hypocrites for publicly supporting a convicted rapist when Ashton has a foundation, Thorn, which fights to protect children from trafficking and sexual abuse.

"Ashton Kutcher co-founding a campaign to end child trafficking but writing letters of support for his serial rapist bestie is such a great encapsulation of the way people love to fight against their imaginary idea of what abuse is but not what it actually is," one person tweeted.

Some vowed to stop supporting Ashton and Mila.

"Lost all respect for both of you," one person tweeted in part.

While the two have not publicly responded to the backlash, journalist and TV host Nina Parker tweeted that Ashton allegedly blocked her on Twitter after posting about the letter.

She shared a screenshot showing he'd restricted her from his page. When a Twitter user asked why in the comments, she wrote back: "He supported a rapist."

We'll see if Ashton and Mila directly respond.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here

UPDATE - The couple apologized for the letters in a joint Instagram video. Ashton explained that they were requested by Danny's family to "represent the person that we knew for 25 years" and "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way."

"We would never want to do that," he continued. "And we're sorry that has taken place."

Mila stated that she and Ashton truly "support victims" and said their hearts went out "to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape."

Watch the video here.