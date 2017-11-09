 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here Are 65 Moments Of "Respectful Debate" From The Same-Sex Marriage Survey

"Australians are able, and have demonstrated, that they can have a respectful discussion." — Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, August 8, 2017.

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed News Editor, Australia

It's been a long three months. (Needless to say, this is a non-exhaustive list.)

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

1. Bronwyn Bishop conflated homosexuality with bestiality (but at least she didn't mention socialism).

Bronwyn Bishop: The institution of marriage is being tampered with, it could led to polygamy. MORE:… https://t.co/T7Q2a0R6H8
Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust

Bronwyn Bishop: The institution of marriage is being tampered with, it could led to polygamy. MORE:… https://t.co/T7Q2a0R6H8

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. ABC host Michael Rowland received a foul anti-gay postcard ... disguised with a cupcake on the front.

And it looked liked such a lovely postcard.. Guess the campaign is well and truly underway. #ssm #auspol… https://t.co/T8CRy6tdXT
Michael Rowland @mjrowland68

And it looked liked such a lovely postcard.. Guess the campaign is well and truly underway. #ssm #auspol… https://t.co/T8CRy6tdXT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

3. Tim Minchin called "no" voters "bigoted cunts" in a song that went viral.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

4. Lyle Shelton doubled down on his Stolen Generation comparison with the kids of gay parents.

Lyle Shelton refuses to withdraw the ACL's statement that Marriage Equality will create a 'stolen generation' of ki… https://t.co/LntWu8hGaC
Tim Watts MP @TimWattsMP

Lyle Shelton refuses to withdraw the ACL's statement that Marriage Equality will create a 'stolen generation' of ki… https://t.co/LntWu8hGaC

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. Tony Abbott accused Penny Wong of "moral bullying" for defending her family against Shelton's comments.

Tony Abbott suggests Penny Wong, in standing up for her family, was “moral bullying" https://t.co/7n2636CpJG
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

Tony Abbott suggests Penny Wong, in standing up for her family, was “moral bullying" https://t.co/7n2636CpJG

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. Kevin Andrews compared gay relationships to his "cycling mates".

.@kevinandrewsmp: I have a relationship with my cycling mates, but the law has no place in that relationship… https://t.co/BhwTzepKzV
Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust

.@kevinandrewsmp: I have a relationship with my cycling mates, but the law has no place in that relationship… https://t.co/BhwTzepKzV

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. At least one Stop The Fags poster appeared in Melbourne.

Spotted in Melbourne - Heffernan Lane. How is this for a unity moment? @TurnbullMalcolm @cityofmelbourne @AdamBandt… https://t.co/fjL0kA5MS6
Dan Leach-McGill @DanLMcG

Spotted in Melbourne - Heffernan Lane. How is this for a unity moment? @TurnbullMalcolm @cityofmelbourne @AdamBandt… https://t.co/fjL0kA5MS6

Reply Retweet Favorite

It generated a lot of controversy after Channel 10 doctored a copy of the same poster to make it look as if it appeared on a bus shelter.

Advertisement

8. Meanwhile, other anti-gay posters implying same-sex parents are harmful to children were put up in Brisbane.

9. Fred Nile said same-sex relationships were an "abomination" and something that "God hates".

Supplied

10. Gay monarchist David Flint said he was opposed to marriage equality because people will change genders and ... it's all very confusing.

Gay monarchist David Flint arguing against marriage equality because... bathrooms or something.… https://t.co/qtDcYqGKJT
Josh Taylor @joshgnosis

Gay monarchist David Flint arguing against marriage equality because... bathrooms or something.… https://t.co/qtDcYqGKJT

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. Someone posted white powder to the Australian Christian Lobby.

12. Tyres were slashed outside a performance of iconic gay play Holding the Man in Sydney.

Supplied
Advertisement

13. More anti-gay Nazi posters in Melbourne. (We didn't publish these ones because they were so offensive.)

Supplied

14. GP Pansy Lai received threats of physical violence after she appeared in a "no" campaign ad, and was subject to a petition calling for her deregistration.

