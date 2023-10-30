55 Beauty Products So Good That Reviewers Literally Call Them Their "Holy Grail"

Popular products from this list
Biotin Shampoo is infused with coconut oil, jojoba, zinc, and rosemary, which can help with hair loss and prevent dandruff. If you've been looking for a way to have fuller, thicker-looking hair, then this is probably worth a try! It's sulfate- and paraben-free, too.
Le Gushe 24-Karat Gold Under Eye Patches helps those under-eye bags disappear after a late night of shenanigans. The nano gold is used to help prevent your skin from sagging, while other key ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and snail secretion filtrate, work to hydrate and moisturize your skin.
Verb Ghost Oil uses moringa oil as its main ingredient to hydrate your locks and give you frizz-free shine. Just add 2–3 drops on damp hair before heat styling and you'll notice your mane looking extra soft and radiant afterwards.
1. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks minimize fine lines and the appearance of pores by gently removing dead skin cells and hydrating your skin. It uses natural ingredients, including egg white and aloe vera extract, to get the job done in record timing.
2. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 turns straw-like hair silky smooth. All you have to do is leave it in for at least 10 minutes and it'll start to relink broken bonds in any type of hair. Plus, it's vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free.
3. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment is ideal for damaged, over-processed locks. It can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just let it sit on your hair after shampooing for 5–20 minutes, rinse, and you'll notice results!
Promising review: "New holy grail product! Left my hair silky smooth, manageable. This is magic in a white bottle!" —Tiffany Gorm
Get it from Amazon for $9.80.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
4. Venus Visage teeth whitening pens will help you quickly remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and let it sit for one minute. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "These are my new holy grail. I have always dreaded whitening my teeth due to the fact that I have very sensitive gums. With this it doesn't hurt or cause any sensitivity. As long as you don’t go too close to your gum line, it’s fine. Plus, I love how this is so easy and convenient to use on the go. Will buy again when I run out." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95.
5. So Cozy Curl Leave-In Conditioner Spray is free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, so no need to worry about putting any harsh ingredients on your curls (or your kiddo's). This spray uses jojoba oil, olive oil, and vitamin B5 to reduce breakage, help detangle, and improve curl elasticity.
Promising review: "Holy grail for curls! If your child has curls, GET THIS! I had tried what felt like everything to make my son's very curly hair look cute and curly and not crazy frizzy and curly, and nothing seemed to work, UNTIL THIS! So amazing! I put it in his hair after washing or use it to refresh his curls!" —Alexis Martin-Klose
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
6. Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts help you get rid of all that dead skin on your body and will have your arms and legs looking and feeling so smooth, you'll be touching them in amazement.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use; it's true. All the grime, rolled-up skin, flakes, and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use, though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, MUST HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" —Kindle Customer. g'ma
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in a set of two).
7. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer is infused with squalene for added hydration and reviewers love it for minimizing the appearance of pores and creating a nice, smooth base for applying makeup.
Promising review: "I bought this primer after hearing about this being a holy grail product. And boy, that’s an understatement. I love this product, and I’ll never buy anything else." —Annmarie Rousseaux
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
8. Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool will gently remove peach fuzz, stray hairs, and dirt from your face and make it feel smooth as a baby's bottom — without causing pain or taking up a bunch of your time (like waxing or plucking does).
Promising review: "Holy grail. These are the best peach fuzz shavers out there! Works so easily! Even on my sensitive skin." —Amy S. Thompson
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.84.
9. Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover gives pro pedicurists a run for their money. It helps remove stubborn calluses and dead skin, and smooths rough patches that you probably thought were just a permanent part of your feet at this point. Just soak your dogs in warm water, dry 'em off, apply the gel for 5–10 minutes, rinse, and use a pumice stone or foot file (like the one at #40) to finish the job.
Promising review: "I'm not new to using this product. It's the holy grail for pedicures." —Lakeisha P.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A Revlon Face Roller, made of real volcanic stone, instantly soaks up excess oil from your face. It's reusable, washable, and perfect for on-the-go use!
11. CeraVe Salicylic Acid Body Wash is loved by reviewers for exfoliating rough skin and bumps. It contains hyaluronic acid to help your skin retain moisture and niacinamide, which helps to make skin more smooth and calm.
This wash is fragrance-free and recommended for oily, sensitive, or dry skin types.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this for over a year now, and it is the only thing that has completely cured my skin of KP and body acne. You have to be consistent with it and use it continuously for about a month to see results, but it is amazing. Holy grail product." —K
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. Or First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub helps to get rid of any rough or bumpy skin patches that you've been trying to smooth out. It uses glycolic, lactic acids, and pumice buffing beads (no microplastics here!) to deliver results, even if you have sensitive skin. Reviewers with keratosis pilaris swear by this!
Promising review: "KP holy grail. I’ve struggled with KP my entire life and never knew there was something that could help correct it. I’ve only used this twice and can tell a huge difference. My arms are smoother than they’ve ever been." —hillary layton
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes).