12.

On her way to the 1993 Cannes Film Festival, Kate Beckinsale had an issue with her bodysuit. On Instagram , she said, "I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport, and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open, and it flipped up like a roller blind. I didn't feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car, so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu [Reeves] and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down, and the two of them are holding the back gusset."