Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
One fan tweeted, "Erykah Badu is always unnecessarily weird when it comes to Beyoncé. Especially being from a city so close to Houston. You would think she would root for her Texas sister. But it’s alright."
Erykah Badu is such a hater. Beyoncé has worn braids since the beginning of her career. Erykah does not own braids. As long as that hairstyle has been in the black community and you feel that someone wants to copy you ? Sit down !!! If you’re jealous just say that. pic.twitter.com/hsWhsxqYLc— Sarah Nicole 💋💄🌹🐝 (@miss_flawless4) March 21, 2024
Like a bitch can’t wear a top hat, can’t wear some beads, can’t light an incense without Erykah Badu’s ass being shady with a “hmm” or acting like she’s always The Source. pic.twitter.com/YQpXPSHwSg— Miss Frizzle (@OhHaiBae) March 20, 2024
I seriously need Erykah Badu to have several window seats and get the fuck over it.— XO, ANTY (@XOANTY) March 20, 2024
This one-sided beef is so weird and she's entirely too old for this shit. pic.twitter.com/gwEJTNkyVV
What is erykah Badu problem when it comes to Beyoncé she’s weird af— ᴊᴀʏ ♈︎ ⚜️ (@Jaymalone_____) March 20, 2024
Erykah Badu is always unnecessarily weird when it comes to Beyoncé. Especially being from a city so close to Houston. You would think she would root for her Texas sister. But it’s alright. pic.twitter.com/FG3z3Udo3i— 3/5 🎈♓️ (@itsKARY_) March 20, 2024
If Erykah Badu don’t sit her tired ass down somewhere. Bitch you are not the first person to wear braids like that 😒 pic.twitter.com/zPGDIj99lT— NOT TODAY NECK! (@Freexone_) March 20, 2024
Erykah Badu anytime Beyoncé breathes: pic.twitter.com/W4Cy52ccqK— muva.✨ (@kayyvella) March 20, 2024
To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ?? 😆 pic.twitter.com/oxNhNgvfWp— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) March 20, 2024