Awards season is a great reminder of all the major blockbusters, critical hits, and other tentpole films that came out in the past year and over the years, in general. But the truth is, not all movies are great. In fact, sometimes they're so bad, shocking, boring, etc. that they actually inspire people to walk out of the theater.
So, I want to pose a question to you all: What movie have you walked out on?
Perhaps you were SO bored out of your mind that you didn't even bother to wait for the twist in Lady in the Water.
Or is it possible that you were so royally disappointed with Morbius that you stood up and left because you didn't want to waste any more of your time with it?!
Whatever the movie was — bad, controversial, gross, boring — we want to know the film that made you walk out AND WHY!!! Tell us in the comments below or via this totally anonymous form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!