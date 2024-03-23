Skip To Content
Here's The Latest Reports On Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's "Very Toxic" Relationship Following Their Cancelled Engagement

It sounds like things are very up and down between the celebrity couple.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

The saga of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship continues.

Two people in costume, one dressed with feathered wings and makeup, another as a character with a red apple accessory
Rachpoot / GC Images

Quick recap: back in January of 2022, Megan revealed that the pair, who went public two years previous, were engaged. Then, earlier this week, she confirmed that the engagement was off during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Megan Fox in a plaid skirt and black top with Machine Gun Kelly in a vibrant tie-dye outfit
Rachpoot / GC Images

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she said when asked about their status.

Megan in spiked corset top and latex pants posing at an event
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Uber

"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."

Megan and MGK posing together,
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Now, a new report from People has offered some new potential insight into what's going on in their relationship.

the two walking out of a building holding hands
Gotham / GC Images

"One day they're up, the next they're down," a source tells the publication, noting that the intensity of their relationship is not necessarily "healthy."

closeup of them holding hands
Raymond Hall / GC Images

The source also claims that Megan and MGK's relationship is currently "very toxic" and that there are "still a ton of trust issues between them."

the two getting into a car, MGK holding a large drink in hand
Raymond Hall / GC Images

"They can't stay away from each other and there's a lot of history there, but they also don't know how to be in a healthy relationship. They'll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again."

the two at an event, MGK wearing a vest suit with no shirt and Megan in a skirt and sheer top
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

The source also shed more light on the previous engagement plans or lack thereof. "They never picked back up wedding plans or even got to a place where they could think about really getting married," they claim.

Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

"It doesn’t seem like either wants to give the other up, even though they both know it’s not healthy."

the two dressed as pamela anderson and tommy lee for halloween
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

BuzzFeed has reached out to Megan and MGK's reps. We'll let you know when we hear back.