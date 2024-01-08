Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Golden Globes badge

Everyone Is Loving Ayo Edebiri's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Because She Took The Time To Thank Assistants

People's Princess Ayo Edebiri finally won an award for her work on The Bear, and I couldn't be happier.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Golden Globes are happening tonight. The annual award show celebrates the very best in TV and movies from the past year.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie accepting an award for &quot;Barbie&quot;
CBS

From Succession to Barbie, last year was big for TV and movies, and the Golden Globes makes the first big award show of this awards season.

Kieran Culkin accepting his Golden Globe
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 / Getty Images

Over the course of the night, several people won their first Golden Globes, like Christopher Nolan for Best Director, Steven Yeun for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Da'Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and more.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

And another one of the first-time winners from tonight's Golden Globes was Ayo Edebiri, who won for her incredible work as Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

Screenshots from &quot;The Bear&quot;
FX / Hulu

After hugging her costar Jeremy Allen White, who won his second Golden Globe for his work as Carmy on The Bear, Ayo took the stage and delivered a great acceptance speech.

Ayo accepting her award
CBS

She started it off by taking in the incredible room she was standing in and how she was among people she's admired for years.

Ayo accepting her award
CBS

Ayo thanked her family and her The Bear family, saying, "I love you guys so much. It's an honor to work with you and grow alongside you."

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White with their Golden Globes
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

But the best part of Ayo's speech was after she realized she might've forgotten to thank some people, she thanked her agents and managers, but emphasized the importance of assistants.

&quot;ASSISTANTS&quot;
CBS

The entire room clapped, with the camera even zooming in on Taylor Swift, who clapped and nodded in agreement.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
CBS

Then, Ayo added, "Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails."

Ayo with her Golden Globe
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Assistants are honestly the backbone of Hollywood and seem to go unnoticed for all of their tireless hard work, so people were praising Ayo for using her speech to thank hers, especially former assistants:

Twitter: @Hipstercrite

Twitter: @spykidsfanclub

Twitter: @krupcake

@MediumSizeMeech / CBS / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

And overall, people were just so excited for GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNER AYO EDEBIRI:

@Phil_Lewis_ / CBS / Via Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

@thejstoobs / CBS / Via Twitter: @thejstoobs

@WlLDSUN / CBS / Via Twitter: @WlLDSUN

@S0UNDOFMETAL / Via Twitter: @S0UNDOFMETAL

Twitter: @luxurytrash_

2023 was truly the year of Ayo. Between The Bear, Theater Camp, AND Bottoms, I love the world domination of Ayo and so happy she got this award.

Ayo holding her Golden Globe
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 / Getty Images

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.