Quick recap: back in January of 2022, Megan revealed that the pair, who went public two years previous, were engaged. Then, earlier this week, she confirmed that the engagement was off during an appearance on theCall Her Daddypodcast.
“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she said when asked about their status.
"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."
Now, a new report from People has offered some new potential insight into what's going on in their relationship.
"One day they're up, the next they're down," a source tells the publication, noting that the intensity of their relationship is not necessarily "healthy."
The source also claims that Megan and MGK's relationship is currently "very toxic" and that there are "still a ton of trust issues between them."
"They can't stay away from each other and there's a lot of history there, but they also don't know how to be in a healthy relationship. They'll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again."
The source also shed more light on the previous engagement plans or lack thereof. "They never picked back up wedding plans or even got to a place where they could think about really getting married," they claim.
"It doesn’t seem like either wants to give the other up, even though they both know it’s not healthy."
BuzzFeed has reached out to Megan and MGK's reps. We'll let you know when we hear back.