People Are Revealing The Movies That Made Them Walk Out Of A Theater, And A Lot Of You Are Gonna Be Mad LOL

We recently asked the members of the BuzzFeed Community, "What movie was so bad you actually walked out of it?" And, they really did NOT hold back, LOL. So, like, sorry if one of your faves is on the list below. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Here's what they said:
Note: Some spoilers ahead.
1. Poor Things (2023) — "Saw it with my mother on Christmas. She really wanted to see a movie with me since our plans with family for Christmas day had fallen through because of sickness. This was going to be so fun! PLOT TWIST: DON'T GO SEE POOR THINGS WITH YOUR MOTHER ON THE DAY OF THE BIRTH OF CHRIST!!!! Now, the movie was amazing, artistically — it was visually very satisfying. But during every sex scene, my mom would look at me (she was hiding in her sweater) and mouth, "I AM SO SORRY." And there were numerous sex scenes. Halfway through the movie, she goes to the 'bathroom.' I decide to follow after her. I find her crying in the bathroom! I felt so bad, but when she said, 'What mother takes her daughter to watch PORN on Christmas?!' I giggled a little bit. We left and went to see Wonka instead. Although, not sure if that was much of an improvement!"
2. Midsommar (2019) — "I tolerated it up to the last 15–20 minutes, then said, 'ABSOLUTELY NOT,' and just walked out. I was so mad that I left my phone in the cupholder. My boyfriend at the time was still there, and I went back for it five minutes later. That should indicate how much I hated it."
3. Saltburn (2023) — "It was one of the dumbest excuses for a movie I've ever been duped by the media to see."
4. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) — "I like Mike Myers, and I like Rami Malek, but I don’t think either actor was right for their role. I was disappointed when I saw that Rami was lip-synching; I’m a firm believer that when you’re making a music biopic, it’s best to pick someone who can pull off the singing (Rocket Man, Walk the Line) rather than just resembling the musician. I also could not take Mike Myers’s character seriously between the glasses and the hairstyle and the fact it’s Mike Myers. Literally, my first thought when I saw Mike Myers was, What are YOU doing in this movie?!"
5. Mean Girls (2024) — "Had NONE of the charm that the original movie or the Broadway show had. Just really disappointing."
6. This Is 40 (2012) — "I still haven't seen the ending. It was so depressing and just listening to two people complain. I'm tired of cliché portrayals of bad marriage and aging. You get to decide how you react to life."
7. Dune (2021) — "There's only so much walking around, talking on a brown barren planet one can take. I said what I said."
8. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — "I walked out because I was bored out of my mind, and at some point I thought, Why am I still here, I don’t care about any of this. DON’T @ ME, PEOPLE! It’s just a personal preference. I realize millions of people LOVE this movie, and just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s bad for everybody."
9. Bridesmaids (2011) — "Two hours of dull humor and poop/diarrhea jokes (the scene in the dress store just kept going and was cringey AF). I hated every dang minute of it. Unfortunately, I could not walk out as I had taken granny out to the cinema (she was dying to see that movie), and granny had a great time...so I had to sit through it. Afterward, she would go on and on for weeks about how funny the movie was, and I was like, NOPE (didn't tell her I hated it)."
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) — "Luckily, I only had to walk out of the room, as we were streaming it, but it really blew chunks."
11. Babylon (2022) — "I tried watching it twice at home... Couldn't get past the excessive sex, body fluids, and drug death at the beginning. I'd rather watch The Hills Have Eyes again, and I absolutely hate that film..."
12. The Hills Have Eyes (2006) — "Saw it in theaters with a friend. The sound of the dog dying was one thing, but the mutant things raping the women in the trailer and then taking the baby…I left after that. My friend stayed, I went back in when it was almost over and hated the ending."
13. Cujo (1983) — "Although it was a Stephen King novel, the movie was just too much watching a dog terrorize the female lead (Dee Wallace)."
14. The Blair Witch Project (1999) — "There have been several movies I have watched from home that I have turned off without issue, however, leaving a theater after an investment is a bigger deal. But the movie that comes to mind that I left near the end of was The Blair Witch Project. Between the nothingness and the shakiness of the camera, I couldn’t take it and left."
15. The Nun (2018) — "Good lord (pun intended) that was so cheesy and not scary at all. I can’t believe they made a second one."
