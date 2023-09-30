Wolf Webster Is Now A Thing Of The Past — Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Officially Changed Their Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially changed their son's name after feelings of regret surrounding their choice crept in shortly after they announced it to the public.
In new documents obtained by TMZ, a judge signed off on Kylie and Travis legally changing their one-year-old son's name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.
According to the documents, Kylie appeared in court virtually on Friday. Travis did not make an appearance, but he also didn't file any objection, so the judge granted the petition to change his name.
Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child together on Feb. 2, 2022, and revealed his name a week later. The following month, Kylie and Travis filed a petition to change Wolf's name to Aire, because they thought it was a "better fit."
The young business mogul has been vocal about her dislike of the name Wolf, even admitting that she felt like she made a mistake immediately after signing his birth certificate.
“We had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name or Social Security number — so, I felt the pressure to choose a name,” Kylie said during a Season 2 episode of The Kardashians.
And in Season 3, she opened up more about what she was feeling when she chose the name: "That night, I cried in the shower, I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?! Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, I just named my son Wolf!’ It wasn’t even on the list!”
"The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child,” Kylie added. “It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, ‘I’m too emotional, he’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him.’”
But Kylie and Travis eventually landed on the name Aire, which she revealed is a Hebrew name meaning "Lion of God," and they couldn't be happier.