"As a fan growing up, I was always like, 'What the fuck is wrong with them?'" Billie told the magazine. "You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they fuck it up? But the bigger I get, the more I’m like, 'Oh, my God, of course they had to do that.'"

She went on: "In my dark places I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not? Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head."