Here Are The Absolute Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of 2023

1. When Chris Evans went Instagram official with his now-wife, Alba Baptista. @chrisevans 2. When Kylie Jenner finally decided on a name for her son, after announcing almost a year earlier that she'd decided to change it from Wolf Webster. instagram.com 3. When Zendaya had this hilarious reaction to fans hoping Rihanna would bring her and Tom Holland out during Rih's Super Bowl performance. NFL / Paramount / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en 4. When NSYNC recreated this iconic pic from a throwback photoshoot. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @nsync 5. When Taylor Swift used her platform to encourage people to vote, resulting in over 35,000 new registrations, per the Daily Beast. Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images 6. And when she posted this fire photo of her celebrity friends at her 34th birthday party. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @taylorswift 7. When Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed, after much speculation, that Aidan would be back for And Just Like That... View this photo on Instagram HBO / @craigblankenhorn / Instagram: @justlikethatmax 8. When Billie Eilish ignored the "no-selfie" rule at the Met Gala to post this iconic BTS photo. Billie Eilish/Instagram 9. When Dylan Mulvaney posted her "face reveal" after undergoing facial feminization surgery. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @dylanmulvaney 10. When Kristen Bell shared this photo of her star-studded dinner party. instagram.com 11. When Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Kim at the 2013 Met Gala for Halloween: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kourtneykardash 12. When Ciara posted this creative pregnancy reveal for her and Russell Wilson's third child. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ciara 13. When Jessica Simpson marked six years of sobriety. Gotham / GC Images 14. When the cast of Modern Family had their very first reunion. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sofiavergara 15. When Harry Styles posted himself in this One Direction shirt. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/harrystyles/?hl=en 16. When Uzo Aduba revealed, "I'm a mommy, you guys." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @uzoaduba 17. And finally, when Dylan Sprouse reacted to fans pointing out that his and Cole's dinner reservations from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody were finally ready, 15 years later. Dylan Sprouse/Instagram What was your favorite celebrity Instagram moment from 2023? Is it something I missed? LMK in the comments below!