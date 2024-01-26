People Are Revealing The Movies That Made Them Walk Out Of A Theater, And A Lot Of You Are Gonna Be Mad LOL

18.

Pan's Labyrinth (2006) — "I was 16, and the movie was rated R, so I asked my mom to go with me, thinking it was a dark fairytale and maybe she would like it. I was very unfamiliar with Guillermo del Toro’s work at that age — so all of the war violence and cruelty from the war captain was a complete and gut-wrenching shock. I was doing alright and enjoying it, but my poor mom (who is the sweetest but most sensitive person in the world and could not stomach any of this) started to violently shake and sob during the movie. Eventually, she ran out of the theater, and I found her shaking and having a breakdown in the hallway while I profusely apologized. She begged to go home which I agreed to, with no hesitation."