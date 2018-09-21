Millie Bobby Brown Has Defended Her Friendship With Drake After Revealing That They Text Each Other

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has pushed back against criticism of her friendship with Drake.

On a scale of 1 to 10, we would give her an 11. Millie Bobby Brown looks fabulous on the #emmys gold carpet, and she revealed that Drake is the man behind the curtain when it comes to her dating life! Hey, stranger things have happened! 😂 https://t.co/6IVqG0CWPg

The 14-year-old star opened up about her blossoming friendship with the Canadian rapper during a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood at this year's Emmy Awards.

She told the hosts that she and 31-year-old Drake regularly text each other since meeting in Australia last year and Drake invited her to his concert.



She said: "He’s honestly so fantastic. A great friend and a great role model. We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’”

Brown also mentioned that her rapper buddy has given her valuable advice on boys. "He helps me - yeah yeah yeah he's great," she said. When pressed for specifics Brown replied: “That stays in the text messages."

Her comments sparked criticism because of the 17-year age difference, but Brown wasn't having any of it.