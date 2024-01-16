Browse links
"The people's princess."
the people’s princess now and always pic.twitter.com/ZsHLDajKdr— َ (@ungodlywests) January 16, 2024
Getting some Guinness draught to celebrate ayo edebiri 💓💓💓💓💓 the Ireland way 💓💓— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) January 16, 2024
The price has just gone up. Quinta, Ayo, Niecy. #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/mH1EPAYaao— Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) January 16, 2024
I just wanna note that ayo is winning all these awards just from season 1 of the bear 😭 season 2 awards haven’t even hit yet.— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) January 16, 2024
this is what it feels like to hear "emmy winner ayo edebiri" pic.twitter.com/EGzdsJlaM6— annie (@anniexlyons) January 16, 2024
ayo won every single award she was nominated for. even the ones that weren’t about acting & were about writing. pic.twitter.com/snHMIQgMPe— ang (@MlLESKAMALA) January 16, 2024
What I love about Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson's wins is that they both depict Black women in the fullness of who we are and in our journey of becoming.— Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) January 16, 2024
Syd is figuring out her place in the culinary world and Janine is finding her footing as a teacher. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gkCyuRlnoJ
ayo and quinta emmy sweep…i love seeing besties win #EmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/PuAVQll5hi— krissyk🫶🏽 (@kristianarnell) January 16, 2024
“Award season” has officially become Ayo season. She’s dominated EVERY show #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5x4fjuZCHO— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) January 16, 2024
Quinta Brunson— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 16, 2024
Nicey Nash Betts
Ayo Edebiri
All three winning on #MLKDay
A dream. 🏆#Emmys pic.twitter.com/jUkbwCz1O8
AYO EDEBIRI is having the best year of her career so far. She just won her first Emmy for her incredible performance in #THEBEAR.— alli ᥫ᭡. (@cinetakes) January 16, 2024
This is definitely just the start of the amazing career of Edebiri, and I cant wait to see more. #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/CAcHVE0SSg
actors when they’re nominated for an award ayo edebiri was also nominated for pic.twitter.com/b8O0JAxJqw— ashley (@frankoc3ans) January 16, 2024