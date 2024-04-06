  • Viral badge

Here's What's Reportedly Happening In Justin And Hailey Bieber's Marriage As Of Late

Since their minister shared a post in February asking the public to pray for them, we've all been wondering what's up with Justin and Hailey.

by Chelsea Stewart

A source is sharing how Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly doing after all that speculation about their marriage.

The couple, who married in 2018, sparked concern in February after Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post requesting "prayers" for them.

Stephen's message was a reshare from church minister Victor Marx, who had posted it alongside a video of Justin singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" while playing his guitar.

Victor also wrote in the caption, "I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. [Justin's mom] Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well."

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face, and also, the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," Victor continued. "So often, regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you."

At the time, neither Justin nor Hailey addressed the speculation directly, but they were pictured looking somber at church shortly after Stephen's post.

Recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Justin and Hailey have reportedly been leaning on their faith — and each other — lately as they deal with "more difficult times" in their lives, without further elaboration.

"Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have," the insider shared.

"They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future."

The source also said, "They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves."

BuzzFeed reached out to reps for Hailey and Justin for comment on the report — we'll let you know if we hear back.