15. Resources minister Matt Canavan told people to "grow a spine and grow up" if they're upset by the debate.

. @mattjcan says can’t we ‘just grow a spine and grow up’ on same sex marriage debate which ‘hasn’t been that bad’… https://t.co/KryBE8dKP5
Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust

. @mattjcan says can’t we ‘just grow a spine and grow up’ on same sex marriage debate which ‘hasn’t been that bad’… https://t.co/KryBE8dKP5

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. Former Q&A controversialist Zaky Mallah tried to sell his form online for $600. Mallah said the sale was "out of respect for both sides".

Gumtree

17. A caller to ABC Melbourne praised Hitler for murdering gay people in concentration camps, live on air.

Advertisement

18. Police intervened after hundreds of "yes" supporting students at Sydney University protested a booth set up to promote the "no" side. Some scuffles broke out.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

19. Protesters unfurled a banner that said "Burn Churches Not Queers" at a "no" campaign launch in Melbourne.

Lyle Shelton / Twitter

20. Kevin Rudd's godson, Sean, was allegedly assaulted after he confronted a man who was ripping down rainbow flags.

So many warnings to Turnbull about what the postal vote cld unleash. Now my godson Sean has been punched standing… https://t.co/VtdKoWi10Y
Kevin Rudd @MrKRudd

So many warnings to Turnbull about what the postal vote cld unleash. Now my godson Sean has been punched standing… https://t.co/VtdKoWi10Y

Reply Retweet Favorite

21. The AFL was evacuated after a hoax threat call, the day after it put up a "yes" sign outside its headquarters. (The AFL boss said he doesn't know if it was related to the sign.)

22. A children's birthday party entertainment company cut ties with an 18-year-old contractor after she said on social media she would be voting "no".

Advertisement

23. Astro "DJ Funknukl" Labe allegedly headbutted Tony Abbott, who immediately used the incident to warn against voting "yes". (Labe later said it had nothing to do with marriage, and he simply wanted to "headbutt that cunt".)

24. A straight couple in Ballarat had their wedding cancelled by their local Presbyterian church after the bride-to-be posted on Facebook supporting same-sex marriage.

25. A Brisbane woman was left terrified after a man yelled "faggots" and threw rocks through her windows late at night.

Supplied

26. On the same weekend, swastikas were painted on rainbow flags displayed at three Brisbane houses, sparking a Queensland police investigation.

27. Tony Abbott and the Coalition for Marriage supported calls to ban Macklemore from performing Same Love at the National Rugby League Grand Final.

28. Catholic archbishop Mark Coleridge argued against same-sex marriage by saying, “I mean, parents can’t marry their children. Children can’t marry their parents. Sibling marrying sibling has always been ruled out."

29. The Coalition For Marriage said one its volunteers was subject to a "brutal physical attack" in Victoria, and assault charges were laid.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

30. A transgender 16-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Hobart. She says the survey has made her feel less safe.

31. Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad revealed she has been targeted with anti-gay emails and Nazi stickers.

32. Literally someone tried to kick a dog wearing a pro-marriage equality bandana.

So some mouth-breathing cretin in the park tried to kick my dog while shouting homophobic slurs. Australia you have… https://t.co/w5wCiwxNMm
Claire Sutherland @brolga2

So some mouth-breathing cretin in the park tried to kick my dog while shouting homophobic slurs. Australia you have… https://t.co/w5wCiwxNMm

Reply Retweet Favorite

33. Quadrant published an article that said LGBTI people are "not only not normal, they are not natural". And worse.

#respectfuldebate. This is truly vile stuff from Quadrant. https://t.co/QJr2QijqrU
Josh Taylor @joshgnosis

#respectfuldebate. This is truly vile stuff from Quadrant. https://t.co/QJr2QijqrU

Reply Retweet Favorite

34. "Straight Lives Matter" activist and white nationalist Nick Folkes ran a series of protests in LGBTI-friendly areas, trying to provoke people into responding.

