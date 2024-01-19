Skip To Content
    41 Hilarious Movie Reviews Written By "The Bear"'s Ayo Edebiri

    "Florence Pugh and her deep ass voice can punch me in the neck. I'd die for her."

    Raven Ishak
    by Raven Ishak

    BuzzFeed Staff

    While Ayo Edebiri is an incredibly talented actress who recently won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award for her work as Sydney from FX's The Bear, the 28-year-old is also a comedian, a television writer, and a *chef-kiss* Letterboxd reviewer (pun intended).

    ayo edebiri holding a golden globe
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    If you've never heard of Letterboxd, it's a website and app where you can publicly rate, review, and connect with others about movies.

    For Ayo, Letterboxd has seemingly become an outlet for her to not only praise movies but also exercise her comedic chops. So, to celebrate Ayo's writing (and reviewing) talents, here's a list of her funniest Letterboxd reviews.

    Warning: some of the reviews below may contain spoilers. 

    1. First up, this gem of a review for Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

    Florence Pugh and her deep ass voice can punch me in the neck. I&#x27;d die for her. I&#x27;d do anything. She shouldn&#x27;t be playing 14 but that&#x27;s none of my business
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    In case that's hard to read, here's her review of the movie: Florence Pugh and her deep ass voice can punch me in the neck. I'd die for her. I'd do anything. She shouldn't be playing 14 but that's none of my business. Every choice she makes rocks. Also Chris Cooper!!!!

    2. This movie may be what men want, but is this what women want? According to Ayo, absolutely not.

    This movie feels like a fever dream if the writer learned like what feminism was after watching exactly one (1) TEDtalk and was like “I’m good I got it.” It feels like it was made in 2004?? That being said, Erykah Badu should win an Oscar
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of What Men WantThis movie feels like a fever dream if the writer learned like what feminism was after watching exactly one (1) TEDtalk and was like “I’m good I got it.” It feels like it was made in 2004?? That being said, Erykah Badu should win an Oscar

    3. Men's hairlines are essential for Die Hard's storyline.

    Really fun but completely psychotic and nonsensical movie about two men of completely different races, ideologies and visions for the world with the exact same M-shaped receding hairline
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review reads: Die Hard: With a Vengeance: really fun but completely psychotic and nonsensical movie about two men of completely different races, ideologies and visions for the world with the exact same M-shaped receding hairline

    beautiful when you think about it like that

    4. A review where Ayo gets really honest about her past.

    Ayo saying she did an amazing job in the film and that she loves rewatching this movie and when Alec Baldwin hugs a man saying, the patriot act and she loves being from Boston
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she had to say about The DepartedI’m always a bit nervous talking about my past publicly just because people can have such a weird sense of familiarity but I dunno, fuck it. I’m proud of my work!

    So, I was the dialect coach on this movie but ONLY for the word “microprocessors.”
    I taught everyone how to say the word microprocessors in the funniest way possible and I did an amazing job. 
    Didn’t get enough time with Vera, obviously, but the past is the past….

    If your thought to this is something along the lines of “that doesn’t make sense” or “weren’t you around 10 at the time of production?” — to you I say, shame. Shame on you. Whatever happened to listening to women’s stories? Christ. 

    Anyway your prejudices aside, I love this movie, I love rewatching this movie, I love the performances, I love Alec Baldwin hugging a man saying “the patriot act” and I love being from Boston……

    5. A must-watch romantic comedy where people are "hot hot."

    I love when a movie is fun. I love when two white peple who you can tell weren&#x27;t &quot;hot hot&quot; in high school but are now &quot;definitely hot&quot; as adults have incredible chemistry. I love time romance. Charminig! Fun! Yeah!
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review on Palm Springs: I love when a movie is fun

    I love when two white people who you can tell weren’t “hot hot” in high school but are now “definitely hot” as adults have incredible chemistry

    I love time romance

    Charming! Fun! Yeah!

    6. The heart emoji really locks in this review:

    Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory is a banger and more movies for children need to be scary
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she said about Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory:  duh, this is a banger

    we gotta make more movies for children that are objectively scary. we just gotta <3

    7. God would approve this review.

    the F9 movie is really and truly post-god
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review on the movie F9: this movie is really and truly Post-God.

    8. When a movie needs a very specific star rating:

    the fly is the between &quot;very good&quot; and &quot;despicable and wretched and ruined my night&quot;
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she had to say about The Fly: what's the star number for "very good" but also "despicable and wretched and ruined my night"

    9. She's not wrong, AND she also got to tell this to Matthew directly.

    Pride and prejudice is when your favorite SNL cast is the one you watched growing up, and your favorite pride and prejudice is the first one you saw when you were horny
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of 2005's Pride and Prejudice: your favorite SNL cast is the one you watched growing up

    your favorite pride and prejudice is the first one you saw when you were insatiably horny but unable to fully express it

    thus, this is my favorite pride and prejudice

    remember when Matthew MacFayden was a heartthrob also? I had a tumblr edit as my background on the family computer 😭😭😭

    this score is a slapper also!

    10. This review of The Empire Strikes Back may make any Star Wars fan mad.

    the empire strikes back is a great movie but old yoga is ugly
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review on The Empire Strikes Back: this movie is great but I was really shocked by how ugly Yoda was sorry if that pisses anybody off but I had only seen baby Yoda and adult Yoda is fucking busted

    11. Apparently, Mad Max: Fury Road made Ayo recall a really bad breakup.

    ayo edebiri says mad max is hard to watch because she lost her virginity to the doof warrior who plays the flaming electric guitar.
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she had to say: obviously everyone knows this movie is really hard for me to watch, as in 2009 I lost my virginity to the doof warrior who plays the flaming electric guitar. I don't like to talk about it publicly, because it was one of the worst breakups of my life...it's just hard and strange. they say you don't really live in LA until you see someone you slept with on a billboard -- but what about when the doof warrior who you lost your virginity to absolutely slays in mad max: fury road? what then? where do I live then?

    realize I might be getting off topic, but I think this is actually just a testament to how good the film is, that I can still watch it even though, someone who I truly cherished (and who I thought cherished me back, but ultimately only wanted me for my body...) is in it.
    everyone else is good too I guess

    12. She's not wrong?

    uncut gems made the girls and the gays watch basketball and care about it
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Uncut Gems: can’t believe the safdie brothers made the girls and the gays watch basketball....and then care about it.

    13. You need to grow up if you don't like this review about Moneyball.

    moneyball is good because of Ayo&#x27;s intuition. she likes baseball because she is diseased and it&#x27;s either genetic or because she drank boston tap water.
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her thoughts on the movie: I watched this on cable, alone in a hotel room while eating a burger and nursing a migraine. Obviously not an ideal viewing experience, but the movie holds up, which I think says a lot about the movie. Let's say I watched Indiana Jones or Citizen Kane or some shit like that, while this was happening. Good movies? Sure. But wouldn't hold up like Moneyball. How do I know that? A little thing called intuition...but not too much intuition...because then, it wouldn't be Moneyball.

    Btw I like baseball. Why? It's because I'm diseased, it's either a genetic thing in my brain or because I drank Boston tap water as a child. And this movie is literally like baseball where you're like wtf is this, this shit is probably boring and then at the end you're crying and not only is the movie not boring, but you're like...okay...I guess I love my dad?

    If you can't relate to anything in either part of this review, I don't know what to say. Grow up!! That's a you problem!!!


    14. This 2020 review of The Princess Switch gets straight to the point.

    we don&#x27;t deserve the vaccine
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review for The Princess Switch: we don’t deserve the vaccine


    15. Has Ari DM'd Ayo yet??

    ari aster needs to DM Ayo to connect him with someone from the prayer line., he can just dial in. he doesn&#x27;t need to speak.
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review after watching Beau Is Afraid: Ari Aster, if you read this, please DM me!! I would like to connect you to a prayer line! It is a phone number where anywhere from 4 to 13 menopausal, Afro-Caribbean, Pentecostal women from the church I grew up going to will pray with you and FOR YOU on the phone for however long you need. You just dial in. You don’t even have to speak! There is NO pressure. Let them pray for you! Ari, DM me! Please!!! Let these women lay spiritual hands on you! Contact me ASAP!!!


