Celebrities Are Slaying Halloween 2023 — Here Are Some Of The Best Costumes So Far by Chelsea Stewart 1. Megan Fox and MGK as Kill Bill assassins: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos 2. Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kourtneykardash 3. Hailey Bieber as a vampire: youtube.com 4. Justin Bieber as a scuba diver: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos 5. Paris Hilton as Britney Spears: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @parishilton 6. Model Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba also as Britney Spears: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos 7. Chloe Bailey as Daenerys Targaryen: View this photo on Instagram @jpwphoto / @chloebailey / Instagram: @chloebailey 8. Keke Palmer as the Bride of Frankenstein: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @keke 9. North West as the Graduation bear: @kimandnorth ♬ Can't Tell Me Nothing - Kanye West 10. Kelsea Ballerini as Barbie: Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images 11. Dylan Mulvaney as Snow White: Wwd / WWD via Getty Images 12. Khloé Kardashian and kiddos as cows: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian 13. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Seemingly Ranch and Ketchup: Sara Jaye / Getty Images for SONIC Drive-In 14. Ariana Grande as a cat (swipe to slide No. 9): View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @arianagrande 15. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos 16. Tyga as Terrifier's Art the Clown: Rachpoot / GC Images 17. Padma Lakshmi as Little Red Riding Wolf: Wwd / WWD via Getty Images 18. And finally, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Sandy and Danny from Grease: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos