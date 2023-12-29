19 Things I Learned About Celebrities Completely Against My Will In 2023

10. When The View co-host Ana Navarro said she wanted to breastfeed Maluma.
12. When Rita Moreno revealed she peed on herself at the Kennedy Center Honors.
13. When Yung Miami confessed her love for golden showers.
14. When Elliot Page recalled "sucking face" and having sex "all the time" with his Juno costar Olivia Thirlby.
15. When America Ferrera said her guilty pleasure is "not showering for a few days."
17. When Chelsea Handler said she and her ex had a threesome with her masseuse.
19. And lastly, when Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw of Ned's Declassified confessed the sexual acts they did together as teenagers.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Chelsea Handler had a threesome with Jo Koy. BuzzFeed regrets the error.