    16. An edible that didn't kick in time and a celebration of diversity for a James Cameron film.

    propaganda against white people with dreads, this movie is a roaring success
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Avatar: The Way of Water: As propaganda against white people with dreads, this movie is a roaring success. 

    In all seriousness, this film is such a beautiful display of the power of diversity in film (first movie to have a fucking crackhead (COMPLIMENT) at the helm)

    I loved it. I took an edible that didn’t kick in until 7 hours later. Had a blast towards the end, this guy loves ship, i cried twice, Sigourney Weaver ( 14 years old) calls a white boy with dreads monkeyboy ❤️

    Merry Christmas

    17. Another solid review for The Tree of Life.

    the tree of life was watching on canadian version of abc family with commercial breaks
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her reviewwatched as Malik intended, on the Canadian version of abc family with commercial breaks on a very small TV

    18. Hopefully, Ayo is okay after Channing's and Jessie J's breakup.

    channing tatum is a good actor but ayo hopes him and jessie j stay together
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Magic Mike: channing tatum good actor!

    **editing this review to also say I spent a lot of time during this watch googling jessie j and channing tatum's relationship and I know they're very on again off again but I hope they reconcile and stick together they're the same type of white person and I can't explain it but it's true I love it for them and I want them both to be happy

    19. Why did no one tell Ayo Alien was scary?

    alien is scary and no one told me how scary this would be. now i&#x27;m afraid of aliens and milk robots. hope everyone who didn&#x27;t warn me is happy WTF.
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her thoughts on the moviethis was scary

    no one told me how scary this would be
    now I’m afraid of aliens ):
    and milk robots )):
    hope everyone who didn’t warn me is happy wtf ):

    20. She makes a valid point.

    It will alway sbe funny to me that PTA finished magnolia and then immedtialtely was like &quot;oh, i have to make a shorter movie.&quot;
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Punch-Drunk Love: it will always be funny to me that PTA finished Magnolia and then immediately was like “....oh. I have to make a shorter movie.”

    21. She makes another valid point.

    a 17% rotten tomatoes score is systemic racism. Ayo doesn&#x27;t make the rules. she just reads about them and then decided what is systemic racism after reading about them!
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her thoughts on Sister Act 2: Back in Habit: a 17% rotten tomatoes score is systemic racism I don’t make the rules, I just read about them and then decide what is systemic racism after reading about them!!

    the songs are maybe better than the movie but I don’t care!! also Dame Maggie is shockingly the weakest link? truly phoning it in

    this movie is joy and comfort and fun!

    happy Juneteenth

    22. A very accurate review for 1917.

    ok literally i&#x27;m into war now. this rocked and left me physically shaking and I would kiss roger deakins wherever he wanted if he asked me to and i never want to see it again in my life
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she had to say: ok literally I'm into war now.....this rocked and left me physically shaking and I would kiss Roger Deakins wherever he wanted if he asked me to and I never want to see it again in my life!!!!

    23. Tom Cruise might approve this review.

    a beautiful perfect story about how cocaine can make a whole movie
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of 1999's Magnolia: a beautiful, perfect story about how cocaine can make a whole movie

    24. Godzilla would 100 percent approve this one, though.

    just thought this was absolutely incredibly. wasn&#x27;t expecting to be emotionally gut punched by a godzilla movie but here we are
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Godzilla Minus One: Just thought this was absolutely incredible. Wasn't expecting to be emotionally gut punched by a Godzilla movie but here we are.

