Here Are 65 Moments Of "Respectful Debate" From The Same-Sex Marriage Survey

It's been a long three months. (Needless to say, this is a non-exhaustive list.)

Bronwyn Bishop: The institution of marriage is being tampered with, it could led to polygamy. MORE:… https://t.co/T7Q2a0R6H8

Bronwyn Bishop conflated homosexuality with bestiality (but at least she didn't mention socialism).

And it looked liked such a lovely postcard.. Guess the campaign is well and truly underway. #ssm #auspol… https://t.co/T8CRy6tdXT

ABC host Michael Rowland received a foul anti-gay postcard ... disguised with a cupcake on the front.

Tim Minchin called "no" voters "bigoted cunts" in a song that went viral.

Lyle Shelton refuses to withdraw the ACL's statement that Marriage Equality will create a 'stolen generation' of ki… https://t.co/LntWu8hGaC

Lyle Shelton doubled down on his Stolen Generation comparison with the kids of gay parents.

Tony Abbott suggests Penny Wong, in standing up for her family, was “moral bullying" https://t.co/7n2636CpJG

Tony Abbott accused Penny Wong of "moral bullying" for defending her family against Shelton's comments.

.@kevinandrewsmp: I have a relationship with my cycling mates, but the law has no place in that relationship… https://t.co/BhwTzepKzV

Kevin Andrews compared gay relationships to his "cycling mates".

It generated a lot of controversy after Channel 10 doctored a copy of the same poster to make it look as if it appeared on a bus shelter.

Spotted in Melbourne - Heffernan Lane. How is this for a unity moment? @TurnbullMalcolm @cityofmelbourne @AdamBandt… https://t.co/fjL0kA5MS6

Fred Nile said same-sex relationships were an "abomination" and something that "God hates".

Gay monarchist David Flint arguing against marriage equality because... bathrooms or something.… https://t.co/qtDcYqGKJT

Gay monarchist David Flint said he was opposed to marriage equality because people will change genders and ... it's all very confusing.

GP Pansy Lai received threats of physical violence after she appeared in a "no" campaign ad, and was subject to a petition calling for her deregistration.

. @mattjcan says can’t we ‘just grow a spine and grow up’ on same sex marriage debate which ‘hasn’t been that bad’… https://t.co/KryBE8dKP5

Resources minister Matt Canavan told people to "grow a spine and grow up" if they're upset by the debate.

Police intervened after hundreds of "yes" supporting students at Sydney University protested a booth set up to promote the "no" side. Some scuffles broke out.

Protesters unfurled a banner that said "Burn Churches Not Queers" at a "no" campaign launch in Melbourne.

So many warnings to Turnbull about what the postal vote cld unleash. Now my godson Sean has been punched standing… https://t.co/VtdKoWi10Y

On the same weekend, swastikas were painted on rainbow flags displayed at three Brisbane houses, sparking a Queensland police investigation.

So some mouth-breathing cretin in the park tried to kick my dog while shouting homophobic slurs. Australia you have… https://t.co/w5wCiwxNMm

#respectfuldebate. This is truly vile stuff from Quadrant. https://t.co/QJr2QijqrU

Quadrant published an article that said LGBTI people are "not only not normal, they are not natural". And worse.

Nick Folkes and the Straight Lives Matter guys are in Newtown being antagonistic and filming responses.… https://t.co/6xMXQHajWo

"Straight Lives Matter" activist and white nationalist Nick Folkes ran a series of protests in LGBTI-friendly areas, trying to provoke people into responding.

Hanson asks what will stop polygamous marriages and marriages for people under 16. #senateQT

Pauline Hanson used Senate question time to ask if same-sex marriage will lead to polygamy, or underage marriages.

Quite the ad on page 4 of The Australian today

The information in @LyleShelton's ad in the @dailytelegraph is flat out wrong. It's not "how the law works". 1/2… https://t.co/MM0jUzZqW8

Last night, my wonderful mother was kicked out of her church of 22 years and refused communion for wearing a marriage equality badge.

A woman was kicked out of her church of 22 years for supporting same-sex marriage.

Yet more anti-gay and anti-trans posters (censored by BuzzFeed News) from neo-Nazi groups popped up in Tasmania.

This was reportedly hung across above the M1 at Logan yesterday and my friends, the ILLUSTRATIONS.

And this anti-gay banner in Brisbane was very confused about anatomy.

#RespectfulDebate? Gays were tortured & murdered by Nazis. These headlines are vile. #VoteYes for #MarriageEquality

Oh. My. God. They actually whipped out the seatbelt analogy. Received in letter boxes of Victoria this morning. Act… https://t.co/JbnPJUbuGW

There was a flyer that tried to compare same-sex marriage to seat belts? IDK.

Got the straight seatbelt on flight to Melbourne. Zero stars.

The reality was much more confusing.

Girl, 14, receives death threats from school friend's father over same-sex marriage stance. https://t.co/pDMBpAGVt7… https://t.co/s1YKSjKuyX

A 14-year-old received death threats from a school friend's dad over supporting same-sex marriage.

Roger Corbett: "a black man and a white man are equal but a black man will never be a white man, and vice versa" 😱@abc730

The former head of Woolworths, Roger Corbett, tried on his own unique analogy.

TFW two 65yo + people start chanting #voteno at your partner & kids while they are sitting in the car at the shops. #respectfuldebate

Some old people chanted "Vote No" at Labor politician Penny Sharpe, her partner and kids at the shops.

As hurtful and offensive as this is... all I really want to discuss is how one "sponke their monkeys"

Being delivered in Melbourne, more of Liberal coalition #RespectfulDebate @TurnbullMalcolm… https://t.co/kAUs05UjqE

There were many terrible flyers delivered to people's houses. Like these.

Delivered to the Junkee office in Surry Hills today

And these.

And these.

"Keep your rainbow drapes to yourself."

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia. Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.