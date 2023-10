3. She and Will got married in 1997 without a prenup. Jada explained: "Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticized. I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognize that there would be tough times in this journey, and to say to each other, 'No matter what, we’re going to figure it out and that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out.' And we made that promise to each other without all of the bridal wedding beauty; it was just sitting on a log in his mother’s backyard and going, 'Hey.' Having to really look at the possibility of us not being together."