Nick Folkes and the Straight Lives Matter guys are in Newtown being antagonistic and filming responses.… https://t.co/6xMXQHajWo
Josh Taylor @joshgnosis

Nick Folkes and the Straight Lives Matter guys are in Newtown being antagonistic and filming responses.… https://t.co/6xMXQHajWo

Reply Retweet Favorite

35. Two churches in Melbourne's southeast were graffitied with the slogans "crucify Christians" and "bash bigots", as well as a swastika being equated to a cross.

36. Pauline Hanson used Senate question time to ask if same-sex marriage will lead to polygamy, or underage marriages.

Hanson asks what will stop polygamous marriages and marriages for people under 16. #senateQT
Josh Taylor @joshgnosis

Hanson asks what will stop polygamous marriages and marriages for people under 16. #senateQT

Reply Retweet Favorite

37. This ad.

Quite the ad on page 4 of The Australian today
Lane Sainty @lanesainty

Quite the ad on page 4 of The Australian today

Reply Retweet Favorite

38. This ad.

The information in @LyleShelton's ad in the @dailytelegraph is flat out wrong. It's not "how the law works". 1/2… https://t.co/MM0jUzZqW8
Lucinda Beaman @Lucinda_Beaman

The information in @LyleShelton's ad in the @dailytelegraph is flat out wrong. It's not "how the law works". 1/2… https://t.co/MM0jUzZqW8

Reply Retweet Favorite

39. A woman was kicked out of her church of 22 years for supporting same-sex marriage.

Last night, my wonderful mother was kicked out of her church of 22 years and refused communion for wearing a marriage equality badge.
Tim Matthews @TimPMatthews

Last night, my wonderful mother was kicked out of her church of 22 years and refused communion for wearing a marriage equality badge.

Reply Retweet Favorite

40. Police investigated after a transgender 13-year-old was allegedly harassed on a tram by a man wearing a "vote no" badge.

41. Someone graffitied cars and walls in Enmore in Sydney's inner west with "no".

Some bigot went around Enmore last night spray painting 'no'. The respectful debate: vandalising property to tell p… https://t.co/vsy1YgCRTq
Alex Bruce-Smith @alexbrucesmith

Some bigot went around Enmore last night spray painting 'no'. The respectful debate: vandalising property to tell p… https://t.co/vsy1YgCRTq

Reply Retweet Favorite

42. Two protesters interrupted a church service to campaign against same-sex marriage. They were drowned out by a gay-friendly hymn.

43. Yet more anti-gay and anti-trans posters (censored by BuzzFeed News) from neo-Nazi groups popped up in Tasmania.

Twitter

44. And this anti-gay banner in Brisbane was very confused about anatomy.

This was reportedly hung across above the M1 at Logan yesterday and my friends, the ILLUSTRATIONS.
Peter Taggart @petertaggart

This was reportedly hung across above the M1 at Logan yesterday and my friends, the ILLUSTRATIONS.

Reply Retweet Favorite

45. Columnists really loved calling LGBTI people fascists.

#RespectfulDebate? Gays were tortured &amp; murdered by Nazis. These headlines are vile. #VoteYes for #MarriageEquality
Peter Murphy @PeterWMurphy1

#RespectfulDebate? Gays were tortured &amp; murdered by Nazis. These headlines are vile. #VoteYes for #MarriageEquality

Reply Retweet Favorite

46. A Greek priest allegedly said gays should be shot.

47. There was a flyer that tried to compare same-sex marriage to seat belts? IDK.

Oh. My. God. They actually whipped out the seatbelt analogy. Received in letter boxes of Victoria this morning. Act… https://t.co/JbnPJUbuGW
Brendan Maclean @macleanbrendan

Oh. My. God. They actually whipped out the seatbelt analogy. Received in letter boxes of Victoria this morning. Act… https://t.co/JbnPJUbuGW

Reply Retweet Favorite

The reality was much more confusing.

