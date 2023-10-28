Celebrities Are Slaying Halloween 2023 — Here Are Some Of The Best Costumes So Far

I knew someone was gonna do Barbie.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Megan Fox and MGK as Kill Bill assassins:

she&#x27;s wearing a school girl outfit and he&#x27;s dressed as uma thurman
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

3. Hailey Bieber as a vampire:

closeup of her with blood on her neck and mouth
youtube.com

4. Justin Bieber as a scuba diver:

him outside wearing flippers and a swim mask
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

5. Paris Hilton as Britney Spears:

6. Model Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba also as Britney Spears:

kelly in the school girl uniform and jessica in a sheer bodysuit with jewels from the toxic video
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

7. Chloe Bailey as Daenerys Targaryen:

8. Keke Palmer as the Bride of Frankenstein:

9. North West as the Graduation bear:

10. Kelsea Ballerini as Barbie:

she&#x27;s wearing the vest and flare cowboy outfit with the hat
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

11. Dylan Mulvaney as Snow White:

wearing a mini snow-white dress and short black wig
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

12. Khloé Kardashian and kiddos as cows:

13. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Seemingly Ranch and Ketchup:

she&#x27;s wearing seemingly ranch costume and he&#x27;s ketchup
Sara Jaye / Getty Images for SONIC Drive-In

14. Ariana Grande as a cat (swipe to slide No. 9):

15. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick:

she&#x27;s got a short hair wig and cigarette in mouth and he&#x27;s wearing a leather jacket and silver hair wig
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

16. Tyga as Terrifier's Art the Clown:

him in a creepy clown outfit
Rachpoot / GC Images

17. Padma Lakshmi as Little Red Riding Wolf:

her as a wolf with a red cape
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

18. And finally, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Sandy and Danny from Grease:

both wearing leather outfits
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Check back for potential updates, and in the meantime, tell me any other great celeb Halloween costumes you've seen so far this year in the comments below!