People Are Revealing The Movies That Made Them Walk Out Of A Theater, And A Lot Of You Are Gonna Be Mad LOL

"Saltburn was one of the dumbest excuses for a movie I've ever been duped by the media to see."

Crystal Ro
by Crystal Ro

BuzzFeed Staff

We recently asked the members of the BuzzFeed Community, "What movie was so bad you actually walked out of it?" And, they really did NOT hold back, LOL. So, like, sorry if one of your faves is on the list below. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Here's what they said:

Note: Some spoilers ahead.

1. Poor Things (2023) — "Saw it with my mother on Christmas. She really wanted to see a movie with me since our plans with family for Christmas day had fallen through because of sickness. This was going to be so fun! PLOT TWIST: DON'T GO SEE POOR THINGS WITH YOUR MOTHER ON THE DAY OF THE BIRTH OF CHRIST!!!! Now, the movie was amazing, artistically — it was visually very satisfying. But during every sex scene, my mom would look at me (she was hiding in her sweater) and mouth, "I AM SO SORRY." And there were numerous sex scenes. Halfway through the movie, she goes to the 'bathroom.' I decide to follow after her. I find her crying in the bathroom! I felt so bad, but when she said, 'What mother takes her daughter to watch PORN on Christmas?!' I giggled a little bit. We left and went to see Wonka instead. Although, not sure if that was much of an improvement!"

Screenshot from &quot;Poor Things&quot;
Yorgos Lanthimos / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: A fantastical spin on Frankenstein, it tells the tale of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist.

2. Midsommar (2019) — "I tolerated it up to the last 15–20 minutes, then said, 'ABSOLUTELY NOT,' and just walked out. I was so mad that I left my phone in the cupholder. My boyfriend at the time was still there, and I went back for it five minutes later. That should indicate how much I hated it."

Screenshot from &quot;Midsommar&quot;
A24 / courtesy Everett Collection

meow_mix

What it's about: A young American couple travels to Europe with friends to check out a Swedish mid-summer festival. Things quickly spiral out of control as the group finds themselves caught up in increasingly strange, dark, and violent situations tied in with a pagan cult.

3. Saltburn (2023) — "It was one of the dumbest excuses for a movie I've ever been duped by the media to see."

Screenshot from &quot;Saltburn&quot;
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

thorneel

What it's about: An Oxford University student becomes deeply fascinated, and soon dangerously obsessed, with a popular aristocratic classmate and his eccentric family.

4. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) — "I like Mike Myers, and I like Rami Malek, but I don’t think either actor was right for their role. I was disappointed when I saw that Rami was lip-synching; I’m a firm believer that when you’re making a music biopic, it’s best to pick someone who can pull off the singing (Rocket Man, Walk the Line) rather than just resembling the musician. I also could not take Mike Myers’s character seriously between the glasses and the hairstyle and the fact it’s Mike Myers. Literally, my first thought when I saw Mike Myers was, What are YOU doing in this movie?!"

Screenshot from &quot;Bohemian Rhapsody&quot;
Nick Delaney / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

krissysteelman

What it's about: A biographical musical drama film that focuses on the life of Freddie Mercury from 1970–1985.

5. Mean Girls (2024) — "Had NONE of the charm that the original movie or the Broadway show had. Just really disappointing."

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

elexisgrace

What it's about: A revised musical adaptation of the wildly popular 2004 film and later Broadway musical, follows the trials of high schooler Cady and her new frenemies, the "Plastics."

6. This Is 40 (2012) — "I still haven't seen the ending. It was so depressing and just listening to two people complain. I'm tired of cliché portrayals of bad marriage and aging. You get to decide how you react to life."

Screenshot from &quot;This Is 40&quot;
Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: A "sort-of-sequel" to Knocked Up, the story follows a couple struggling with middle age life — work, romance, aging parents, and children.

7. Dune (2021) — "There's only so much walking around, talking on a brown barren planet one can take. I said what I said."

Screenshot from &quot;Dune&quot;
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: Adapted from the novel of the same name, a noble family gets involved in a war for control over the galaxy's most valuable asset, 'spice,' while their heir begins to have visions of the future.

8. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — "I walked out because I was bored out of my mind, and at some point I thought, Why am I still here, I don’t care about any of this. DON’T @ ME, PEOPLE! It’s just a personal preference. I realize millions of people LOVE this movie, and just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s bad for everybody."

screenshot from &quot;Captain America&quot;
ay Maidment / Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

atticcrazy

What it's about: Based on the Captain America Marvel comics, this early entry in the MCU explores the origins of Steve Rogers, a rejected military soldier, as he transforms into Captain America after taking a dose of a "Super-Soldier serum."

9. Bridesmaids (2011) — "Two hours of dull humor and poop/diarrhea jokes (the scene in the dress store just kept going and was cringey AF). I hated every dang minute of it. Unfortunately, I could not walk out as I had taken granny out to the cinema (she was dying to see that movie), and granny had a great time...so I had to sit through it. Afterward, she would go on and on for weeks about how funny the movie was, and I was like, NOPE (didn't tell her I hated it)."

Screenshot from &quot;Bridesmaids&quot;
Suzanne Hanover/©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

mudda8139

What it's about: When struggling pastry chef Annie's lifelong BFF Lillian gets engaged, a hilarious and petty competition breaks out between Annie, the maid of honor, and Lillian's new "best friend" Helen, another bridesmaid, to see who the real best friend is.

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) — "Luckily, I only had to walk out of the room, as we were streaming it, but it really blew chunks."

Screenshot from &quot;Five Nights at Freddy&#x27;s&quot;
Patti Perret / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

applesauceandchops

What it's about: Based on the popular video game series, the story follows a down-on-his-luck security guard who starts working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned family pizza place whose creepy animatronics hide a dark secret.

11. Babylon (2022) — "I tried watching it twice at home... Couldn't get past the excessive sex, body fluids, and drug death at the beginning. I'd rather watch The Hills Have Eyes again, and I absolutely hate that film..."

Screenshot from &quot;Babylon&quot;
Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

artsyfox31

What it's about: A story that traces the excessive and debaucherous rise and eventual fall of multiple characters during 1920s Hollywood. 

12. The Hills Have Eyes (2006) — "Saw it in theaters with a friend. The sound of the dog dying was one thing, but the mutant things raping the women in the trailer and then taking the baby…I left after that. My friend stayed, I went back in when it was almost over and hated the ending."

Screenshot from &quot;The Hills Have Eyes&quot;
Fox Searchlight/Everett Collection

anomalycontent

What it's about: Traveling through the New Mexico desert for their parents' anniversary, a family is trapped by a group of mutated cannibals far from civilization.

13. Cujo (1983) — "Although it was a Stephen King novel, the movie was just too much watching a dog terrorize the female lead (Dee Wallace)."

Screenshot from &quot;Cujo&quot;
Courtesy Everett Collection

blappy57

What it's about: Based on the 1981 horror novel by Stephen King, it tells the sad story of a sweet Saint Bernard who tragically gets bitten by a bat and then turns rabid.

14. The Blair Witch Project (1999) — "There have been several movies I have watched from home that I have turned off without issue, however, leaving a theater after an investment is a bigger deal. But the movie that comes to mind that I left near the end of was The Blair Witch Project. Between the nothingness and the shakiness of the camera, I couldn’t take it and left."

Screenshot from &quot;The Blair Witch Project&quot;
Artisan Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: Three film students travel to a remote forest to film a documentary about a local legend, the Blair Witch.

15. The Nun (2018) — "Good lord (pun intended) that was so cheesy and not scary at all. I can’t believe they made a second one."

Screenshot from &quot;The Nun&quot;
Martin Maguire / Â©Warner Bros /  Everett Collection

maryrobinw

What it's about: The fifth installment of The Conjuring cinematic universe, this horror film serves as a "spiritual" spin-off of The Conjuring 2 and explores the origins of the demon nun Valak in 1950s Romania.

16. Boyhood (2014) — "What an absolutely garbage movie. My friends and I are convinced that it was only nominated for awards because shooting over so many years was unheard of. If I wanted to see/hear a boring story about growing up, I’d reflect on my own life. You couldn’t pay me $20 to watch that movie again."

Screenshot from &quot;Boyhood&quot;
IFC Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

kaski92

What it's about: A coming-of-age drama that was filmed over the span of 12 years with the same actors, it follows the journey of a young boy from the age of 5 until 18 and touches on all the major life moments that happen to him in between.

17. Very Bad Things (1998) — "I was a senior in high school when I went to see this movie. It was billed as a dark comedy, about a bachelor party gone wrong in Vegas. Basically, these guys hire a sex worker, mistakenly off her, then cut her into pieces (so she'll fit in their luggage), and try to dispose of the body. But there was no comedy, the acting sucked, and it was just gore for the sake of gore. To this day it is the only movie that I've ever walked out of. My friends stayed and finished the movie, but I wandered the mall and ended up getting food with a girl who worked at Hot Topic."

Screenshot from &quot;Very Bad Things&quot;
Polygram Filmed Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: A sex worker is killed during a bachelor party, and the attendees turn on each other as the wedding approaches.

18. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) — "I was 16, and the movie was rated R, so I asked my mom to go with me, thinking it was a dark fairytale and maybe she would like it. I was very unfamiliar with Guillermo del Toro’s work at that age — so all of the war violence and cruelty from the war captain was a complete and gut-wrenching shock. I was doing alright and enjoying it, but my poor mom (who is the sweetest but most sensitive person in the world and could not stomach any of this) started to violently shake and sob during the movie. Eventually, she ran out of the theater, and I found her shaking and having a breakdown in the hallway while I profusely apologized. She begged to go home which I agreed to, with no hesitation."

Screenshot from &quot;Pan&#x27;s Labyrinth&quot;
Picturehouse / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I always figured I’d watch it later, but that guilt and memory of my mom made me hold off for a very long time. I finally saw the ending six years later; beautiful, fantastic, tragic movie. But I will always emphasize it’s not for everyone, I still have trouble watching it to this day. I’ve only seen it three times in full but great movie."

clairelucille

What it's about: Set in 1944, during the Falangist movement in Spain, a young girl escapes into an eerie but captivating fantasy world. 

19. Spring Breakers (2012) — " I swear we watched for an hour, but it had been 15 minutes. There was no plot."

Screenshot from &quot;Spring Brakers&quot;
Annapurna Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

a47f383c0d

What it's about: Four college girls go on spring break vacation in Florida and get into all kinds of trouble while partying, drinking, doing drugs, and befriending a weird drug dealer.

20. The Witch (2015) — "What a load of bollocks that was. Slow, dull, and pretentious. I fell asleep in the first half hour, woke up 20 minutes later, tried to give it another go, but then gave up and left."

Screenshot from &quot;The Witch&quot;
A24 / courtesy Everett Collection

ravenbard

What it's about: A folk horror set in 1630s New England, the story follows a family that is slowly torn apart by the forces of witchcraft and black magic.

21. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) — "I was literally falling asleep, walked out, and decided to go and watch Aladdin instead. I still don't understand the hype for that movie."

Screenshot from &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;
Andrew Cooper / Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

jjj8

What it's about: Set in 1969 Los Angeles, a struggling movie star and his stunt double struggle to stay relevant in Hollywood while inadvertently getting caught up in wild shenanigans and the Manson Family.

22. Natural Born Killers (1994) — "The subliminal messaging of dead babies, blood, violence, and the movie's glorification of complete stupidity and ignorance caused me to walk out and have nightmares."

Screenshot from &quot;Natural Born Killers&quot;
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: Two victims of traumatic childhoods become lovers and mass murderers, and are then glorified by the mass media.

23. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) — "The characters are all wrong, the storyline is so choppy, and the acting is brutal. I turned it off after 10 minutes."

Screenshot from &quot;Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City&quot;
Shane Mahood /© Screen Gems /Courtesy Everett Collection

bananaramas

What it's about: Based on the video game series of the same name, and serving as a reboot to the popular film franchise, this film is set in 1998 and explores the secrets of Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.

24. The Phantom of the Opera (2004) — "It was just never meant for the screen. It was so melodramatic that the singing felt like yelling. I just couldn’t get past that."

Screenshot from &quot;The Phantom of the Opera&quot;
Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

emmedobbs

What it's about: Adapted from the popular musical of the same name, it tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the Paris Opera House

25. Daredevil (2003) — "My two friends and I went in so excited...walked out 20 minutes into it."

Screenshot from &quot;Daredevil&quot;
20thcentfox / Courtesy Everett Collection

jemmanigh

What it's about: Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, it follows the journey of a man blinded by toxic waste, which also enhances his remaining senses, as he fights crime.

26. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) — "The first 20 minutes were amazing and then...everything went downhill. I feel this might be an unpopular opinion, but they did Harrison Ford dirty, like he was kind of boring. The other characters and the villain were also terrible. Left halfway through. Just such a disappointment; my least favorite summer movie."

Screenshot from &quot;Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny&quot;
Jonathan Olley / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

blockked20

What it's about: Now in his 70s, Indy struggles to find purpose in an evolving world. But when the daughter of an old friend seeks out his help, Indy sets out on a new (and maybe final) adventure to keep a powerful and ancient artifact out of the hands of a former Nazi.

27. American Hustle (2013) — "It just drug on and onnnn like the long scenes of Bale fixing his hair. Just why? The theater manager saw us leaving and gave us tickets to come back and see something else."

Screenshot from &quot;American Hustle&quot;
Francois Duhamel/©Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

stephaniev23

What it's about: A con man and his partner are forced to work for an FBI agent who gets them involved with the world of powerbrokers and the mafia.

28. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) — "An ugly, dreary, X-Men ripoff with bad CGI. It was so bad it caused Sean Connery to leave Hollywood and never make another movie."

Screenshot from &quot;The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen&quot;
20thcentfox /Courtesy Everett Collection

wshuber1980

What it's about: Based on the comic book series of the same name and set in an alternate Victorian Age world, adventurer Allan Quatermain leads a team with extraordinary powers as they battle a villain known as "The Fantom."

29. The Last Airbender (2010) — "A single boulder requires, like, 10 earthbenders to move it. And why is it that the only Asian characters are the antagonists, the Fire Nation? To this day it’s the only movie I’ve walked out on in theaters."

Screenshot from &quot;The Last Airbender&quot;
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

mayumiteensma

What it's about: Based on the Nickelodeon animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender, this adaptation follows the journey of Aang, a young successor to a long line of Avatars, who must master all four elements and stop the Fire Nation from enslaving the Water Tribes and the Earth Kingdom.

30. Van Helsing (2004) — "Dear GOD. My friend and I still talk about how bad it is, like, 20 years later."

Screenshot from &quot;Van Helsing&quot;
Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

joenotsoexotic

What it's about: Famous monster slayer Van Helsing is tasked with going to Transylvania, destroying Dracula, and protecting Anna and Velkan Valerious, the last of an ancient Romanian family.

31. Money Monster (2016) — "I thought with George Clooney, it had to at least be watchable. Saw the ending later, and can confirm worth walking out of. Or never starting in the first place."

Screenshot from &quot;Money Monster&quot;
Tristar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

loveemilyyy

What it's about: Set in real-time, this movie tells the story of Lee Gates, a Wall Street guru who picks hot stocks for his TV show Money Monster. But after an investor, who says he lost everything because of Gates's tips, storms the set and takes Gates hostage, things quickly spiral out of control.

32. Jurassic World (2015) — "Words fail me as to how godawful this movie was. Between the lackluster script, terrible characters (yeah all of them, not just the bad guys!), and the recycled plot just on a larger scale, everything about it was unspeakably bad. Having been a huge fan of Jurassic Park, I was skeptical about World, especially after the casting of Chris Pratt, and unfortunately, my fears were proved correct. IDK how long I hung in there, but I bowed out before it ended and will never, ever bother finishing it."

Screenshot from &quot;Jurassic World&quot;
Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: Set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, Jurassic World takes place on the same fictional island of Isla Nublar. Finally a successful theme park, things get out of control once again when a transgenic dinosaur gets loose and goes on a rampage.

33. High-Rise (2015) — "Love Tom Hiddleston, didn’t love that pretentious movie. I know that kind of movie is not for everyone, but I couldn’t sit through it even though I won a free ticket for it, and even though I love Tom so much."

Screenshot from &quot;High-Rise&quot;
Magnolia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

causeaandeffect

What it's about: A doctor (Tom Hiddleston) moves into a luxury high-rise building in London where rising tensions and class warfare lead to anarchy.

34. Hitman (2007) — "I only went because the guy I was dating had the video game and was happy a movie was made. I fell asleep in the theater, then woke up and left. I spent the rest of the time visiting other movies."

Screenshot from &quot;Hitman&quot;
20thcentfox / Courtesy Everett Collection

lisamonroe1

What it's about: Based on the popular video game series of the same name, a professional hitman known as Agent 47 is hired by "The Organization" and gets caught up in a political conspiracy.

35. Crash (2004) — "Horrible Best Picture winner. I wanted to walk out, but I didn’t have the guts. But my girlfriend couldn’t take anymore and left. After the movie ended, I found her in a showing of Madagascar."

Screenshot from &quot;Crash&quot;
Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

cwujonze33

What it's about: Different groups of people in Los Angeles, seemingly disconnected, end up colliding through interweaving stories of race, loss, and redemption.

36. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997) — "The longest, dry, boring, inane movie. The trailer made it look promising. Nope, nope, nope. THE WORST. It's still the only movie I’ve ever walked out of."

