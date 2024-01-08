Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
People's Princess Ayo Edebiri finally won an award for her work on The Bear, and I couldn't be happier.
As a former Hollywood assistant, Ayo Edebiri’s shoutout to assistants is so lovely to hear. #GoldenGlobes— Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) January 8, 2024
As a former talent manager's assistant.... Ayo shouting out assistants made me love her 100 times more than I already did... she is and always will be one of the GIRLS!!!!!!!!!!!— sydney lloyd (@spykidsfanclub) January 8, 2024
ayo edebiri thanking the assistants… as a former hollywood assistant, i am crying. i have never heard such a wonderful acknowledgement of how HARD that work is. hollywood assistants are the absolute backbone of this industry #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2024— tracy (taylors version) (@krupcake) January 8, 2024
Ayo Edebri! The people’s princess!!!! Thanking her agents and managers ASSISTANTS??? A queen #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Fzn8v5CXyh— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 8, 2024
Ayo Edebiri is having an incredible run right now pic.twitter.com/lG43TcnB1u— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2024
We’re so lucky to be alive at the same time as Ayo Edebiri https://t.co/B8MuAVffwN— stoobs (@thejstoobs) January 8, 2024
AYO EDEBIRI THE PEOPLES PRINCESS #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lyFyrqzSqo— ًً (@WlLDSUN) January 8, 2024
AYO EDEBIRI AND KIERAN CULKIN BACK TO BACK GOLDEN GLOBE WINS😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XzWgPzb5t6— Julia 🦢 (@S0UNDOFMETAL) January 8, 2024
Letterboxd user Ayo Edebiri is now a Golden Globe Award winner— Barney Schreiber, CPA (@luxurytrash_) January 8, 2024