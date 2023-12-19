Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Bestof2023 badge
  • Everything We Loved About 2023 badge

Here Are The Absolute Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of 2023

I can't believe some of these happened this year.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. When Chris Evans went Instagram official with his now-wife, Alba Baptista.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
@chrisevans

2. When Kylie Jenner finally decided on a name for her son, after announcing almost a year earlier that she'd decided to change it from Wolf Webster.

Kylie and her kids
instagram.com

3. When Zendaya had this hilarious reaction to fans hoping Rihanna would bring her and Tom Holland out during Rih's Super Bowl performance.

Side-by-side of Rihanna and Zendaya
NFL / Paramount / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en

4. When NSYNC recreated this iconic pic from a throwback photoshoot.

5. When Taylor Swift used her platform to encourage people to vote, resulting in over 35,000 new registrations, per the Daily Beast.

Taylor Swift accepting an award
Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

6. And when she posted this fire photo of her celebrity friends at her 34th birthday party.

7. When Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed, after much speculation, that Aidan would be back for And Just Like That...

8. When Billie Eilish ignored the "no-selfie" rule at the Met Gala to post this iconic BTS photo.

Celebs in the bathroom at the Met Gala
Billie Eilish/Instagram

9. When Dylan Mulvaney posted her "face reveal" after undergoing facial feminization surgery.

10. When Kristen Bell shared this photo of her star-studded dinner party.

Kirsten Bell&#x27;s dinner party
instagram.com

11. When Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Kim at the 2013 Met Gala for Halloween:

12. When Ciara posted this creative pregnancy reveal for her and Russell Wilson's third child.

13. When Jessica Simpson marked six years of sobriety.

Closeup of Jessica Simpson
Gotham / GC Images

14. When the cast of Modern Family had their very first reunion.

15. When Harry Styles posted himself in this One Direction shirt.

Harry Styles taking a gym selfie
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/harrystyles/?hl=en

16. When Uzo Aduba revealed, "I'm a mommy, you guys."

17. And finally, when Dylan Sprouse reacted to fans pointing out that his and Cole's dinner reservations from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody were finally ready, 15 years later.

Closeup of Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

What was your favorite celebrity Instagram moment from 2023? Is it something I missed? LMK in the comments below!