Screenshot from &quot;Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil&quot;
Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

andreay4

What it's about: Based on the book of the same name, a young reporter visits Savannah, Georgia, to cover the Christmas celebration, but instead gets entwined in the murder trial of a local millionaire, whom he befriends.

37. Into the Woods (2014) — "It's the only movie I've ever walked out of. I have a very low tolerance for movie musicals where they cast big-name actors with mediocre voices instead of professional singers."

Screenshot from &quot;Into the Woods&quot;
Walt Disney Co. / Everett Collection

louliz27

What it's about: A witch sets a childless baker and his wife out on a quest to retrieve magical items from different fairytales in order to reverse a curse.

38. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) — "Walked out. However, leaving that movie led me to go out with friends that night, and I wound up meeting my husband!"

Screenshot from &quot;Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues&quot;
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

smashof

What it's about: Set seven years after the first movie, Ron Burgundy is offered the chance of a lifetime: a spot on the world's first 24-hour global cable news network.

39. Drive (2011) — "No storyline. The most boring movie ever. So boring I decided to walk out and go shopping in the mall instead."

Screenshot from &quot;Drive&quot;
Filmdistric / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: An unnamed stunt driver gets tangled up with gangsters when he tries to help his neighbor's husband rob a pawn shop.

40. Stuart Little (1999) — "I just hate that movie. Was relieved when my child leaned over in the theater and whispered if we could leave. I owe that child a pony."

Screenshot from &quot;Stuart Little&quot;
Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

smileyk

What it's about: Loosely based on the novel of the same name, the film follows the adventures of a young mouse named Stuart who is adopted by the Little family.

41. The Collector (2009) — "I am a fan of scary movies, but this just leaned way too hard on the raw terror of a home invasion with no unrealistic spooks and jump scares. Especially seeing it in a theater just a few towns over from where the Petit family murders had happened not too long before this movie was released, I wasn’t interested in finishing this one."

screenshot from &quot;The Collector&quot;
Freestyle Releasing / Courtesy Everett Collection

jackiea4d70d04b4

What it's about: A man who is desperate to pay off a debt, breaks into a rich family's home to steal a valuable gem. However, he discovers that someone else, a masked man with more sinister plans, has already broken in.

42. Dinner for Schmucks (2010) — "Some friends and I saw it at a drive-in. And it was so bad we drove out."

Screenshot from &quot;Dinner for Schmucks&quot;
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

kellyanne2626

What it's about: An ambitious businessman befriends a sweet, but strange, man and brings him to an exploitative dinner party hosted by his boss. The catch is this dinner party celebrates "extraordinary" guests in the name of laughing at them.

43. Beautiful Creatures (2013) — "The accents were jackhammer-through-concrete level of distracting. It was so inconsistent with the book, and with how people in the area actually talk, that it was impossible to listen. You can’t take the accent of 70-year-old men and have teenagers who grew up with social media mimic it naturally. It was so bad I left in under half an hour."

Screenshot from &quot;Beautiful Creatures&quot;
Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

chaoticemmes

What it's about: A romantic fantasy that tells the story of Ethan Wate falling in love with the new girl in town, Lena Duchannes, who comes from a family with mysterious supernatural powers.

44. Eragon (2006) — "Was a fan of the book and hated, hated, hated the steaming pile of the movie. Hated it so much it kind of turned me off the series as a whole."

Screenshot from &quot;Eragon&quot;
20thcentfox / Courtesy Everett Collection

katem405562d9c

What it's about: Eragon, a poor farm boy, lives in a kingdom ruled by a powerful and evil monarch. One day, Eragon discovers a dragon's egg which eventually hatches, and the two set off on a journey to try and overthrow the evil monarch.

45. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) "I'm gonna get a lot of hate for this, but I couldn't stand any of the characters."

Screenshot from &quot;Scott Pilgrim vs. the World&quot;
Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

sforsgren1

What it's about: In a graphic novel-inspired magical reality, Scott Pilgrim must defeat his new girlfriend's seven evil exes to win her heart.

46. Elvis (2022) — "Tom Hank’s accent made my ears bleed; it made me physically cringe."

Screenshot from &quot;Elvis&quot;
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

 —kiyokoy

What it's about: A colorful, fast-paced, and dramatic exploration of the complex 20-year relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

47. Beauty and the Beast (2017) — "Belle was wooden and dull. All the characters looked AWFUL. It was just so boring. Even having both Ewan McGregor AND Dan Stevens in the cast couldn't even come close to saving it."

