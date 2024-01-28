Just 34 Beauty Products You're Not Going To Regret Purchasing

Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde has this and says, "I have worn it almost exclusively for two years straight, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in 45 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!"

Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 44 shades and in a kit option).

Read our full review of the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick here.