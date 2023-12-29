Skip To Content
19 Things I Learned About Celebrities Completely Against My Will In 2023

I did not need to know them like that.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. When Joe Jonas shared how he once pooped himself during a Jonas Brothers concert.

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

"Such is life. It’s happened to many artists, so I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I’m part of some secret club now, you know?" he joked on the Will & Woody radio show.

2. When Prince Harry talked about getting frostbite on his penis.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images for Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023

He told Stephen Colbert: "The context was that these amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole. They had all the training, I had none. And I turned up thinking, How bad can this be? … It's only the North Pole. It's only minus 35 degrees. I've got the salopettes, I've got the jacket, I've got the warm stuff, I've got all the things that I need. What I didn't have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a cock cushion."

3. When Meghan Trainor detailed her sex life with her "big boy" husband Daryl Sabara.

Jason Howard / GC Images

In a conversation on her Workin' On It podcast, Meghan said: "[It's] to the point where I'm like, 'Is it all in?' and he's like, 'Just the tip.' And I'm like, 'I can't do anymore.' I don't know how to fix that."

4. She also revealed that they pee together.

Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"We’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot," she shared.

5. When Chris Pratt posted his toe.

6. When The Chainsmokers admitted they've had threesomes together.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images 1/ST

"They were never planned. It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie," Alex Pall said.

7. When Rachel Bilson spoke about her sex life and liking to be "manhandled."

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SCAD

She also shared her favorite sex positions.

8. When Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will Smith had been separated since 2016.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Jada said that's why she was shocked when Will called her his wife at the 2022 Oscars after assaulting Chris Rock. She told People, "When I hear Will yell 'wife' in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of 'Oh shit...I am his wife!' happens instantly."

9. When Bravo star Sonja Morgan said she'd had sex with Owen Wilson "several times."

Mindy Small / Getty Images

"He is the butterscotch stallion, and he loves doggy style," she said at BravoCon 2023, per E! News.

10. When The View co-host Ana Navarro said she wanted to breastfeed Maluma.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Kering

She defended her comments on the Behind the Table podcast, saying: “Listen, if you don’t want to get vulgarity and something crass, and directness and bluntness… literally don’t follow me, don’t listen to me."

11. When Bad Bunny hinted that he and Kendall Jenner had sex at one of her sister's houses.

Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images for Gucci

It's on his song, "FINA."

12. When Rita Moreno revealed she peed on herself at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

 “[This lawyer] lifted me up. And was hugging me to death, and I mean really hugging me,” she shared on The View. “And I felt a stream of something hot. Yes, I was peeing.”

13. When Yung Miami confessed her love for golden showers.

Prince Williams / WireImage

"I just like it,” she explained on her Caresha Please podcast. “I don’t know, it just feel so good. I had a golden shower, and I liked it."

14. When Elliot Page recalled "sucking face" and having sex "all the time" with his Juno costar Olivia Thirlby.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” Elliot reportedly wrote in his memoir, Pageboy. He and Olivia were the same age at the time, but he said, to him, Olivia seemed “so much older, capable, and centered" than him — "sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.”

15. When America Ferrera said her guilty pleasure is "not showering for a few days."

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Issa Rae's reaction was all of us.

16. When Matty Healy admitted he masturbates to hardcore porn.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

You can read about it, if you choose to, here.

17. When Chelsea Handler said she and her ex had a threesome with her masseuse.

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

“I was very turned on by this woman,” Chelsea confessed on Andy Radio this summer. “I ended up hooking up with her several times without [him].”

18. When Diplo randomly recalled getting BJs from men.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

He told Emily Ratajkowski, "I'm not really aroused by men that much that I know about, but I'm sure I've gotten a blowjob from a guy before. ... For sure."

19. And lastly, when Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw of Ned's Declassified confessed the sexual acts they did together as teenagers.

Jim Spellman / Getty Images, Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images

What are some other times when celebs shared things you wish they hadn't? Tell me in the comments.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Chelsea Handler had a threesome with Jo Koy. BuzzFeed regrets the error.