    25. The accuracy of early pandemic haircuts is hurtful.

    every girl who tries to cut her own bangs during this demic is going to end up looking like javier bardem lma0
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her thoughts on No Country for Old Men: every girl who tries to cut her own bangs during this 'demic is gonna end up looking like Javier Bardem lmao

    26. Honesty is key.

    if you like this movie, you&#x27;ve got family that objectly racist and that&#x27;s okay, really, none of my business, you just need to be honest about it
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Sweet Home Alabama: if you like this movie you've got family that's abjectly racist and that's ok, really, none of my business, you just need to be honest about it

    27. Someone needed to call out Inception — and thank god it was Ayo.

    do you think one of Leo DiCaprio&#x27;s young girlfriends has shown him this movie? or maybe one of the youths on tumbler sent JGL a private message what I&#x27;m asking is: do any of these people know or care that inception ripped off so much shit from this movie
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Paprika: do you think one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s young girlfriends has shown him this movie? Or maybe one of the youths on tumblr sent JGL a private message via the hitRecord page? what i am asking is: do any of these people know or care that Inception ripped off so much shit from this movie!!!!! and couldn’t even make it as fun! just wondering!

    28. When the future is "just a little shinier."

    I love any sci-fi that takes place in the future where our idea of the future is exactly like now just a little shinier
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she said about Starship Troopers: I love any sci-fi that takes place in the future where our idea of the future is “exactly like now just a little shinier.”

    29. Can't go wrong with an audience's reaction review, according to Ayo.

    teeangers left halfways through screaming at the grove just now. an adult woman yelled virgins as a comeback response and was met with the most silence of the enitre movie and maybe my entire life
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review of Triangle of Sadness: To the teenagers who left halfway through screaming at the Grove just now, I hope you find the love you crave one day. To the adult woman who yelled "VIRGINS" as a comeback response and was met with the most silence of the entire movie and maybe of my entire life, keep pushing. Don't ever do that again, but keep pushing. 

    Anyway, even better on a second viewing. Got to get past the ideas and really soak in the performances and cinematography!!! Ruben Östlund, my satire prince I hope u see this king!!!

    30. The nuclear fridge was a big point of contention for this Indiana Jone's film.

    i don&#x27;t know why everyone is so mad about the nuclear fridge thing because that happened to me when I went to diplos mad decent concert in 2015 and did molly for the first time
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she said about Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull:I don't know why everyone is so mad about the nuclear fridge thing because that happened to me when I went to Diplo's mad decent concert in 2015 and did molly for the first time

    31. It's hard not to talk politics when it comes to V for Vendetta.

    if you were on tumbler in 2008 and reblodded a gif of natalie portman crying while her head got shaved, youre a leftist now
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review: V for Vendetta: if you were on tumbler in 2008 and reblogged a gif of Natalie Portman crying while her head got shaved you're a leftist now

    32. Give the dog an Oscar.

    well i just saw the greatest acting performance of my life and it was no by sanda huller
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her thoughts on Anatomy of a Fall: Well I just saw the greatest acting performance of my life and it was not by Sandra Hüller or a child actor with the cuntiest bangs I've ever seen — it was by a dog so—

    33. However, don't give a dog CBD.

    whenever i give my dog CBD before a flight, i get afraid this will happen
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review on Rise of the Planet of the Apes: whenever I give my dog cbd before a flight I get afraid this will happen

    34. Zippy deserves all the awards.

    posthumous oscar to zippy the turtle on speed
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her thoughts on Bye Bye Birdie: Posthumous Oscar to Zippy the Turtle on Speed

    35. Ayo should say this for her next acceptance speech.

    i want to thank every single person in my life who encouraged me to rewatch this. really every single person. who when i said i had made up my mind about this movie and said no you haven&#x27;t rewatch it.
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    On Eyes Wide Shut: *I approach the stage, nervously shaking.*

