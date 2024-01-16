Skip To Content
Ayo Edebiri Won Her First Emmy Award, And The Initial Reactions Were So Damn Pure

"The people's princess."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

The world is cheering for Ayo Edebiri and rightfully so!

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri on the red carpet
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Earlier tonight, Ayo became a first-time Emmy winner, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri holding her Emmy onstage
Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

Other nominees included Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary, Juno Temple for Ted Lasso, Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jessica Williams for Shrinking, Janelle James for Abbott Elementary, and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso.

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri smiling
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Ayo — who stars as Sydney Adamu on the show — delivered a sweet acceptance speech thanking the cast for turning into her second family.

Ayo making her way through the crowd to accept her Emmy award
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

She also showed gratitude to her parents for "loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all that. Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child be like, 'I want to do improv,' but you're real ones."

Ayo Edebiri holding her Emmy award
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

The audience erupted in applause when her name was called, but it's the pure reactions from her peers that really sealed the overall excitement for me.

Ayo onstage with her Emmy
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Just check out Jessica, who broke out into literal tears for Ayo:

Closeup of Jessica Williams with her head back and in tears
Fox

Or Hannah who couldn't help but smile from ear-to-ear as she cheered Ayo on:

Hannah Waddingham
Fox

And the love she received online was just as loud. Here's what fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, had to say about her historic win:

Ayo is only the third Black woman to win in this category, alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry.

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri holding her Emmy
Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Check out all of our Emmy Awards coverage here.