(2023) — "Saw it with my mother on Christmas. She really wanted to see a movie with me since our plans with family for Christmas day had fallen through because of sickness. This was going to be so fun! PLOT TWIST: DON'T GO SEEWITH YOUR MOTHER ON THE DAY OF THE BIRTH OF CHRIST!!!! Now, the movie was amazing, artistically — it was visually very satisfying. But during every sex scene, my mom would look at me (she was hiding in her sweater) and mouth, "I AM SO SORRY." And there were numerous sex scenes. Halfway through the movie, she goes to the 'bathroom.' I decide to follow after her. I find her crying in the bathroom! I felt so bad, but when she said, 'What mother takes her daughter to watch PORN on Christmas?!' I giggled a little bit. We left and went to see Wonka instead. Although, not sure if that was much of an improvement!"