Screenshot from &quot;Beauty and the Beast&quot;
Walt Disney Co. / Everett Collection

jessethecowgirl

What it's about: A live-action remake of the iconic 1991 animated film, a young woman saves a selfish prince who's been cursed to be a monster for the rest of his life.

48. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) — "As soon as the animal torture scenes began, I noped my way outta there. Cheap way to get an emotional reaction from the audience. It’s the only movie I’ve ever walked out of at the cinema. When those scenes started, all I could think about was my sweet pups back home. Just no."

Screenshot from &quot;Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3&quot;
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

td1

What it's about: Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must bring his team back together in order to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own.

49. Sausage Party (2016) — "I was under no illusions that it would be crude and crass, but when the food orgy started, I just couldn’t anymore and left."

Screenshot from &quot;Sausage Party&quot;
Sony Pictures / Everett Collection

luxahoy

What it's about: A bunch of grocery store food has a cold dose of reality when they learn the horrifying truth that they just become meals. So, they devise a plan to escape.

50. Spider-Man 3 (2007) — "When he started dancing, my friends and I all looked at each other, and some suggested beers. We left and got beers. Never saw the end."

Screenshot from &quot;Spider-Man 3&quot;
Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: An alien symbiote turns Spider-Man's suit black and brings his darkest demons to light.

51. Women Talking (2022) — "Yes, you're sitting around. Talking. About the same thing. Over and over again. I'm guessing at some point you're going to stop talking and maybe actually DO SOMETHING, but I'm not sitting around waiting..."

screenshot from &quot;Women Talking&quot;
Michael Gibson / © Orion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: After discovering a terrible secret about the men in their community, a group of Mennonite women meet and discuss numerous times to decide what they will do.

52. War Horse (2011) — "I was 10 on a family trip to LA. We went to see a movie at night, but my dad chose War Horse…not an entertaining movie for three kids. Me and my sister were so unbelievably bored we looked up the ending (the horse died...shocker) and walked out. Instead, we walked around Santa Monica Pier and had a blast, and I have never once regretted my choice to leave. It’s now a running joke in our family."

Screenshot from &quot;War Horse&quot;
Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: A teenage boy and his horse are forcibly separated at the outbreak of World War I, and the story follows the horse's journey as he meets various people throughout Europe during the war.

53. Avatar (2009) — "It is a rip-off of Dances with Wolves set in the future. And the subtitles in Papyrus font were horrible. I’ve tried to watch it a couple of times and always end up turning it off."

Screenshot from &quot;Avatar&quot;
20thcentfox / Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: A paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon of Pandora embarks on a groundbreaking mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting the indigenous beings and their planet.

54. Skinamarink (2022) — "No plot. I generally have a very open mind for various horror, including art-house, but this was, like, jokingly bad. So, so bad."

Screenshot from &quot;Skinamarink&quot;
IFC Midnight /Courtesy Everett Collection

julesf

What it's about: A supernatural horror film about two young children who wake up in the middle of the night to find out their father is missing and all the windows and doors in their house keep disappearing. 

55. Midnight Express (1978) — "Horrible, ugly, and sickening. I wanted to walk out after the initial foot-beating scene, but I stupidly stayed at the request of the people I was attending the movie with. I did walk out at the tongue-biting scene...one gratuitous violent step too far and not a part of the original biography. I felt physically sick and wished I had left earlier."

Screenshot from &quot;Midnight Express&quot;
Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: An American citizen attempting to smuggle drugs out of Istanbul is caught by police and sent to prison for several years where he endures terrible forms of deprivation and abuse.

56. Isn't It Romantic (2019) — "It was terrible. We walked out of the theater at about the 45-minute mark and grabbed lunch."

Screenshot from &quot;Isn&#x27;t It Romantic&quot;
Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures /  Everett Collection

—Anonymous

What it's about: A young woman disenchanted with love finds herself magically trapped inside an actual romantic comedy. 

57. And finally, Father Figures (2017) — "Incredibly crass and boring AF at the same time. Even then, I would probably have stuck it out if it weren’t for the girl going down on her boyfriend TWO SEATS away from me. That was the final straw (I’m sure there’s a joke there, but I’m too tired to find it)."

Screenshot from &quot;Father Figures&quot;
Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

 —f4bul0u5

What it's about: After learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their deceased father, fraternal twin brothers set out on a journey to find him.

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.