35 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Impulse Bought

1. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick for anyone who needs something that'll last longer than traditional lipstick. Seriously, this will stay looking like perfection all day long, even while you eat and drink!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde has this and says, "I have worn it almost exclusively for two years straight, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in 45 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!"
2. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
3. A set of pimple patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your pimple, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller pimple — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Promising review: "I love this product! I am an adult with acne. When new ones pop up, put one of these patches on at night and by the morning the pimple is gone. Poof! It even works to pull out cysts — but you need multiple days for those. I also have really sensitive skin and these don’t bother it one bit. I love these!!" —Rebekah W.
4. A magical makeup-correcting stick so you can do those little touch ups without having to wipe everything off or wasting like four cotton swabs when you just cannot put your mascara on without getting it all over your eyelids.
5. A tinted blush oil to give your cheeks a lil' pop of color whether you're doing up a full face or going for a more ~natural~ vibe.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that are perfectly safe for your skin if you sleep with it on!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde has this and says, "I actually have all three shades of this, and it's become the only blush I use! I especially love it in the winter because I feel like it actually hydrates my face instead of drying me out like powder blushes can. I especially like the "But Tonight" shade (the darker, brown color) for everyday use because it gives me a warm glow similar to bronzer, and when I'm looking for a fun pop of color, I'll throw on Let's Go Party (the bright pink color). A little goes a long way with this product, so just dab a few dots on your cheeks, and then use your fingers or a brush to blend it out."
6. A set of Lovoir winged eyeliner stamps that will literally put an end to the constant struggle of trying to get your eyeliner perfectly even. Picture this: after three attempts you finally get your left eye to be beautifully lined, only to then spend the next 20+ minutes trying to get the right eye to match…which inevitably it never really does. Once you get this eyeliner, you will n e v e r have to deal with that again!
This comes with two pens — one to stamp the left eye and one to stamp the right eye. The other side of the stamps is a fine tip for detailing and filling in any necessary spots or just for lining the rest of your lid.
Promising review: "This product is an easy way to achieve the desired winged eyeliner look! I am very low maintenance when it comes to makeup. I never watch tutorials or buy the 'it' brands, but I have really admired the winged liner look. I could never achieve it! One eye would be ok, and the other was horrible! This product makes it so easy to have both eyes come out looking great! It takes a little practice and a little adjusting, but once you get the hang of it, you're good to go! And so far, I've had no problem with it lasting all day!" —Jillian Rotsky
7. An eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
8. A Revlon hot air brush that will give you a salon-like blow out in the comfort of your own home. No more juggling a blow-dryer and a hair brush — this tool combines them and will make your life soooo much easier.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
9. Essence Lash Princess Mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with sooo much less effort.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat a ton…and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
10. The Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 treatment designed to help repair broken bonds, leaving you with smooth and silky locks instead of dry and frizzy strands.
Make sure your hair is wet when you use this, and apply liberally from roots to ends. Use once a week or twice a week if you have severely damaged hair.
Promising reviews: "I had a botched hair color. The hairdresser over-bleached and processed my hair. I could hardly brush it because of the damage. I knew I needed to find something to repair my hair. This product has worked wonders. I did an overnight treatment, and I could feel that my hair was more manageable. I love this product. I now use it once a week to help replenish my damaged hair. My hair is very thick so I only got two treatments out of one bottle. I will definitely be using this in the future. It smells good and is easy to apply." —Amazon Customer
"I have used this product three times so far. I have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber. So, I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that worked for my coily, 4c hair." —Tasha
11. Or Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
Promising reviews: "This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed as an alternative for Olaplex (which I had tried and wasn't blown away by) so I thought I would give it a try — and I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle, but a little bit does go a long way, and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." —Carley S. Whitson
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair. It made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
12. Or a deep-conditioning hair mask you put on for 5–10 minutes in the shower after shampooing to help strengthen damaged hair and prevent future breakage.
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free, mostly vegan hair products. Every product is also six-free, which means it has no harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, or artificial dyes.
The model in the before and after used this hair mask as well as other products in the Don't Despair, Repair! line, so definitely check out the whole collection. The model used: the Super Moisture Shampoo, the Deep Conditioning Mask, the Strengthening Treatment Oil, and the leave-in spray.
Promising review: "MY HAIR HAS NEVER BEEN SOFTER! Seriously, this stuff is magic. My hair was so soft using this product and never felt greasy like a lot of other products will make my hair feel. I have straight, fine hair and it was awesome!" —mhopp
