Megan Fox Confirmed That She And MGK Had Called Off Their Engagement

Megan Fox discussed the current state of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly as part of her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.
The two started their relationship in 2020, getting engaged in 2022. However, things took a turn for the publicly messy in 2023 when Megan implied that he had cheated on her (which she later denied). As such, the status of their relationship has been somewhat unclear, though they are still frequently photographed together.
In November, Megan released her debut poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous — which contained plenty of apparent references to MGK. When asked about the impact the book had on their relationship, Megan replied, "Some of the poems are about him, and they're obviously about him."
"But I also didn't really write anything about him that he hasn't said about himself in his music," she continued, noting that poems like "A 32-Year-Old Narcissist Attempts to Quantify His Crimes" and "Ghosts of Christmas Future" were about him. "However, that doesn't make it any less sensitive for him to experience me writing about it. Because obviously, he feels in control when he's telling his own story, or maybe he's able to hide behind the music a little bit."
While she said you'd have to ask MGK himself for his full reaction, Megan recalled, "It was not easy, and I think he was really nervous and worried because there's a lot of explosive content in the book. There was some fear there. And also, some of them are about him and are savage."
Alex then turned her attention to the status of the relationship between the two, asking, "You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don't know what's going on with you — how would you describe your relationship with MGK?"
With some caution, Megan replied, “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."
Megan did, however, confirm that what Alex had said was true, adding, "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain. But all those things you said are accurate things that have occurred, and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people, and then being like, 'What's up?'"