Ayo Edebiri's Reaction To That Extremely Hot Jeremy Allen White Photo Shoot Was The Opposite To Everyone Else's, And She's Got A Point

She's got a point.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White had a big night last night!

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri with her Golden Globe
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Ayo won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for The Bear.

Twitter: @ayosource

And Jeremy also won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for The Bear.

Jeremy Allen White with his Golden Globe
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Good times all around!

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White with their Golden Globes
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

But regardless of these wins, one question followed Ayo and the cast of The Bear everywhere last night...

Sooo, if you are a living, breathing human with a decent internet connection, then you've seen Jeremy Allen White's photo shoot for Calvin Klein.

It was certainly a moment.

Now, Ayo's reaction to the photo shoot is going viral:

Twitter: @filmaroni

The look says it all.

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri
Access Hollywood

"I'm just, I'm happy for him. That's my boy," she said. "I do feel like I want people to understand that he's my coworker."

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri
Access Hollywood

If that wasn't enough, it came up again in another interview:

Twitter: @girlsonfillm

"What went through your mind when you all saw this," the host asked.

The cast of &quot;The Bear&quot; being interviewed
Extra

Then she took the picture and put it to the side.

Ayo removing the photo of Jeremy Allen White
Extra

"That's my boy, that's my boy. This is a work function if you know what I mean!" she said.

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri
Extra

Is she right about it being a work function, and is it weird they keep on asking about the pics? Yes. Do I still enjoy the visuals? Of course. As Tati iconically said, "Oh my God, time and place."

Twitter: @hurdiwascanceI2

Now, do yourself a favor and go watch Ayo in Theater Camp because that was my comedy performance of the year.

Hulu/ Twitter: @svershbow