16. Boyhood (2014) — "What an absolutely garbage movie. My friends and I are convinced that it was only nominated for awards because shooting over so many years was unheard of. If I wanted to see/hear a boring story about growing up, I’d reflect on my own life. You couldn’t pay me $20 to watch that movie again."
17. Very Bad Things (1998) — "I was a senior in high school when I went to see this movie. It was billed as a dark comedy, about a bachelor party gone wrong in Vegas. Basically, these guys hire a sex worker, mistakenly off her, then cut her into pieces (so she'll fit in their luggage), and try to dispose of the body. But there was no comedy, the acting sucked, and it was just gore for the sake of gore. To this day it is the only movie that I've ever walked out of. My friends stayed and finished the movie, but I wandered the mall and ended up getting food with a girl who worked at Hot Topic."
18. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) — "I was 16, and the movie was rated R, so I asked my mom to go with me, thinking it was a dark fairytale and maybe she would like it. I was very unfamiliar with Guillermo del Toro’s work at that age — so all of the war violence and cruelty from the war captain was a complete and gut-wrenching shock. I was doing alright and enjoying it, but my poor mom (who is the sweetest but most sensitive person in the world and could not stomach any of this) started to violently shake and sob during the movie. Eventually, she ran out of the theater, and I found her shaking and having a breakdown in the hallway while I profusely apologized. She begged to go home which I agreed to, with no hesitation."
19. Spring Breakers (2012) — " I swear we watched for an hour, but it had been 15 minutes. There was no plot."
20. The Witch (2015) — "What a load of bollocks that was. Slow, dull, and pretentious. I fell asleep in the first half hour, woke up 20 minutes later, tried to give it another go, but then gave up and left."
21. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) — "I was literally falling asleep, walked out, and decided to go and watch Aladdin instead. I still don't understand the hype for that movie."
22. Natural Born Killers (1994) — "The subliminal messaging of dead babies, blood, violence, and the movie's glorification of complete stupidity and ignorance caused me to walk out and have nightmares."
23. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) — "The characters are all wrong, the storyline is so choppy, and the acting is brutal. I turned it off after 10 minutes."
24. The Phantom of the Opera (2004) — "It was just never meant for the screen. It was so melodramatic that the singing felt like yelling. I just couldn’t get past that."
25. Daredevil (2003) — "My two friends and I went in so excited...walked out 20 minutes into it."
26. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) — "The first 20 minutes were amazing and then...everything went downhill. I feel this might be an unpopular opinion, but they did Harrison Ford dirty, like he was kind of boring. The other characters and the villain were also terrible. Left halfway through. Just such a disappointment; my least favorite summer movie."
27. American Hustle (2013) — "It just drug on and onnnn like the long scenes of Bale fixing his hair. Just why? The theater manager saw us leaving and gave us tickets to come back and see something else."
28. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) — "An ugly, dreary, X-Men ripoff with bad CGI. It was so bad it caused Sean Connery to leave Hollywood and never make another movie."
29. The Last Airbender (2010) — "A single boulder requires, like, 10 earthbenders to move it. And why is it that the only Asian characters are the antagonists, the Fire Nation? To this day it’s the only movie I’ve walked out on in theaters."
30. Van Helsing (2004) — "Dear GOD. My friend and I still talk about how bad it is, like, 20 years later."
31. Money Monster (2016) — "I thought with George Clooney, it had to at least be watchable. Saw the ending later, and can confirm worth walking out of. Or never starting in the first place."
32. Jurassic World (2015) — "Words fail me as to how godawful this movie was. Between the lackluster script, terrible characters (yeah all of them, not just the bad guys!), and the recycled plot just on a larger scale, everything about it was unspeakably bad. Having been a huge fan of Jurassic Park, I was skeptical about World, especially after the casting of Chris Pratt, and unfortunately, my fears were proved correct. IDK how long I hung in there, but I bowed out before it ended and will never, ever bother finishing it."
33. High-Rise (2015) — "Love Tom Hiddleston, didn’t love that pretentious movie. I know that kind of movie is not for everyone, but I couldn’t sit through it even though I won a free ticket for it, and even though I love Tom so much."
34. Hitman (2007) — "I only went because the guy I was dating had the video game and was happy a movie was made. I fell asleep in the theater, then woke up and left. I spent the rest of the time visiting other movies."
