19 Celebs Who've Actually Name-Dropped Other Celebs Who Were "Rude" To Them

While she didn't disclose the details of the encounter, she previously said they got into it on The Talk. "I didn't get on with him at all," Sharon toldLarry King, explaining that Ashton had a "bad attitude" because she mispronounced his name. "He was pissed. And he comes on with an attitude, and he goes, 'What have you done in this industry?' I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me. 'Cause I'm gonna eat you up and shit you out.' I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with, kid.'"
2. JoJo Siwa called Candace Cameron Bure the rudest celebrity she's ever met while participating in a viral TikTok trend.
The encounter apparently happened years earlier when a then-11-year-old JoJo asked Candace for her autograph and was denied. Candace apologized for snubbing her and said she felt "crummy" for making a child feel that way.
Teresa said their PR people were trying to get them to take a pic together in 2017 when she overheard Sofía allegedly saying she didn't want to pose with her. "I didn't want a picture with her ... She was the most rudest woman I've ever met," Teresa said of the Modern Family star. "You're so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from. It's not like she, you know, started out being on the top. She came from, you know? [...] She was so not a down-to-earth person. So, not a fan of hers."
4. JoJo Siwa called Justin Bieber out for his rude comment about her first car.
As ET Canada notes, the car was decked out with rainbow paint and had JoJo's face plastered on the hood. Justin said in the comments of the post that she should "burn it." After receiving words from JoJo's mom, Justin apologized and said he didn't mean to be "malicious or mean-spirited." He just didn't like the design.
5. On a 2011 episode of Fashion Police, Ciara said she'd recently run into Rihanna at a party and found her to be quite rude.
"She wasn't the nicest," Ciara said of the "Rude Boy" singer. "It's crazy, because I've always loved and respected what she's done in fashion. It wasn't the most pleasant run-in."
6. Snooki said the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met is Joy Behar.
"Joy was so mean to me," she recalled on Watch What Happens Live. "She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!'" When asked how she responded to the famed TV host, Snooki said with a simple, "‘Okay, ma’am.’”
7. Jane Fonda called out Jennifer Lopez for her rude on-set behavior while filming 2005's Monster-in-Law.
She said Jennifer accidentally sliced her eyebrow open while shooting the movie's famous slap scene but never said sorry. "She's never apologized," Jane told Drew Barrymore.
8. James Charles slammed Ariana Grande as the "rudest" celebrity he's ever met for unfollowing him to "appease" her fans.
According to Access, James explained in a video that Ariana started following him on Instagram after he posted something from one of her shows. Then she unfollowed him mere hours later. “I messaged her back, and I was like, ‘Hey, did I do something wrong?’ And she literally was like, ‘Hey, babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans, and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed.'” James said at the time that it was "really disappointing" to see, but he's since expressed regret for calling her out.
9. Spencer Pratt named Lisa Kudrow when a TikToker asked him to name the rudest celebrity he's ever met.
He recalled meeting the Friends actor at a party with his wife, Heidi Montag, in 2009. "Phoebe approaches, which was a little shocking since nobody had talked to us at all at the party," he remembered. "Right in front of me, she tells Heidi, she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I'm going to murder Heidi, and I have the eyes of a serial killer." He continued, saying, "Heidi waits to see if this is a joke — maybe this is a bit, maybe this is a hidden camera party. No laughs — she just walks away. And that right there is the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being."
10. Bethenny Frankel appeared to agree with Spencer in the comments of his post. "That's crazy," she said. "She was on my talk show, and I had a crazy experience also."
Bethenny said of all of her guests, Lisa "stood out as the person who wanted to be there least out of the entire run." "I was asking her basic questions, and you could tell she didn't wanna be there, which does make two of us," she stated.
11. Tia Mowry said Charlize Theron was very rude to her when they met.
She recalled meeting Charlize at a SoulCycle class and how she "wasn't very nice." "I said 'Hi,' and she rolled her eyes and said, 'Oh my God,'" Tia told InTouch. She added, "I wasn't over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I'm just being honest." Charlize questioned the validity of InTouch's story and said, "I'm not an eye-roller, but I would be like, 'Fuck off.'"
12. Freddie Prinze Jr. criticized his 24 costar Kiefer Sutherland for being both rude and unprofessional on set.
"It was terrible. I hated every moment of it," he told ABC News of their experience working together. "Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That's not me talking trash, I'd say it to his face, I think everyone that's worked with him has said that."
13. James Corden exposed Pierce Brosnan's "rude" behavior while playing "Spill Your Guts."
James said he was at a U2 concert with his wife when Pierce came up and shoved right through them. "Literally, I've never felt anything like it. This arm went on mine and just pushed me out of the way. And I looked at him, and he didn't even glance at me. He just moved back into his area — just like that." When guest Khloé Kardashian suggested that Pierce might have just been drunk, James replied, "Maybe he's just a bit fucking rude."
14. Cher called Madonna "mean" and "rude" during an interview with CBS.
"There are lots of things that I respect about her. I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I've ever seen before," she said of the fellow singer (via E! News). But still, "There's something about her that I don't like. She's...mean. I don't like that."
15. Ronda Rousey called Justin Bieber "really rude" for allegedly denying a pic with her 16-year-old sister at Cannes Film Festival.
Justin apologized to the UFC fighter in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight. "Supposedly she asked for a picture with her sister and I guess I said no," he said. "I don't remember this happening but, Ronda, I'm sorry. Don't kick my ass."
16. Daniel Franzese said Christina Aguilera was "so rude" when he met her.
"It's actually funny because I met Christina Aguilera and I thought for sure that would be an exciting moment in my life," he told Yahoo Movies. "And I was like, 'Christina, my name's Daniel. I sing "Beautiful" in Mean Girls. And she was like, 'Never saw it.' And then turned her back and walked away. She was so rude."
17. Avril Lavigne called Christina out for being rude, too.
She told ITV she loved meeting Boy George. "He was super nice to us — unlike Christina Aguilera, who was super mean to me when I said hi to her."
18. Mary J. Blige said she had a "nasty" meeting with Christina, as well.
"I don't like her because she has a nasty attitude," she said during a radio interview. "I was trying to greet her properly, and she stuck her hand out for me to kiss it. I said, 'Oh, OK. You're headed down the wrong path already.' She was just nasty."
19. And lastly, Valerie Bertinelli alsocalled out Christina for how she acted when they bumped into each other at a Van Halen concert.
“I was a fan at that time, a long time ago, and I went up to her because she was at a Van Halen concert, and I said, ‘Oh my God, I think you’re a beautiful singer, blah blah blah,’ and she just went like [she made an over-her-head motion], ‘Yah, whatever.’ She gave me the cold shoulder and I thought, ‘Bitch, I’m a fan! You can’t be nice to me?’ You know?”