    Well...."fuck"!
    *roaring audience laughter and applause*
    I want to thank every single person in my life who encouraged me to rewatch this. Really. Every single person. Who when I said I had made up my mind about this movie, said "no, you haven't. Rewatch it. Of COURse you weren't going to enjoy it watching it alone, in college, on your laptop, on 123movies.com, while your roommate was sleeping because she had an 8am class the next morning. Seriously. Don’t stress about the tone—why are you so caught up on the tone—you like Kubrick movies, you know this isn’t going to be a weird Michael Douglas-esque “erotic thriller” just because it’s labeled an “erotic thriller” by most reviews. You’re allowed to laugh. What’s going on here? Rewatch it!" THANK YOU. Thank you, Nicole. Thank you, Tom. Tommy...
    *I blow a kiss out to the audience*
    I've always known you're both really perfect, giving actors, but seeing you two together... Thank you.
    But above all, thank you, Stanley. And thank you Jesus! I love you all! Save our public schools. Vote!"

    36. Sorry, Quantum of Solace.

    quantum of solace is not as fun as casino royal. no one has asthma or gets hit in the balls with a rope
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review: Not as fun as Casino Royale. No one has asthma or gets hit in the balls with a rope...

    37. Warning: This "script" review spoils the entire Malcolm & Marie movie.

    jazz is playing and it&#x27;s black and white because the stars are black even though life? is white. Marie malcolm marie marie marie malcolm you are black no I&#x27;m black brb going to make mac and cheese or light a cigarette
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review:  Ok I am a WGA member so they sent me the screenplay and I wanted to share the whole thing with you guys! Enjoy!

    INT. MALCOM AND MARIE’S HOUSE
    Jazz is playing. It is in black and white because the stars are Black even though life? Is white.
    Malcolm: Marie!
    Marie: Malcolm!
    Malcom: Marie. Marie. Marie!
    Marie: Malcolm?
    Malcolm: Marie....
    Marie: you are black. 
    Malcolm: no *I* am black.
    Marie: brb going to make mac and cheese or light a cigarette
    Malcolm: ok Barry Jenkins Spike Lee John Singleton WILLIAM WYLER
    Marie: Malcolm!!!! 😤
    Malcolm: MARIE!!! 😭

    Fin.

    38. That's why everyone was whispering in The Batman.

    literally i enjoyed this and am excited for the sequels. this was the best use of paul dano in all of cinema history.
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review:  Literally I enjoyed this and am excited for the sequels. This was the best use of Paul Dano in all of cinema history.

    Btw I was everyone’s vocal coach and I told them to talk in a raspy whisper, so if you have any issues with it, I live at 666 Gotham Ave, Gotham, USA and you can come fight me there!!

    39. Ayo had a lot of feelings about Elvis.

    so many things to say about this movie where tim burton&#x27;s penguin tries to stop elvis from ending segregation but at the end of the day i will not say anything
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    What she had to say: So many things to say about this movie where Tim Burton’s Penguin tries to stop Elvis from ending segregation BUT at the end of the day…I will not say anything. I am too busy personally campaign for Austin Butler’s Oscar, sorry!

    40. But her mom had even bigger feelings about Top Gun: Maverick.

    do i hate the military industrial complex. sure. did i enlist immediately after the movie ended. yes. okay that was a lie. but i did like this movie. I was physically shaking during the main flight sequences
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review: Do I hate the military industrial complex? Sure. 

    Did I enlist immediately after the movie ended? Yes. 
    Okay, that was a lie. 
    But I did like this movie. 
    I was physically shaking during the main flight sequences!
    Do you think Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer text? Even just birthday wishes?
    I believe that all men are bisexual. 
    My mom clapped at the end. 
    Movies should make people clap again!
    What happened to THAT. 
    I played Miles Teller’s tan in the movie btw :) but don’t AMA because the NDAs I signed are sooooo crazy but it was a once and a lifetime experience and Lewis Pullman was the biggest prankster on set!

    41. And finally, this honest review about Halloween.

    i woulda just minded my business and died
    @fumilayo / Via letterboxd.com

    Her review: I woulda just minded my business and died

    Follow Ayo's Letterboxd account here. And, according to her Letterboxd's bio, make sure to also follow her dad's account here.