35. Crash (2004) — "Horrible Best Picture winner. I wanted to walk out, but I didn’t have the guts. But my girlfriend couldn’t take anymore and left. After the movie ended, I found her in a showing of Madagascar."
36. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997) — "The longest, dry, boring, inane movie. The trailer made it look promising. Nope, nope, nope. THE WORST. It's still the only movie I’ve ever walked out of."
37. Into the Woods (2014) — "It's the only movie I've ever walked out of. I have a very low tolerance for movie musicals where they cast big-name actors with mediocre voices instead of professional singers."
38. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) — "Walked out. However, leaving that movie led me to go out with friends that night, and I wound up meeting my husband!"
39. Drive (2011) — "No storyline. The most boring movie ever. So boring I decided to walk out and go shopping in the mall instead."
40. Stuart Little (1999) — "I just hate that movie. Was relieved when my child leaned over in the theater and whispered if we could leave. I owe that child a pony."
41. The Collector (2009) — "I am a fan of scary movies, but this just leaned way too hard on the raw terror of a home invasion with no unrealistic spooks and jump scares. Especially seeing it in a theater just a few towns over from where the Petit family murders had happened not too long before this movie was released, I wasn’t interested in finishing this one."
42. Dinner for Schmucks (2010) — "Some friends and I saw it at a drive-in. And it was so bad we drove out."
43. Beautiful Creatures (2013) — "The accents were jackhammer-through-concrete level of distracting. It was so inconsistent with the book, and with how people in the area actually talk, that it was impossible to listen. You can’t take the accent of 70-year-old men and have teenagers who grew up with social media mimic it naturally. It was so bad I left in under half an hour."
44. Eragon (2006) — "Was a fan of the book and hated, hated, hated the steaming pile of the movie. Hated it so much it kind of turned me off the series as a whole."
45. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) — "I'm gonna get a lot of hate for this, but I couldn't stand any of the characters."
46. Elvis (2022) — "Tom Hank’s accent made my ears bleed; it made me physically cringe."
47. Beauty and the Beast (2017) — "Belle was wooden and dull. All the characters looked AWFUL. It was just so boring. Even having both Ewan McGregor AND Dan Stevens in the cast couldn't even come close to saving it."
48. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) — "As soon as the animal torture scenes began, I noped my way outta there. Cheap way to get an emotional reaction from the audience. It’s the only movie I’ve ever walked out of at the cinema. When those scenes started, all I could think about was my sweet pups back home. Just no."
49. Sausage Party (2016) — "I was under no illusions that it would be crude and crass, but when the food orgy started, I just couldn’t anymore and left."
50. Spider-Man 3 (2007) — "When he started dancing, my friends and I all looked at each other, and some suggested beers. We left and got beers. Never saw the end."
51. Women Talking (2022) — "Yes, you're sitting around. Talking. About the same thing. Over and over again. I'm guessing at some point you're going to stop talking and maybe actually DO SOMETHING, but I'm not sitting around waiting..."
52. War Horse (2011) — "I was 10 on a family trip to LA. We went to see a movie at night, but my dad chose War Horse…not an entertaining movie for three kids. Me and my sister were so unbelievably bored we looked up the ending (the horse died...shocker) and walked out. Instead, we walked around Santa Monica Pier and had a blast, and I have never once regretted my choice to leave. It’s now a running joke in our family."
53. Avatar (2009) — "It is a rip-off of Dances with Wolves set in the future. And the subtitles in Papyrus font were horrible. I’ve tried to watch it a couple of times and always end up turning it off."
54. Skinamarink (2022) — "No plot. I generally have a very open mind for various horror, including art-house, but this was, like, jokingly bad. So, so bad."
55. Midnight Express (1978) — "Horrible, ugly, and sickening. I wanted to walk out after the initial foot-beating scene, but I stupidly stayed at the request of the people I was attending the movie with. I did walk out at the tongue-biting scene...one gratuitous violent step too far and not a part of the original biography. I felt physically sick and wished I had left earlier."
56. Isn't It Romantic (2019) — "It was terrible. We walked out of the theater at about the 45-minute mark and grabbed lunch."
57. And finally, Father Figures (2017) — "Incredibly crass and boring AF at the same time. Even then, I would probably have stuck it out if it weren’t for the girl going down on her boyfriend TWO SEATS away from me. That was the final straw (I’m sure there’s a joke there, but I’m too tired to find it)."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.