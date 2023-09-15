19 Celebs Who've Actually Name-Dropped Other Celebs Who Were "Rude" To Them

He recalled meeting the Friends actor at a party with his wife, Heidi Montag, in 2009. "Phoebe approaches, which was a little shocking since nobody had talked to us at all at the party," he remembered. "Right in front of me, she tells Heidi, she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I'm going to murder Heidi, and I have the eyes of a serial killer." He continued, saying, "Heidi waits to see if this is a joke — maybe this is a bit, maybe this is a hidden camera party. No laughs — she just walks away. And that right there is the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being."