Got the straight seatbelt on flight to Melbourne. Zero stars.
Lane Sainty @lanesainty

Got the straight seatbelt on flight to Melbourne. Zero stars.

Reply Retweet Favorite

48. "Vote no to fags" graffiti appeared on Sydney trains.

49. John "Wacka" Williams told Lateline that he doesn't get to marry everyone he loves either.

50. A 14-year-old received death threats from a school friend's dad over supporting same-sex marriage.

Girl, 14, receives death threats from school friend's father over same-sex marriage stance. https://t.co/pDMBpAGVt7… https://t.co/s1YKSjKuyX
7News Yahoo7 @Y7News

Girl, 14, receives death threats from school friend's father over same-sex marriage stance. https://t.co/pDMBpAGVt7… https://t.co/s1YKSjKuyX

Reply Retweet Favorite

51. The former head of Woolworths, Roger Corbett, tried on his own unique analogy.

Roger Corbett: "a black man and a white man are equal but a black man will never be a white man, and vice versa" 😱@abc730
Laura Jayes @ljayes

Roger Corbett: "a black man and a white man are equal but a black man will never be a white man, and vice versa" 😱@abc730

Reply Retweet Favorite

52. Some old people chanted "Vote No" at Labor politician Penny Sharpe, her partner and kids at the shops.

TFW two 65yo + people start chanting #voteno at your partner &amp; kids while they are sitting in the car at the shops. #respectfuldebate
Penny Sharpe @PennySharpemlc

TFW two 65yo + people start chanting #voteno at your partner &amp; kids while they are sitting in the car at the shops. #respectfuldebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

53. Flyers in Chinese warned people not to vote Labor, so as to protect children from learning "how to sponke their monkeys".

As hurtful and offensive as this is... all I really want to discuss is how one "sponke their monkeys"
Sam Dastyari @samdastyari

As hurtful and offensive as this is... all I really want to discuss is how one "sponke their monkeys"

Reply Retweet Favorite

54. There were many terrible flyers delivered to people's houses. Like these.

Being delivered in Melbourne, more of Liberal coalition #RespectfulDebate @TurnbullMalcolm… https://t.co/kAUs05UjqE
Edwin Pascoe @edjpedjp

Being delivered in Melbourne, more of Liberal coalition #RespectfulDebate @TurnbullMalcolm… https://t.co/kAUs05UjqE

Reply Retweet Favorite

55. And these.

Delivered to the Junkee office in Surry Hills today
Rob Stott @Rob_Stott

Delivered to the Junkee office in Surry Hills today

Reply Retweet Favorite

56. And these.

The Equality Campaign / APH senate inquiry submission

57. Leading "No" campaigner Lyle Shelton told BuzzFeed News that parents should be allowed to send their children to gay conversion therapy.

58. A woman was punched in the face over her pro-gay t-shirt.

59. A Canadian sexual health organisation received threats of violence and hate mail after safe sex ads it put up in June were targeted by the Coalition for Marriage on Facebook.

Coalition for Marriage / Facebook

60. Razor blades were sent back to the Australian Bureau of Statistics in a survey envelope.

61. After his Nationals party insisted on the postal survey, now-booted deputy PM Barnaby Joyce told marriage equality campaigners to get out of his face.

62. Prominent "no" spokesperson David van Gend said homosexuality is "a disordered form of behaviour".

63. A cafe in Tasmania received arson threats for supporting same-sex marriage.

64. "Keep your rainbow drapes to yourself."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

65. Tony Abbott left the country to speak to a group that has previously supported criminalisation of homosexuality in some countries.

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement