Red carpet outfits are like pieces of artwork, and behind the scenes, a TON of hard work goes into putting them together. Sometimes, however, mistakes or accidents happen, but quick thinking can keep the whole look from falling apart.
Here are 14 times celebs had wardrobe malfunctions on the red carpet (and how they fixed them):
1. During an Oppenheimer photo call in London in 2023, the top button of Emily Blunt's Dolce & Gabbana suit popped open. However, her costar Florence Pugh came to the rescue, holding up her hand to cover Emily then spinning her around so she wasn't facing the cameras directly while she fixed the button.
Their costar Robert Downey Jr. also inserted himself between the women and the photographers, holding out his arms to block the cameras as he shouted, "Wardrobe malfunction! No pictures!"
2. At the 2023 Scream VI premiere, Jenna Ortega wore a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit that had blue Sharpie ink stains.
Sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, she tagged designer Olivier Rousteing and added the hashtags "#sharpiestainwhogivesashit" and "#imsosorryolivier."
3. When Zendaya paused to adjust her Valentino gown at the 2021 premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, her costar/boyfriend Tom Holland stepped in front of her to block the cameras.
4. At the 2016 European premiere of Tarzan, the zipper of Margot Robbie's Miu Miu dress seemingly came undone, so her costar Alexander Skarsgård stepped in to help her fix it.
5. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Selena Gomez's Celine dress was riding up the "entire time."
6. When Anne Hathaway was about a block away from the 2014 Met Gala, she "sneezed and [her Calvin Klein] dress split." She planned to just hold the dress together while walking the red carpet, but designer Francisco Costa disapproved of that plan. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anne said, "We pulled over, we went to a hotel, they found a seamstress, and she sewed me into it."
She was worried that she'd miss the red carpet altogether, but she managed to get there before it closed. However, it was mostly empty, which confused her until someone told her, "You're just in front of Rihanna! Go!"
7. At the premiere of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Heidi Klum posed with the voluminous sleeves of her Zuhair Murad gown in the air, which caused the top to move, accidentally revealing part of her nipple. However, she continued posing for photos, unfazed.
8. After the 2023 Met Gala, when Kim Kardashian got out of the car, she seemingly accidentally tripped over her Schiaparelli gown, breaking one of the strings and sending pearls everywhere. However, she handled it like a pro and continued posing as if nothing happened.
9. At the 1998 Oscars, Minnie Driver used an accessory to save herself from a wardrobe malfunction. She told Hollywood.com, "I put my hand on my hip, and my dress fell off, and I…had this fake fur stole around my shoulders, and I pulled it around, and the picture that they took of me smiling, and with this stole around my shoulders, became quite a famous picture."
She continued, "And nobody knows that it was just my dress had fallen off, and probably if they had got a few frames before, you totally would have seen my boobs."
10. Minutes before Priyanka Chopra Jonas had to leave for a red carpet event during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the delicate zipper on her vintage Roberto Cavalli gown broke. On Instagram, she said, "The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the five-minute car ride!"
11. At the 2021 Emmys, the strap of Mandy Moore's Carolina Herrera gown snapped when she hugged Sophia Bush. She told People, "The next commercial break, I ran [backstage], and Sophia had told them, so they had [red] thread ready to go."
"Thank God for her!" she added.
12. On her way to the 1993 Cannes Film Festival, Kate Beckinsale had an issue with her bodysuit. On Instagram, she said, "I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport, and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open, and it flipped up like a roller blind. I didn't feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car, so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu [Reeves] and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down, and the two of them are holding the back gusset."
She continued, "Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before, but both jumped in to save me no questions."
13. On the day of the 2018 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner was in a rush to get her Alexander Wang dress on. On Instagram, she said, "This dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper, but it ripped as I was squeezing into it, so we added it on the way out the door."
14. And finally, as Elisabetta Canalis was getting her hair done for the 2010 Oscars, the zipper on the back of her dress broke. An assistant jumped in to sew it, but when her then-boyfriend George Clooney stepped into the room, he offered to take over, saying, "Hold on a second. I have experience with this. I used to work on suits, honey."
Jonathan Antin, Elisabetta's hairstylist, told Today, "So he grabbed the needle and thread and started sewing her zipper in. I got to tell you something, he did an amazing job at cross-stitching."